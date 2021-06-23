While McMillan is the team’s “interim’’ head coach, sources made it abundantly clear Hawks management would love to remove the interim title. However, sources also said the 56-year-old McMillan has some reservations whether he wants to be the permanent head coach and may prefer some other role in the organization. Money won’t factor into McMillan’s decision as he is financially set, sources said.
Team personnel contacted by B/R maintain that hiring a Black candidate is another top priority for the Celtics. If Boston can also land someone who has previous head coaching experience, that person would further meet the Celtics' criteria, sources said. With that, Nate McMillan is an under-the-radar contender to become Boston's 18th head coach in franchise history. All indications are that Atlanta will remove the interim tag from McMillan's title and offer an extension, sources said. Yet until that deal is agreed upon, there remains a potential for McMillan to benefit from his successful stint guiding the Hawks through this postseason and test the market elsewhere.
The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed Head Coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, no terms were released. McMillan will enter his third season as Pacers coach after serving as the team's Associate Head Coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. In his first two seasons, the 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped guide the Pacers to two playoff appearances.
"I'm really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He's dedicated leader, a very good coach and we're lucky to have him here with the Pacers." "I'm very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing," said McMillan. "Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it's an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan is finalizing a contract extension, league sources tell ESPN.
J. Michael: The #Pacers are close to finalizing a multi-year deal with Nate McMillan, league sources tell @indystar .... Reported about a month ago they'd put this to bed before training camp. It's happening now.
Adrian Wojnarowski: I think at some point this offseason they [Pacers] will start to talk to Nate McMillan about a contract extension. He is really... They have found stability in him. He was every bit of Coach of The Year candidate this year with the Pacers.
Spencer Dinwiddie unlikely to return to Nets?
Some executives around the league believe Spencer Dinwiddie will not be back with the Brooklyn Nets next year. Specifically, one executive I mentioned in the recent story said, “Dinwiddie seems like he’s leaving. He’ll have a high salary number. I don’t see him staying regardless. I don’t get the sense he wants to be there.”
I think pretty much the expectation around the league, and Sean Marks publicly talked about it during his press conference that they’re either going to try and re-sign him or do what they can to help him whether that’s getting a trade exception or getting back an asset for him. It’s pretty clear the writing on the wall appears to be that a sign-and-trade is the most likely outcome for Dinwiddie right now.
One thing they’ve got to look at, which Morey touched on, is George Hill. He’s got a non-guaranteed deal next year. Morey said, “We really like what George brought. He’s the kind of guy you want on a team trying to win the championship. He’s gone very deep in the playoffs many times.” I’d like to think given that ringing endorsement, and he’s a good fit around Embiid as a defensive point guard that can shoot threes, that even if they don’t pick it up (guarantee his deal), they’d figure it out and have a wink-wink deal heading into the summer.
Brooklyn absolutely loves Nic Claxton. I was told he wasn’t going anywhere before the trade deadline to give you an idea how much they like him. To get him, it sounded like he’d have to be in a package that was for a star. When they got James Harden, they were able to keep him, which gives you a bit of a glimpse into how much they value him. As he continues to get stronger and put on weight, this is a guy that can potentially be the long-term starting center for the Nets. He’s everything you want in a big man in today’s NBA. He can handle the ball, block shots, and is a good offensive rebounder.
Any ole yokel can take a screenshot of an awards ballot and dunk on an unsuspecting media member. But The F5 holds itself to a marginally higher standard. So over the last few days, I combed through every NBA awards ballot to mathematically rank media members by how far their votes deviated from the consensus. The math that goes into the formula for ranking voters is straight forward, but extremely dull. In short, I calculated how many standard deviations each voter’s ballot is from the consensus ballot. If you’re interested in reading the full methodology, check the footnotes1.
The big takeaway here is that Max Haupt, a first-time voter (and probably last-time voter — more on that in a moment) covering the NBA for Deutsche Presse-Agentur, has by far the most unique collection of ballots out of any awards voter. His MVP, Coach of the Year, and All-Defensive Team ballots are each two or more standard deviations away from the consensus. That number by itself doesn’t carry much meaning, so let’s look into the specifics behind why these values shake out the way they do.
Ultimately, Haupt’s MVP ballot is what pushed him so far out to right on the contrarian scale. To begin, he gave Luka Doncic a second-place vote when no one else gave him anything higher than a fourth-place vote. Additionally, he was one of only five voters to give Stephen Curry a first-place vote and the only voter to omit Nikola Jokic entirely from his MVP ballot. Instead of putting Jokic on his MVP ballot, Haupt made the objectively unique choice of giving Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons a third- and fourth-place MVP vote, respectively.
Compare Haupt’s ballot to a voter who is more in line with the consensus, like ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. Overall, Nichols had a fairly uncontroversial ballot with the only real contrarian choice coming from her Most Improved Player ballot, which featured Zion Williamson. Nichols was the only voter that had Williamson on their Most Improved ballot.