Adrian Wojnarowski: With Nate McMillan and top assistant Chris Jent in Covid protocols, assistant Joe Prunty is next up to become the acting head coach, sources tell ESPN. Hawks play Portland on Tuesday.
Josh Lewenberg: For the first time in 2 weeks, the Raptors don't have anybody in the COVID protocols. Isaac Bonga has been cleared, and DJ Wilson's hardship 10-day expired today. Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable for tomorrow's game vs New York. Raps are nearing full strength.
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game Saturday, as the league continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak. Sha'Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days -- three others worked games on Friday -- and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game.
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say. Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint. More: marcstein.substack.com
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are optimistic that Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber will clear health and safety protocols and re-join the team in Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Mavs went 5-5 without Doncic, who was out with sore ankle and then COVID-19. @Marc Stein first on Doncic.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday.
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (health and safety) and Kemba Walker (sore left knee) have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Raptors. Evan Fournier is questionable
Rod Beard: It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again. His designation had switched to "return to competition reconditioning" yesterday. All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs ... at least for now.
Mike McGraw: Also, according to the injury report, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of health & safety protocols; listed as out today for return to conditioning. Sounds like they might return Mon vs. Orlando. #Bulls
Adrian Wojnarowski: San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He's out vs. Detroit tonight.
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore are all available coming out of protocols.
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel said he didn’t have too severe symptoms, but that would not classify them as “mild.” He said his experience with COVID-19 lingered.
Mike Trudell: Vogel said that his case wasn’t mild, he was definitely sick, but he’s now feeling good, and is excited to be back. He stayed at a hotel so as not to expose his wife and daughters, who made him Christmas Eve dinner that he picked up. They did Christmas morning on FaceTime.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Starting today with the Clippers game, Toronto home games will be limited to 1,000 spectators at Scotiabank Arena, made in accordance with health authorities. Brian Shaw said, "I don't think anything is weird anymore" after all that everyone has been through during pandemic.
Paul Garcia: "If he continues to do as well as he's doing, he will join us at some point on the trip." - Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray, who is currently in health and safety protocols.
Harrison Wind: Another Nuggets player in health and safety protocols: Monte Morris He joins Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. All four are all out tomorrow against the Rockets, the team says.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra is optimistic that the Heat will get players back sooner than expected with the NBA shortening the return-to-play quarantine to five days for those in protocols.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate has cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Heat tonight. Heat guard Kyle Lowry also moved from out to available.
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey said the players in health and safety protocols are allowed to work out at the facility with one ball, on one rim, alone. Cade worked out last night.
Alex Schiffer: Kessler Edwards has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow against the Clippers. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are the only Nets out.
Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry is out of protocols and listed as available to play tonight for Heat in Houston.
Andrew Lopez: Jonas Valanciunas has entered health and safety protocols, Willie Green says. Herb Jones was a close contact but will be good to go tomorrow.
Joe Mussatto: Aleksej Pokusevski is out of health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tonight against the Knicks.
Andrew Greif: Update to Clippers' availability before today's game in Toronto: Tyronn Lue has entered the league's health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says.
Mike Ganter: Scottie Barnes listed as questionable for tonight with right knee tendinitis and now DJ Wilson joins the health and safety protocols list. Can't get away from it.
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel has cleared health and safety protocols and will coach the Lakers against the Blazers tonight, according to the team
Tony East: Carlisle says that the Pacers are in the process of adding replacement players. They have 5 guys in health and safety protocols now, so they need 4 replacement guys at a minimum. Nate Hinton is the first one. Carlisle expects 11 guys to be available today for the Pacers.
Tony East: Kelan Martin has tested positive for COVID-19. He has entered health and safety protocols.
Shams Charania: Wizards hardship guard Brad Wanamaker has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wanamaker had seven points, seven assists and five rebounds in Washington’s win vs. Cavaliers last night.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA have agreed on new protocols that would allow Covid-positive players to clear isolation after five days if “CT values” are above 30. That lowers threshold from seven days and CT values above 35.
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and replacement player Brandon Williams have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chris Haynes: Toronto Raptors will not host fans at Scotiabank Arena for at least the next three weeks starting Dec. 31. pic.twitter.com/PwSy8IWGSh
Shams Charania: Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers have new cases, including Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
As the omicron variant rips through NBA players and coaches, it has reached a season-high among game officials: 36% of the league's referees are in COVID-19 protocols, sources told ESPN on Thursday. With 25 of the league's 70 active referees currently in quarantine, the league's been promoting G League referees to fill out the nightly roster of games, sources said.
There have been rare instances lately when only two referees -- instead of the standard three -- were available for games, but the NBA has continued to work to limit those occasions, sources said. The NBA G League has paused the season until Wednesday to allow for players and referees to be available to the NBA.
