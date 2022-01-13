Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN.
More on Malcolm Hill Free Agency
Chris Vivlamore: In other roster news, Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill were not signed to second 10-day contracts (they expired yesterday). Stephenson is reportedly headed to Pacers.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are signing G-League forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 16.8 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for Birmingham.
Emiliano Carchia: Malcolm Hill will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Hill spent the season with Hapoel Jerusalem