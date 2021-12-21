Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are signing G-League forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 16.8 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for Birmingham.
December 21, 2021 | 7:29 pm EST Update
Luka Doncic back on Thursday?
Tim MacMahon: Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota.
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers announced they’ve signed Moses Wright to a 10-day under the COVID hardship rule.
December 21, 2021 | 6:45 pm EST Update
Lakers release Chaundee Brown
Jovan Buha: The Lakers waived Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for Mason Jones, league sources tell @TheAthletic.