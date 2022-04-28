NBA rumors: Markieff Morris fined for interfering with game play while on bench

1 hour ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: Heat forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench. Morris grabbed and held Hawks swingman De’Andre Hunter out of bounds during the team’s Game 5 win.

April 28, 2022 | 6:34 pm EDT Update

Timberwolves held players-only meeting after loss in Memphis

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a players-only meeting on Wednesday, a day after a pivotal Game 5 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies to go down 3-2 in the opening-round series, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The players gathered together following a team film session conducted by head coach Chris Finch, sources said.
28 mins ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

, , Top Rumors