NBA referees are 100% vaccinated and are required to be fully boosted prior to Wednesday, sources said. Only a percentage of refs currently on road-trips haven't been boosted, but must do by Wednesday. Officials don't have the protections that teams do with charter flights and five-star hotels, but the NBA has been working with the National Basketball Referees Association on improvements related to travel -- including hotels -- that might serve to lessen exposure to the virus, sources said.
Chase Hughes: Wizards' latest injury report has Beal, KCP and Gill listed as questionable. Hachimura, Neto, Harrell and Holiday remain out.
Justin Grasso: Danny Green remains out for tomorrow's game vs. #Nets Shake Milton has been upgraded to questionable and Andre Drummond has been cleared to play #Sixers
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell has cleared NBA health and safety protocols. Rookie center Neemias Queta is still out.
Andrew Greif: Clippers G Reggie Jackson has cleared health and safety protocols and is rejoining team in Boston tonight but won’t play, sources told @latimessports. While there is hope he can be available at Toronto and Brooklyn, reconditioning is the next step after entering protocols 12/22.
Adrian Wojnarowski: This is the 10th NBA game postponed this season. Miami had a combination of Covid cases and injuries that left them short of eight available players.
Shams Charania: Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and replacement guard Brandon Knight have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to a hardship deal.
Tommy Beer: Knicks bigs Nerlens Noels and Jericho Sims remain out for tonight's game vs. Detroit. The Pistons have ruled out the following players due to Health and Safety Protocols: Cade Cunningham Isaiah Stewart Josh Jackson Killian Hayes Saben Lee Trey Lyles Rodney McGruder Cory Joseph
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s conditioning: “He looks great CONSIDERING he just came back from protocols.” Nash said Irving looks as good as he’s ever looked given the circumstances.
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA is adopting CDC guidance of five-day isolation exit for coronavirus-positive individuals — outside of team environment. For return to team activities, players must isolate for six days and meet testing requirements, or register two negative tests. After five-day isolation, positive players who are masked can now return to their team’s home market via commercial flight, interact in person with individuals in community, and enter indoor settings/establishments that are not the facility.
“No, I don’t have a response to Kareem at all,” James said. “And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you’re literally, honestly asking, ‘Help me out?’ Help me kind of figure it all out. We’re all trying to figure this pandemic out. We’re all trying to figure out COVID and the new strains and the flu. I think people forgot about the flu. People literally forgot about the flu during these times. Like, that’s still going around. This is flu season. So people have forgotten about the flu. People have forgotten about common colds. That happen, especially with a lot of our kids that are in school. My daughter is in first grade so a lot of these kids are getting common colds and getting the flu. “But, no. I don’t have any response to Kareem.”
Connor Letourneau: Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala are good to go tonight.
Jason Anderson: Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he thinks Davion Mitchell will be cleared to return tomorrow.
Joe Mussatto: Thunder assistant Dave Bliss is also in health and safety protocols. Bliss previously filled in for Mark Daigneault when Daigneault was away for the birth of his child. With both Daigneault and Bliss out, Mike Wilks is stepping in as head coach tonight.
Kyle Goon: David Fizdale said that he can say that Austin Reaves, who is past the 10-day mark of isolation, is “close” to returning, and there was discussion about the possibility he could join the Lakers on the trip. However as of now he’s still in LA and in the protocols system.
Anthony Chiang: Spoelstra on potentially getting Lowry back sooner than expected with NBA's shorter quarantine period: "He is part of this new category of either super minor symptoms or asymptomatic. Then it's just a matter of testing and if he can get to a certain level."
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal has received a covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple sources. He remains in health & safety protocols and will not play in Miami tonight.
Josh Lewenberg: While 11 of the Raptors' 16 players have been in COVID protocols this month (all of them fully vaccinated), Nurse notes that none have experienced more than minor symptoms. "I'm confident that once this thing passes this week we should be OK and get up to speed pretty quickly."
Fred VanVleet: Can’t wait to get back with the guys again 🙏🏽 trying to make sense of all the protocols but it is what it is! Feeling good see you soon. Let’s go @Toronto Raptors
Marc Berman: Anthony Edwards had workout this afternoon but still not ready for tonight. Patrick Beverley will play.
Dane Moore: Naz Reid has cleared COVID protocols and will play tonight against New York, says Chris Finch
Keith Pompey: There’s a good chance that #Sixers reserves Shake Milton and Andre Drummond could return in time for Thursday’s game at the #Nets. Tomorrow is Day 10 of their quarantine. But their return will depend on conditioning.
Tim MacMahon: John Konchar has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Grizzlies announce. Konchar played well as a full-in starter in Memphis’ last two games.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says he is hopeful of getting Kyle Lowry back sooner than previous 10-day waiting period, amid NBA protocol change.
Keith Pompey: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Malachi Flynn are back for the Raptors tonight vs. the #Sixers. The trio cleared protocols.
Jared Weiss: Celtics injury report for tomorrow vs. Clippers: Jayson Tatum, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith & CJ Miles - H&S Protocols - OUT Marcus Smart - Right Hand Laceration - QUESTIONABLE Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson & Justin Jackson return from protocol.
James Ham: League source confirms that Alex Len has cleared health and safety protocols. He is still questionable to play tonight due to the extended layoff.
Fred Katz: Wayne Selden has entered health and safety protocols, Knicks say. He’s out for tonight in Minnesota.
Mike McGraw: Add Ersan Ilyasova to the #Bulls health and protocols list. Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wed's game vs. Atlanta
Adrian Wojnarowski: Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn has cleared Covid protocols and will rejoin the team, sources tell ESPN. Flynn joins Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch who recently tested out of protocols.
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault has entered health and safety protocols, per the Thunder. Mike Wilks will serve as the acting head coach tonight in Sacramento. Dave Bliss previously filled in for Daigneault, so the Thunder will have its third head coach of the season.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland -- one of the season's revelations -- has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Chris Fedor: I’m told #Cavs are hopeful Evan Mobley, who is out of protocols and didn’t have symptoms during his absence, will play tonight against New Orleans. But the plan is to first put him thru some stuff in pregame and then talk to him to see how he feels conditioning-wise.
January 2, 2022 | 3:32 am EST Update
Kevin Porter leaves arena after halftime confrontation with John Lucas
Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn’t return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of Saturday’s 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN. Porter became upset after assistant coach John Lucas challenged him, revisiting an issue that led to Porter losing his composure on the bench during the first half, sources said. The Rockets, who trailed 77-55 at halftime of their seventh consecutive loss, did not return to the court until moments before the third quarter began. “We had a spirited debate,” Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said during his postgame media availability. “I have certain demands of this team as far as playing hard. … I wasn’t satisfied with the effort.”
Sources said Lucas called out multiple players, including Porter and Christian Wood — who was benched after missing a mandatory COVID-19 testing window — during halftime, focusing on Porter’s play and Wood’s effort level. As things escalated, Porter threw an object, needed to be separated from Lucas and then got in his car and left the arena. Wood refused to sub into the game in the second half, sources added.
Wood played eight minutes during the first half, going scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting. Wood was late to pregame warmups and came off the bench to start the game, but he informed coaches at halftime that he had no desire to play in the second half, sources said.
Center/power forward Christian Wood, the Rockets’ leading scorer this season, did not start Saturday night due to breaking a team rule, Silas said. Wood played eight scoreless minutes in the first half, during which Houston was outscored by 17 points, and did not play in the second half. “Coach’s decision,” Silas said of Wood sitting out the second half. A source said that potential discipline, if any, for Porter has yet to be determined.
A Rockets source told The Athletic’s Kelly Iko that the team has spoken to Porter since the halftime incident and he’s apologetic for the overreaction.
Kevin Durant sounds off after loss to Clippers
Tthe first-place Nets wasted another 30-point triple-double from James Harden and suffered a shocking fourth-quarter collapse in a 120-116 loss to the undermanned Clippers at Barclays Center. Nets coach Steve Nash thought his first-place team “never really had the care factor or turned it up” against a depleted opponent, especially in allowing an “unacceptable” 71 points in the second half, and a steamed Kevin Durant used profane language to call out the entire team for taking the Clippers too lightly. “Like Coach said, we didn’t deserve to win this game. We came in here with a f–ked up attitude to start, thinking we were just gonna walk into a W,” Durant said. “Hopefully, a loss like this sit in your brain until tomorrow. … If you ain’t feeling like s–t after this game, you gotta look yourself in the mirror.”
Both Durant and Nash acknowledged the team’s intensity wasn’t where it needed to be from the start. “It’s natural when a team is missing so many players,” Durant said when asked why the Nets’ attitude was the way it was. “They’re going through so much over there. [We] relaxed. You don’t think you could lose an NBA game like this. They’re missing how many guys? They’re playing guys that are up from the G League. Xavier Moon came in and hit some shots for them. Keon Johnson, James Ennis — they all made an impact I felt on the game, and I think we came in too chill to start.”
Harden recorded his third 30-point triple-double in four games since his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The nine-time All-Star finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in 40 minutes to continue his best string of performances of the season. “It’s a tough one. It’s frustrating,” Harden said. We just didn’t do the things to secure the win or do what we’re supposed to do. “I don’t think we did that from the beginning of the game, and we give a team confidence and let them hang in the game for four quarters, and stuff like this happens.”