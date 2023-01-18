In talking with several NBA executives about the Atlanta Hawks, there’s a prevailing prediction from outside the organization – coach Nate McMillan won’t be with the team beyond this season. Despite a three-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s road matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Hawks are not meeting expectations at 22-22 following the blockbuster acquisition of All-Star Dejounte Murray.
January 18, 2023 | 12:46 pm EST Update
Several NBA execs think Kyrie Irving will remain a Net beyond this season
In the process, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season – a notion that seemed improbable to many around the league amid Irving’s suspension and Brooklyn’s listless start to the season. “I think Kyrie ends up with a short extension with the Nets,” one NBA executive predicted while speaking with HoopsHype. “A sign-and-trade for Kyrie this summer would be tough given the length needed and assets to make it happen from another team. I think there’s an incentive for an extension on a one-plus-one or two-year deal. If I’m Brooklyn, I’m not going past two years. I don’t know if Kyrie would accept that. The Lakers will go into the summer with cap space and can offer two years, $60 million, where he could rejoin LeBron James and play with Anthony Davis.”
Warriors interested in Payton Pritchard
Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive. Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.
However, Pritchard’s performance over the last four games is an indicator of why the Celtics have been unmoved by any inquiries, per sources. Injuries are going to pop up during a 82-game season grind and the Celtics have not missed a beat in the past two weeks as Pritchard has taken on a bigger role with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Derrick White all sidelined at various points. Malcolm Brogdon’s age and injury history also make Pritchard a valuable insurance policy at the guard position.
Bulls not trading Alex Caruso?
LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic could all be discussed in trade scenarios and realistically be elsewhere when the deadline comes and goes. Even small pieces like a Coby White or Derrick Jones Jr. could be sent out if Karnisovas was looking for a small tweak to the roster dynamics. According to a source, Alex Caruso could be the one untouchable just because of how valuable he is defensively and in the plus/minus category, but all that remained to be seen.
“We’ve won a lot of games that we thought we could and lost games that we shouldn’t have,’’ two-time All-Star Zach LaVine said. “It’s frustrating that we couldn’t play at that level consistently each game. But obviously, there’s a lot of season left and time to turn it around. We have great players. We all like each other. And we understand what’s at stake. You keep playing like this, you’re not going to be in the position you want to. So better start racking them up. “The more you win, everybody is happy. If you lose, everybody is pointing fingers and looking over their shoulder. Obviously, we don’t want that. And the front office doesn’t want that. We can continue this winning streak in Paris and keep it going and see what happens. Obviously, they have to do their job and we have to do ours.’’
Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin a 'strong candidate' to have his contract converted
If the Washington Wizards can create an open roster spot by the end of the trade deadline, two-way player Jordan Goodwin is a strong candidate to have his contract converted to a standard NBA contract, league sources told HoopsHype.
Nets, Suns, Pistons, Pacers all expressed interest in Edmond Sumner during free agency
The Nets were the first team to call and express interest in Sumner and remained consistent throughout their recruitment of him, he told HoopsHype. Sumner also worked out for the Suns, missed a workout with the Pistons due to Covid, and couldn’t wait on the Pacers, who were juggling moving roster pieces over the summer. In his first season with the Nets, Sumner has averaged 10.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting overall and 37.9 percent from downtown in 10 fill-in starts for Brooklyn. “For me to stay mentally prepared through all these ups and downs throughout my whole career and come back and compete, it says a lot about who I am as a person,” Sumner told HoopsHype.