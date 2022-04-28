NBA rumors: Nate McMillan at risk in Atlanta?

3 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Lloyd Pierce was fired last season because he lost the locker room, and mainly Young. One source was asked after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss if McMillan had support in the locker room this season and if he felt like the players believed in their coach; he just laughed. As of a few days ago, McMillan’s job security was not in question. The manner in which the Hawks lost could change opinions, but that remains unclear right now.

April 28, 2022 | 3:32 am EDT Update

Khris Middleton could miss entire series vs. Boston

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton could miss the entire potential second-round series as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL. Middleton suffered the injury on April 20 and although he initially was supposed to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, Wojnarowski says the team anticipates him missing even more time. “There’s not a sense that he’s going to get reevaluated at two weeks and then all of a sudden be back at practice and be ready to play,” Wojnarowski said Wednesday on NBA Today. “That’s a benchmark in this process. But the Bucks certainly, they’re on the cusp of getting by the Bulls here. They may have to get through another series, a conference semifinal, before they may have the opportunity to get Khris Middleton back in this season.”
3 hours ago via Justin Leger @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: 'Max player, max talent, max everything'

That’s a lot of dough. And in the opinion of All-Star teammate DeMar DeRozan, LaVine is worth every penny. “Yeah. Max player, max talent, max everything,” DeRozan said when asked if LaVine is a max-worthy player after the Bulls’ season-ending loss to the Bucks Wednesday night. “He’s one of those players in this league that you don’t see too often. I tell him all the time how envious I am of the things he’s able to do. He deserves everything that’s coming to him for sure.”
3 hours ago via Rob Schaefer @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

Cavs could have interest in Tyus Jones, Delon Wright

The Cavs could pivot, taking Rubio out of their hypothetical plans. There are some quality options in free agency. Cleveland would have interest in Memphis’ Tyus Jones, Atlanta’s Delon Wright, Washington’s Raul Neto (has close ties to assistant coach Antonio Lang) and Goran Dragic, who may leave Brooklyn after one drama-filled season.
3 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Top Rumors

