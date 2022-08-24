NBA rumors: Multiple Nets front-office members are admirers of John Collins

17 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Multiple members of Brooklyn’s front office have been admirers of Atlanta’s John Collins from afar for years, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Collins wasn’t enough to be the headline player in a trade package with the Hawks for Durant.

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 24, 2022 | 9:03 pm EDT Update

6 hours ago via CoachKarl22

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

August 24, 2022 | 7:51 pm EDT Update
Home