NBA rumors: Michael Jordan selling Hornets after 13 years

Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday. An agreement is expected to be signed in the coming days, sources said. Schnall, a minority owner with the Atlanta Hawks, and Plotkin, a minority owner with the Hornets, will become the franchise’s governors once the NBA completes its vetting and approval process. Jordan will continue to oversee basketball operations through next Thursday’s NBA draft and the start of free agency on July 1.

June 16, 2023 | 10:56 am EDT Update

Michael Jordan will keep a minority stake of Hornets

Once the sale is complete, Jordan is expected to keep a minority stake and a presence with the franchise, sources said. Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, is largely considered to be the greatest player in the history of the game and has been the league’s only Black majority owner. Jordan paid $275 million for a majority stake in the franchise in 2010. Jordan sold a significant minority stake to Plotkin, founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital, in 2020, and Sundheim is part of the group purchasing the Hornets, sources said.
Ja Morant to be suspended for more than 18 games?

“It’s going to be a significant suspsension. What that number is, no one is really sure. I think you can be confident it’s probably going to be 18 games or more. Why? Because with a new CBA, if you play 65 games or less you are not eligible for postseason awards. And so that’s something that is probably going to be part of the punishment.”  While that’s not set in stone at this point, obviously, Wojnarowski wouldn’t just put that number out there if he weren’t confident in it.
