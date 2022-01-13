USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Malcolm Hill to join the Bulls

1 hour ago via wojespn

2 weeks ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: In other roster news, Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill were not signed to second 10-day contracts (they expired yesterday). Stephenson is reportedly headed to Pacers.
3 weeks ago via JShawNBA
3 weeks ago via wojespn
Malcolm Hill to Atlanta
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are signing G-League forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 16.8 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for Birmingham.
3 months ago via NBA.com
3 months ago via NBA.com
4 months ago via _Andrew_Lopez
7 months ago via Carchia
Malcolm Hill to play with Pelicans in Summer League
Emiliano Carchia: Malcolm Hill will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Hill spent the season with Hapoel Jerusalem

January 13, 2022 | 4:28 pm EST Update
There was one catch, however. Typically in NBA practices, there are specific teams, assigned groups made by the coaching staff, made to ensure a theme of consistency and organization. But that day, Silas didn’t pick the pairings. He let the players do that themselves. Green and Porter naturally found their way to each other. “I mean, for them, it’s always interesting for me to see who they pick,” Silas told The Athletic. “That is usually based on one of two things. It’s either based on their connection as friends, or they’re like, ‘This person can really help me.’ So seeing those kind of matchups and seeing those guys do that meant that there was some sort of connection, probably both with those two guys. They had that, like, this is my guy. But this is also someone who can help me as we’re going through these drills.”
1 hour ago via Kelly Iko @ The Athletic

Green clearly had NBA aspirations at that time, but there was nothing like seeing another young player like himself who had already made that jump to the next level. Porter wasn’t in the best of situations personally in Cleveland, but he was still able to give Green some solid advice of what he could expect when he eventually came over. “It was dope because he was just now getting into the scene,” Porter said. “And I was a fan before I even knew him. So he was a fan of me, I didn’t know until I met him, but you know, he pays respects to me and I pay respects to his game. “And that’s how our brotherhood started.”
1 hour ago via Kelly Iko @ The Athletic

