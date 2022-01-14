Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors.
Behind the scenes, Mavericks officials continue to express confidence that they will re-sign Brunson, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July if Dallas does not sign him to a contract extension by June 30. Brunson and defensive specialist Dorian Finney-Smith are both eligible for extensions before the end of this salary-cap year and the Mavericks naturally hope to keep both given the significant roles they've seized.
Mike Fisher: ALERT - Now official: #Mavs have re-signed free agent forward Dorian Finney-Smith. @1053thefan
Tim MacMahon: Sources: Mavs have extended qualifying offers to Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith to make them restricted free agents. Dallas views Kleber and Finney-Smith as quality role players who fit well with their Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis core.
Tim Cato: The Mavericks have extended the qualifying offer to Dorian Finney-Smith, which officially makes him a restricted free agent.
Dwain Price: Since he's been in the NBA 2 years, by rule, #Mavs free agent F Dorian Finney-Smith doesn't have to play in the summer league any more. But, "I like to hoop," Finney-Smith said today. "If they tell me to play, then I'll play. If they tell me don't, then I don't."