NBA rumors: Mavericks to guarantee Maxi Kleber's contract for 2022-23

32 mins ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Sources: Maxi Kleber remains a significant part of the Mavs’ plans after the Christian Wood trade. His $9 million salary isn’t guaranteed until July 4, but that is considered a formality.

June 21, 2022 | 2:02 pm EDT Update
