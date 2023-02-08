Nearly a third of the league has expressed exploratory trade interest in trading for Sixers back-to-back All-Defensive player Matisse Thybulle at various points this season. The list includes the Hawks and Kings, per Marc Stein, and Warriors, according to Keith Pompey. Other teams who’ve called include the Pacers, Blazers, Bucks, Mavericks, Hornets, Raptors, and Suns, HoopsHype has learned.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 8, 2023 | 12:02 pm EST Update
Nets more open to trading Kevin Durant following Irving departure?
There’s definitely trade discussions happening between the Raptors and teams about their players and definitely concepts going back and forth. That is absolutely true. I’ve talked to several teams who have talked to me about this. At the same time, from what I understand, the Raptors are also saying, ‘Well, we haven’t decided whether we’re going to do this or not. Or we may wait until summer.’ They’re definitely hedging.
The Nets absolutely had interest in doing business with the Raptors after this trade. Whether it was OG Anunoby. Whether it was Pascal Siakam. The Raptors have had an interest in some Nets’ players in the past, including Nic Claxton, who they almost traded for last year at the deadline.
But if you’re Toronto, if Kevin Durant comes back to market in the summer, Toronto has a very compelling potential offer for him. And I’m wondering how much the Durant, and I say wondering because I don’t know, but I wonder how much Durant’s availability is affecting Toronto and how they’re doing business. And how Toronto is doing business is dramatically affecting the deadline right now.
Grizzlies among teams willing to offer two future first-round picks for OG Anunoby
Chris Herrington: We talked about the new @Marc Stein post on radio just now, and I see that’s getting passed around. Can’t remember how we phrased it, but Marc’s actual wording is that the Grizzlies are among teams “said to have indicated a willingness to offer two future firsts” for OG Anunoby.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hurt by LeBron James saying they didn't have a relationship, blames himself for it
Ramona Shelburne: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits it hurt when LeBron James said “we don’t have a relationship “ earlier this season. But adds that “LeBron said we don’t have a relationship. He’s right—and for that I blame myself. Not for anything I did, but perhaps for not making more of an effort to reach out to him.”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Magic Johnson was very wrong for thinking I might be bothered by LeBron’s record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: I love Earvin and, after forty years of friendship, he knows me pretty well. If he publicly announced that I had suddenly shrunk to 5’2”, even I would be tempted to believe him. But, in this case, he was very, very wrong. I don’t blame him for thinking that I might be bothered because he knows how competitive I used to be. And, if someone had broken my record within ten years of me setting it, he would probably be right. I might have hobbled out of retirement just to add a few more points on my record.