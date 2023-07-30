NBA rumors: Mavericks still interested in Clint Capela

Marc Stein: The Mavericks don’t want to be done. Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks. But will Atlanta move Capela elsewhere which creates an opportunity for Dallas to try to get in as a third team? Or would they trade him somewhere to a team that really only needs him for contract purposes, salary cap matching purposes in the trade and then that team makes Capela available?

Pelicans looking for a center

With Valanciunas heading into the final year of his deal, the Pels have been sniffing around for other options in recent months. There have been rumors of them exploring potential deals for Jarrett Allen or Isaiah Stewart, but nothing has materialized quite yet. Valanciunas brings some qualities they need at the position like rebounding and scoring the basket. He’s one of the more dependable options out there at the starting center position. But his limitations on the defensive end have limited his effectiveness late in games. Those issues will only grow as he creeps deeper into his 30s.
Guillory: During my time in Vegas, I heard opinions from a few folks who were all over the place when it comes to Williamson and his current value. I had one person associated with a team tell me New Orleans should pull the plug on his era while they have the chance this offseason. I had another person tell me he believes Williamson is going to be fueled by all the controversy this summer and become an MVP candidate in 2023-24.
Gobert feels better than he did at the end of the last season, thanks to dedicating two months of hard work to prepare his body. “It’s always a pleasure to meet the guys, players that I don’t see most of the year,” Gobert said, via L’Equipe. “I feel better than at the end of the previous season. I was able to do two months of individual training, where I prepared my body physically and technically. I feel in great shape.”
Curry was interviewed by Willie Geist on NBC’s Sunday TODAY show, and was grilled about his opinions on the greatest shooter, defender, and all around player ever. “I ascribe to the belief that there are multiple GOATs. It is so hard to compare eras. And getting into that conversation of, if you put Michael is this era and LeBron in that era, it’s kind of unfair,” Curry explained.
