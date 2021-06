"I'm really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He's dedicated leader, a very good coach and we're lucky to have him here with the Pacers." "I'm very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing," said McMillan. "Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it's an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish."