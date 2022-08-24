Multiple members of Brooklyn’s front office have been admirers of Atlanta’s John Collins from afar for years, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Collins wasn’t enough to be the headline player in a trade package with the Hawks for Durant.
August 24, 2022 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz
Shams Charania: The Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday.
Tacko Fall will play in China next season
Shams Charania: Three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, per sources. The 7-foot-6 center played for Boston and Cleveland and now departs to play abroad.
George Karl: Gary Payton II will be back in Seattle Oct 3 with Dame, Coach Billups and his new team, the Blazers. Preseason game but I hear it’s already sold out v the Clippers. Links to our latest Truth and Basketball w/ @Gary Payton II below. #bringbackoursonics
Brad Townsend: Wings fever: I’m told at least 50 Mavs staffers, including CEO Cynt Marshall, plan to be in Arlington to root on the Wings.
Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against Los Angeles County over shared Kobe crash site photos
A federal jury awarded $31 million in damages after finding Los Angeles liable for infringing on the constitutional rights of Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester, who each lost a spouse and daughter in the helicopter crash in January 2020.
After listening to 11 days of at times graphic testimony, a group of nine federal jurors deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before reaching their decision.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Wednesday honored the legendary Kobe Bryant by praising a game statistic that usually would not be celebrated. The NBA icon Abdul-Jabbar, 75, posted a tribute to the late, beloved Bryant on his Substack newsletter to remember his fellow Los Angeles Laker on 8/24, aka Kobe Bryant Day.