Evan Sidery: Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon. Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics or Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet… pic.twitter.com/kl8Mc5ape1
Marc J. Spears: Damian Lillard wants to play for Miami and only Miami, I have been continually told since Saturday. Certainly, it’s easier said than done. I’m told that while Portland isn’t happy with potential packages, there are over five teams interested in a potential multiteam trade that could get it done. It won’t be today or tomorrow or perhaps the next day, but I believe it will ultimately end up with Lillard going to Miami. While Lillard does not have a no-trade clause, it doesn’t make sense to trade for a future Hall of Famer who doesn’t want to be there.
Magic promoting Anthony Parker to general manager
The Orlando Magic are promoting Anthony Parker to general manager, replacing longtime league executive John Hammond, who decided to transition into a senior advisory role, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Parker, an assistant GM, moves into the GM role under president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and completes a formidable climb from an NBA and EuroLeague player to Magic scout, G-League executive, and now GM. Parker has been a sought-after executive by other teams for much of his 11-year franchise tenure, but has remained with the Magic organization and methodically prepared to become a senior basketball executive there.
Rubio had led Spain to a gold medal in the previous World Cup but was unable to participate in the EuroBasket due to injury. During the European championship, Lorenzo Brown replaced him as a naturalized player in Sergio Scariolo’s team. However, Brown has decided to skip the upcoming tournament due to health reasons. The complete list includes: * Alberto Abalde * Álex Abrines * Santi Aldama * Darío Brizuela * Víctor Claver * Alberto Díaz * Jaime Fernández * Rudy Fernández * Usman Garuba * Juancho Hernangómez * Willy Hernangómez * Sergio Llull * Joel Parra * Jaime Pradilla * Ricky Rubio * Sebas Saiz
The crowds were so small that Utah’s bigwigs decided to play 11 games in Las Vegas during the 1983-84 season. The team received approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors as long as the Vegas sports books agreed to not accept bets on the Jazz, which they did. The Jazz went 5-6 during that season in Vegas, but there was an important NBA milestone that was achieved during one of those 11 games. On April 5, 1984, in front of 18,389 fans during a “home” game for the Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received a pass from Magic Johnson in the fourth quarter, faked to his right, turned to his left and nailed his unstoppable sky hook from about 11 feet to surpass Wilt Chamberlain and his 31,419 regular-season points in becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “I’ve always enjoyed being a scorer, I can’t deny that,” Abdul-Jabbar said after the game to The Associated Press.
Vecsey’s never-wavering interest in every slice of basketball history is genuine. Early in his newspaper career, he was in the right place at the right time, recognizing the significance of Harlem’s Rucker Tournament in the early 1970s. Vecsey coached tournament-winning teams at Rucker Park in the 1970s and ’80s, teams featuring Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Charlie Scott, among other pros. This week, Peter paid tribute to Carl Green, a former Harlem Globetrotter who helped him immensely in gaining rapport with pro players. Green passed away a few days ago at age 89. Rucker Park was a relationship-building, career-defining investment of time. A huge investment that paid off. For example, Green and Dr. J gave Vecsey recognition and bestowed gravitas on him in front of all the players or in small settings.
July 5, 2023 | 3:33 am EDT Update
Clippers moving Norman Powell, Marcus Morris?
The Clippers have been looking for a new home for Marcus Morris — while Norman Powell has also come up in potential deals, according to league sources — but the Celtics would need a third team to take the player on. The Clippers are reportedly the front-runners to land James Harden, so that could hold up progress on a Brogdon deal.