NBA rumors: Nate McMillan fined $25,000 for calling NBA biased shares share tweet pin sms send email 8 hours ago – via Twitter ShamsCharania Shams Charania: Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has been fined $25,000 for detrimental public comments asserting bias by the NBA relating to the 2020-21 playoffs.