NBA rumors: Mavericks still interested in Clint Capela

6 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam … and that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal. Capela has two seasons left on his current contract valued at nearly $43 million. The Raptors would appear to have little need for a pricey center after re-signing Jakob Poeltl this month to a four-year deal worth $78 million, so a theoretical trade of Siakam to the Hawks that features Capela would open the door for Dallas to join the trade as a third team or pursue a separate deal with Toronto for Capela.

David Griffin: Pelicans never had a 'single trade conversation' that Zion Williamson was a part of

The Pelicans have no reason to come out and say Zion Williamson has a bad relationship with the team. It weakens their leverage in the event they want to trade the former No. 1 overall pick. With that being said, David Griffin is adamant they’re not trading Williamson. “We never had a single [trade] conversation that Zion was part of,” Griffin said.
“Zion puts on his socks. People click on that. So it makes it really easy for people to manufacture rumor around him — because they don’t have to have any actual credibility behind what they say to generate clicks. “As a society, this isn’t [just] true of sports, this is true across all platforms — reality doesn’t matter anymore. Generating clicks matters. So unfortunately for Zion, he’s just an oddity and somebody that people pay a great deal of attention to and manufacture a lot of stories around.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Washington Wizards are hiring David Vanterpool as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. He’ll join Wes Unseld’s staff after stops with Brooklyn, Minnesota and Portland. A native of the Washington, DC-area, Vanterpool brings a strong background in player development.
