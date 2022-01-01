USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Nate McMillan enters COVID protocols

14 hours ago via TheSteinLine

14 hours ago via wojespn
14 hours ago via CVivlamoreAJC
14 hours ago via JLew1050
Josh Lewenberg: For the first time in 2 weeks, the Raptors don't have anybody in the COVID protocols. Isaac Bonga has been cleared, and DJ Wilson's hardship 10-day expired today. Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable for tomorrow's game vs New York. Raps are nearing full strength.
14 hours ago via Associated Press @ ESPN
16 hours ago via TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic back on Sunday?
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say. Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint. More: marcstein.substack.com
16 hours ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are optimistic that Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber will clear health and safety protocols and re-join the team in Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Mavs went 5-5 without Doncic, who was out with sore ankle and then COVID-19. @Marc Stein first on Doncic.
16 hours ago via wojespn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday.
16 hours ago via TommyBeer
16 hours ago via ShamsCharania
16 hours ago via detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard: It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again. His designation had switched to "return to competition reconditioning" yesterday. All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs ... at least for now.
18 hours ago via McGrawDHSports
Lonzo Ball, Alfonzo McKinnie leave COVID protocols
Mike McGraw: Also, according to the injury report, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of health & safety protocols; listed as out today for return to conditioning. Sounds like they might return Mon vs. Orlando. #Bulls
18 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He's out vs. Detroit tonight.
1 day ago via LakersReporter
1 day ago via kylegoon
1 day ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: Vogel said that his case wasn’t mild, he was definitely sick, but he’s now feeling good, and is excited to be back. He stayed at a hotel so as not to expose his wife and daughters, who made him Christmas Eve dinner that he picked up. They did Christmas morning on FaceTime.
1 day ago via NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Starting today with the Clippers game, Toronto home games will be limited to 1,000 spectators at Scotiabank Arena, made in accordance with health authorities. Brian Shaw said, "I don't think anything is weird anymore" after all that everyone has been through during pandemic.
1 day ago via AndrewGreif
1 day ago via PaulGarciaNBA
2 days ago via HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind: Another Nuggets player in health and safety protocols: Monte Morris He joins Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. All four are all out tomorrow against the Rockets, the team says.
2 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra is optimistic that the Heat will get players back sooner than expected with the NBA shortening the return-to-play quarantine to five days for those in protocols.
2 days ago via anthonyVslater
2 days ago via Jonathan_Feigen
2 days ago via omarisankofa
2 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer: Kessler Edwards has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow against the Clippers. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are the only Nets out.
2 days ago via IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry available to return after clearing protocols
2 days ago via _Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas enters COVID protocols
Andrew Lopez: Jonas Valanciunas has entered health and safety protocols, Willie Green says. Herb Jones was a close contact but will be good to go tomorrow.
2 days ago via cclark_13
2 days ago via joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto: Aleksej Pokusevski is out of health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tonight against the Knicks.
2 days ago via AndrewGreif
Tyronn Lue enters COVID protocols
Andrew Greif: Update to Clippers' availability before today's game in Toronto: Tyronn Lue has entered the league's health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says.
2 days ago via Mike_Ganter
2 days ago via mcten
Frank Vogel returns to Lakers after clearing protocols
2 days ago via TEastNBA
2 days ago via TEastNBA
Tony East: Kelan Martin has tested positive for COVID-19. He has entered health and safety protocols.
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Brad Wanamaker enters COVID protocols after making his Wizards debut
Shams Charania: Wizards hardship guard Brad Wanamaker has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wanamaker had seven points, seven assists and five rebounds in Washington’s win vs. Cavaliers last night.
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
2 days ago via MavsPR
2 days ago via MavsPR
3 days ago via ChrisBHaynes
Isaiah Thomas enters health protocols
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
3 days ago via ChrisBHaynes
http://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/status/1476694196970872832
3 days ago via wojespn
Warriors-Nuggets postponed
3 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Spencer Dinwiddie enters protocols
3 days ago via wojespn
3 days ago via wojespn
3 days ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
As the omicron variant rips through NBA players and coaches, it has reached a season-high among game officials: 36% of the league's referees are in COVID-19 protocols, sources told ESPN on Thursday. With 25 of the league's 70 active referees currently in quarantine, the league's been promoting G League referees to fill out the nightly roster of games, sources said.
3 days ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
There have been rare instances lately when only two referees -- instead of the standard three -- were available for games, but the NBA has continued to work to limit those occasions, sources said. The NBA G League has paused the season until Wednesday to allow for players and referees to be available to the NBA.
3 days ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
NBA referees are 100% vaccinated and are required to be fully boosted prior to Wednesday, sources said. Only a percentage of refs currently on road-trips haven't been boosted, but must do by Wednesday. Officials don't have the protections that teams do with charter flights and five-star hotels, but the NBA has been working with the National Basketball Referees Association on improvements related to travel -- including hotels -- that might serve to lessen exposure to the virus, sources said.
3 days ago via TimBontemps
Julius Randle enters protocols
4 days ago via TEastNBA
4 days ago via omarisankofa
4 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
Chase Hughes: Wizards' latest injury report has Beal, KCP and Gill listed as questionable. Hachimura, Neto, Harrell and Holiday remain out.
4 days ago via JGrasso_
Justin Grasso: Danny Green remains out for tomorrow's game vs. #Nets Shake Milton has been upgraded to questionable and Andre Drummond has been cleared to play #Sixers
