Tim MacMahon: Sources: Maxi Kleber remains a significant part of the Mavs’ plans after the Christian Wood trade. His $9 million salary isn’t guaranteed until July 4, but that is considered a formality.
June 21, 2022 | 2:02 pm EDT Update
Heat extending qualifying offer to Caleb Martin
Anthony Chiang: The Heat has extended a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin, as expected. This will make Martin a restricted free agent.
Josh Lewenberg: OG Anunoby is in Toronto and working out at OVO Centre this afternoon, for what it’s worth.
Keith Smith: Svi Mykhailiuk has exercised his $1.9 million player option with the Toronto Raptors for 2022-23, a league source tells @spotrac.
Assistant general manager Austin Ainge told the Globe on Tuesday that five players from Boston’s NBA Finals roster are expected to join the summer league squad, including Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and two-way contract players Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan.
Also, Ainge said that 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar and 2021 second-round pick Juhann Begarin will be on the team. Madar, a 6-3 point guard, averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 assists per game for the Serbian club KK Partizan this season.
James Boyd: #NotreDame’s Blake Wesley on who he’s most excited to play against: “Probably against LeBron, everybody knows who LeBron is. He’s the greatest of all-time. He’s a billionaire. So just to be able to guard him, it would be a blessing. “The other player is probably Ja Morant.”
David Hardisty: Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley says he worked out for 11 teams. He listed 9 of them… Denver, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Charlotte, Washington.