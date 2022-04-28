Lloyd Pierce was fired last season because he lost the locker room, and mainly Young. One source was asked after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss if McMillan had support in the locker room this season and if he felt like the players believed in their coach; he just laughed. As of a few days ago, McMillan’s job security was not in question. The manner in which the Hawks lost could change opinions, but that remains unclear right now.
April 28, 2022 | 3:32 am EDT Update
Khris Middleton could miss entire series vs. Boston
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton could miss the entire potential second-round series as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL. Middleton suffered the injury on April 20 and although he initially was supposed to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, Wojnarowski says the team anticipates him missing even more time. “There’s not a sense that he’s going to get reevaluated at two weeks and then all of a sudden be back at practice and be ready to play,” Wojnarowski said Wednesday on NBA Today. “That’s a benchmark in this process. But the Bucks certainly, they’re on the cusp of getting by the Bulls here. They may have to get through another series, a conference semifinal, before they may have the opportunity to get Khris Middleton back in this season.”
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: 'Max player, max talent, max everything'
That’s a lot of dough. And in the opinion of All-Star teammate DeMar DeRozan, LaVine is worth every penny. “Yeah. Max player, max talent, max everything,” DeRozan said when asked if LaVine is a max-worthy player after the Bulls’ season-ending loss to the Bucks Wednesday night. “He’s one of those players in this league that you don’t see too often. I tell him all the time how envious I am of the things he’s able to do. He deserves everything that’s coming to him for sure.”
Cavs could have interest in Tyus Jones, Delon Wright
The Cavs could pivot, taking Rubio out of their hypothetical plans. There are some quality options in free agency. Cleveland would have interest in Memphis’ Tyus Jones, Atlanta’s Delon Wright, Washington’s Raul Neto (has close ties to assistant coach Antonio Lang) and Goran Dragic, who may leave Brooklyn after one drama-filled season.
Collins has to be considered the likeliest person to move, because the Hawks just don’t have high-level trade pieces to dramatically improve the roster. It’s Collins or Capela, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see both elsewhere, even though they’re each meaningful players for the Hawks.
Mike Vorkunov: If Nikola Jokic wins his 2nd MVP he has an idea of how he’ll celebrate: “Probably some music. Beer. Friends around. Family. Like how you’re supposed to do, probably.”
Mike Singer: DeMarcus Cousins on Nikola Jokic: “Outside of Russ, probably one of the most disrespected MVPs.” Said he doesn’t get treated like an MVP.
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr congratulated Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on a terrific season. “I also want to mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins. Obviously, I wanted to win, but that guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago, and he’s been through hell.”