4 days ago via IraHeatBeat
4 days ago via JandersonSacBee
4 days ago via AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif: Clippers G Reggie Jackson has cleared health and safety protocols and is rejoining team in Boston tonight but won’t play, sources told @latimessports. While there is hope he can be available at Toronto and Brooklyn, reconditioning is the next step after entering protocols 12/22.
4 days ago via wojespn
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs
4 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: This is the 10th NBA game postponed this season. Miami had a combination of Covid cases and injuries that left them short of eight available players.
4 days ago via PompeyOnSixers
4 days ago via Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: I was not prepared for consequence of being unvaccinated
4 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Boban Marjanovic, Brandon Knight enter protocols
Shams Charania: Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and replacement guard Brandon Knight have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to a hardship deal.
4 days ago via TommyBeer
Tommy Beer: Knicks bigs Nerlens Noels and Jericho Sims remain out for tonight's game vs. Detroit. The Pistons have ruled out the following players due to Health and Safety Protocols: Cade Cunningham Isaiah Stewart Josh Jackson Killian Hayes Saben Lee Trey Lyles Rodney McGruder Cory Joseph
4 days ago via Krisplashed
Steve Nash: Kyrie Irving looks great
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s conditioning: “He looks great CONSIDERING he just came back from protocols.” Nash said Irving looks as good as he’s ever looked given the circumstances.
4 days ago via Krisplashed
4 days ago via IraHeatBeat
4 days ago via CVivlamoreAJC
4 days ago via hmfaigen
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA is adopting CDC guidance of five-day isolation exit for coronavirus-positive individuals — outside of team environment. For return to team activities, players must isolate for six days and meet testing requirements, or register two negative tests. After five-day isolation, positive players who are masked can now return to their team’s home market via commercial flight, interact in person with individuals in community, and enter indoor settings/establishments that are not the facility.
4 days ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
“No, I don’t have a response to Kareem at all,” James said. “And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you’re literally, honestly asking, ‘Help me out?’ Help me kind of figure it all out. We’re all trying to figure this pandemic out. We’re all trying to figure out COVID and the new strains and the flu. I think people forgot about the flu. People literally forgot about the flu during these times. Like, that’s still going around. This is flu season. So people have forgotten about the flu. People have forgotten about common colds. That happen, especially with a lot of our kids that are in school. My daughter is in first grade so a lot of these kids are getting common colds and getting the flu. “But, no. I don’t have any response to Kareem.”
4 days ago via Con_Chron
Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala officially back for Warriors
4 days ago via JandersonSacBee
4 days ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Max Strus just entered health and safety protocols. He is out tonight.
4 days ago via joe_mussatto
4 days ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: David Fizdale said that he can say that Austin Reaves, who is past the 10-day mark of isolation, is “close” to returning, and there was discussion about the possibility he could join the Lakers on the trip. However as of now he’s still in LA and in the protocols system.
4 days ago via kelseyyrusso
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Isaac Okoro is available tonight.
4 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
4 days ago via avarwallace
Bradley Beal receives COVID-19 vaccine
4 days ago via JLew1050
Josh Lewenberg: While 11 of the Raptors' 16 players have been in COVID protocols this month (all of them fully vaccinated), Nurse notes that none have experienced more than minor symptoms. "I'm confident that once this thing passes this week we should be OK and get up to speed pretty quickly."
4 days ago via FredVanVleet
4 days ago via NYPost_Berman
4 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore: Naz Reid has cleared COVID protocols and will play tonight against New York, says Chris Finch
4 days ago via PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey: There’s a good chance that #Sixers reserves Shake Milton and Andre Drummond could return in time for Thursday’s game at the #Nets. Tomorrow is Day 10 of their quarantine. But their return will depend on conditioning.
5 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal still out for Washington
5 days ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: John Konchar has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Grizzlies announce. Konchar played well as a full-in starter in Memphis’ last two games.
5 days ago via IraHeatBeat
5 days ago via PompeyOnSixers
Pascal Siakam returns for Toronto
Keith Pompey: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Malachi Flynn are back for the Raptors tonight vs. the #Sixers. The trio cleared protocols.
5 days ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss: Celtics injury report for tomorrow vs. Clippers: Jayson Tatum, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith & CJ Miles - H&S Protocols - OUT Marcus Smart - Right Hand Laceration - QUESTIONABLE Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson & Justin Jackson return from protocol.
5 days ago via detnewsRodBeard
5 days ago via James_HamNBA
5 days ago via Rylan_Stiles
5 days ago via FredKatz
Fred Katz: Wayne Selden has entered health and safety protocols, Knicks say. He’s out for tonight in Minnesota.
5 days ago via McGrawDHSports
Mike McGraw: Add Ersan Ilyasova to the #Bulls health and protocols list. Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wed's game vs. Atlanta
5 days ago via wojespn
Malachi Flynn clears COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn has cleared Covid protocols and will rejoin the team, sources tell ESPN. Flynn joins Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch who recently tested out of protocols.
5 days ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post
5 days ago via joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault has entered health and safety protocols, per the Thunder. Mike Wilks will serve as the acting head coach tonight in Sacramento. Dave Bliss previously filled in for Daigneault, so the Thunder will have its third head coach of the season.
5 days ago via wojespn
Darius Garland enters COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland -- one of the season's revelations -- has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
5 days ago via ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor: I’m told #Cavs are hopeful Evan Mobley, who is out of protocols and didn’t have symptoms during his absence, will play tonight against New Orleans. But the plan is to first put him thru some stuff in pregame and then talk to him to see how he feels conditioning-wise.

