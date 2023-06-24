NBA rumors: Mavericks turned down Josh Green or Jaden Hardy for Clint Capela trade

Tim MacMahon: The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela. My understanding is the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that’s a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like.

The Cavaliers are keeping it in the family. Sources tell cleveland.com that the organization has signed Pete Nance — son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr. and younger brother of Larry Nance Jr. — to an exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-10 forward who went undrafted Thursday night, Nance will be with the Cavs at summer league and training camp.
