Will Deandre Ayton be in the Suns’ opening night lineup? Phoenix has discussed Ayton with several teams over the last week and reportedly nearly had a deal done with Dallas around draft night. The Suns have been seeking multiple rotation players in exchange for Ayton as Phoenix tries to flesh out a top-heavy roster built around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. While Ayton talks have cooled in the last few days, don’t be surprised if they pick up again over the next few weeks