January 2, 2022 | 3:32 am EST Update

Kevin Porter leaves arena after halftime confrontation with John Lucas

Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn’t return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of Saturday’s 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN. Porter became upset after assistant coach John Lucas challenged him, revisiting an issue that led to Porter losing his composure on the bench during the first half, sources said. The Rockets, who trailed 77-55 at halftime of their seventh consecutive loss, did not return to the court until moments before the third quarter began. “We had a spirited debate,” Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said during his postgame media availability. “I have certain demands of this team as far as playing hard. … I wasn’t satisfied with the effort.”
3 hours ago via Tim MacMahon, Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Sources said Lucas called out multiple players, including Porter and Christian Wood — who was benched after missing a mandatory COVID-19 testing window — during halftime, focusing on Porter’s play and Wood’s effort level. As things escalated, Porter threw an object, needed to be separated from Lucas and then got in his car and left the arena. Wood refused to sub into the game in the second half, sources added.
3 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Center/power forward Christian Wood, the Rockets’ leading scorer this season, did not start Saturday night due to breaking a team rule, Silas said. Wood played eight scoreless minutes in the first half, during which Houston was outscored by 17 points, and did not play in the second half. “Coach’s decision,” Silas said of Wood sitting out the second half. A source said that potential discipline, if any, for Porter has yet to be determined.
3 hours ago via Tim MacMahon, Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Kevin Durant sounds off after loss to Clippers

Tthe first-place Nets wasted another 30-point triple-double from James Harden and suffered a shocking fourth-quarter collapse in a 120-116 loss to the undermanned Clippers at Barclays Center. Nets coach Steve Nash thought his first-place team “never really had the care factor or turned it up” against a depleted opponent, especially in allowing an “unacceptable” 71 points in the second half, and a steamed Kevin Durant used profane language to call out the entire team for taking the Clippers too lightly. “Like Coach said, we didn’t deserve to win this game. We came in here with a f–ked up attitude to start, thinking we were just gonna walk into a W,” Durant said. “Hopefully, a loss like this sit in your brain until tomorrow. … If you ain’t feeling like s–t after this game, you gotta look yourself in the mirror.”
3 hours ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post

Both Durant and Nash acknowledged the team’s intensity wasn’t where it needed to be from the start. “It’s natural when a team is missing so many players,” Durant said when asked why the Nets’ attitude was the way it was. “They’re going through so much over there. [We] relaxed. You don’t think you could lose an NBA game like this. They’re missing how many guys? They’re playing guys that are up from the G League. Xavier Moon came in and hit some shots for them. Keon Johnson, James Ennis — they all made an impact I felt on the game, and I think we came in too chill to start.”
3 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

Harden recorded his third 30-point triple-double in four games since his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The nine-time All-Star finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in 40 minutes to continue his best string of performances of the season. “It’s a tough one. It’s frustrating,” Harden said. We just didn’t do the things to secure the win or do what we’re supposed to do. “I don’t think we did that from the beginning of the game, and we give a team confidence and let them hang in the game for four quarters, and stuff like this happens.”
3 hours ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post

