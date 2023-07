The crowds were so small that Utah’s bigwigs decided to play 11 games in Las Vegas during the 1983-84 season. The team received approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors as long as the Vegas sports books agreed to not accept bets on the Jazz, which they did. The Jazz went 5-6 during that season in Vegas, but there was an important NBA milestone that was achieved during one of those 11 games . On April 5, 1984, in front of 18,389 fans during a “home” game for the Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received a pass from Magic Johnson in the fourth quarter, faked to his right, turned to his left and nailed his unstoppable sky hook from about 11 feet to surpass Wilt Chamberlain and his 31,419 regular-season points in becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “I’ve always enjoyed being a scorer, I can’t deny that,” Abdul-Jabbar said after the game to The Associated Press.