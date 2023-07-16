You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam … and that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal. Capela has two seasons left on his current contract valued at nearly $43 million. The Raptors would appear to have little need for a pricey center after re-signing Jakob Poeltl this month to a four-year deal worth $78 million, so a theoretical trade of Siakam to the Hawks that features Capela would open the door for Dallas to join the trade as a third team or pursue a separate deal with Toronto for Capela.
July 16, 2023 | 5:01 pm EDT Update
David Griffin: Pelicans never had a 'single trade conversation' that Zion Williamson was a part of
The Pelicans have no reason to come out and say Zion Williamson has a bad relationship with the team. It weakens their leverage in the event they want to trade the former No. 1 overall pick. With that being said, David Griffin is adamant they’re not trading Williamson. “We never had a single [trade] conversation that Zion was part of,” Griffin said.
“I would say that it’s as good as it’s ever been,” Griffin said of Williamson’s relationship with the team. He added, “I think what’s unfortunate is that he’s a name that generates clicks no matter what the link says.
“Zion puts on his socks. People click on that. So it makes it really easy for people to manufacture rumor around him — because they don’t have to have any actual credibility behind what they say to generate clicks. “As a society, this isn’t [just] true of sports, this is true across all platforms — reality doesn’t matter anymore. Generating clicks matters. So unfortunately for Zion, he’s just an oddity and somebody that people pay a great deal of attention to and manufacture a lot of stories around.”
Fred Katz: The Knicks will NOT be waiving Jericho Sims before tonight’s deadline, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Once the team holds onto Sims past 11:59pm this evening, $1.2M of his 2023-24 salary becomes guaranteed. Sims’ $1.9M salary becomes fully guaranteed Aug. 20.
BasketNews: The Philippines national basketball association (SBP) president confirmed that Jordan Clarkson is committed to play in the upcoming World Cup pic.twitter.com/UCUxH0L08W
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Washington Wizards are hiring David Vanterpool as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. He’ll join Wes Unseld’s staff after stops with Brooklyn, Minnesota and Portland. A native of the Washington, DC-area, Vanterpool brings a strong background in player development.
ESPN sideline reporter Katie George orchestrated an on-air jersey swap between NBA analyst Richard Jefferson and Summer League sensation Frankie Ferrari. Ferrari, who joined the Memphis Grizzlies Summer League squad, is a 27-year-old from Burlingame, California. Ferrari formerly attended the University of San Francisco, where he played with the Dons, before going and playing in Europe.
He stood out in the Grizz’s 100-69 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Ferrari stood out so much that Jefferson praised him on the broadcast more than once. Then, George set up a meeting between the two and arranged a jersey swap. “Do you know who Richard Jefferson is?” George asked Ferrari. She told him that Jefferson “absolutely fanned out” over him and talked about him throughout the first quarter. George explained that the former NBA champion “doesn’t have a lot of jerseys” but “would want a Ferrari jersey.” She asked him to “please swap” with Jefferson, and Ferrari hilariously requested his polo shirt.