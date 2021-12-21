USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Malcolm Hill to Atlanta

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are signing G-League forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 16.8 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for Birmingham.

Malcolm Hill to play with Pelicans in Summer League
Emiliano Carchia: Malcolm Hill will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Hill spent the season with Hapoel Jerusalem

