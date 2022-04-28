JD Shaw: Heat forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench. Morris grabbed and held Hawks swingman De’Andre Hunter out of bounds during the team’s Game 5 win.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said there will be a limit on Devin Booker’s minutes tonight. Wouldn’t say how many.
Timberwolves held players-only meeting after loss in Memphis
The Minnesota Timberwolves held a players-only meeting on Wednesday, a day after a pivotal Game 5 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies to go down 3-2 in the opening-round series, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The players gathered together following a team film session conducted by head coach Chris Finch, sources said.
Players watched additional film among themselves, challenged each other to play with urgency and to play the right way as well as stressed the importance of moving the ball, sources said. The Timberwolves left the practice facility on Wednesday believing they can win two games in a row, a player told Yahoo Sports.
Gerald Bourguet: Willie Green said the Pelicans are both preparing for Devin Booker to return and will be ready if he’s out. Mentioned trying to get CJ McCollum going tonight as well
Duane Rankin: Willie Green said he’s not surprised Devin Booker could possibly play just a week after straining right hamstring “I’d thought he’d back faster, but if he plays, I’m not surprised.” Green on Booker as Green was a lead assistant for #Suns “I’m surprised he even missed a game”
Oleh Kosel: Willie Green says, “Chris {Paul} and I are not friends right now,” during this playoff series. He also said with a big smile that he’s relayed to Jose Alvarado about every trick in CP3’s book.