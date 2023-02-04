NBA rumors: Mavericks interested in both Bojan and Bogdan Bogdanovic?

Would the Dallas Mavericks take Irving? “Yes,” high-ranking officials with knowledge of the Mavericks’ plans said in texts to Yahoo Sports multiple times Friday afternoon. They also want Bojan Bogdanovic from Detroit and Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta — they’re desperate and determined to get help for Luka Doncic before he passes out from exhaustion in carrying that franchise.

Lakers have interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic?

The Lakers had Westbrook trade discussions with teams in the approach to Thursday’s deadline, including with the Utah Jazz. There’s skepticism that the Detroit Pistons will trade Bojan Bogdanovic, though Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. could be a floor-spacer the Lakers might pursue. The team could also have interest in Atlanta guard Bogdan Bogdanovic as they try to add shooting.
