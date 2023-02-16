Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true. “For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 16, 2023 | 3:58 am EST Update
Woj: 'It's more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas'
Either way, the Mavericks acquired Irving to keep him and they have the capacity to offer him the most money. “I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN. “Just because of what they invested in him. And his chance to get the kind of contract he wants… I think given of what they gave up and Dallas’ track record of being willing to pay players who want to be there. I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving is in Dallas. Of course it can all change.
“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “They can’t depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham (Lakers coach) is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis … I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long tie, he said the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it.
“Anthony Davis is pouting, LeBron’s holding him accountable, LeBron’s not happy with him, AD’s gone into a funk, it’s not a coincidence.”
Green is the third player (Holiday and John Wall) the Rockets have bought out this season. Houston now has $81.7 million in dead money, $27 million more than the active players on the roster.
If either DeRozan or Brown is ruled out for the All-Star Game, then Brunson will be the next logical choice. I mean, he should be, right? For his part, the Knicks star says that he will jump on the opportunity if he was given the chance to do so: “If I was ever invited, that’s an honor I couldn’t pass up,” Brunson said, via Stefan Bondy of the Daily News. “But hope for his health and everybody that’s deserving. I said this past couple weeks, I control what I can control. That’s all that matters to me.”
NBA on ESPN: “Damn, nine days?!” LaMelo had no idea the All-Star break was that long 😅 pic.twitter.com/94Qu4vtAH3