NBA rumors: Nate McMillan safe?

16 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
For those thinking the Hawks might make a change to their leadership, Ressler quieted the noise when I asked about his confidence in both McMillan and Schlenk being the right leaders for the organization. “The simple answer is I think they are the right guys to lead this team going forward,” Ressler said. “I have enormous confidence in both Travis and Nate. I think I, as owner, Travis, the president of basketball operations, Nate, as head coach, all underperformed this year. I think if you asked any one of us — hopefully all of us — we would all agree that we all underperformed. We all thought we would be better, and we intend to be better. But if the question is do I have great confidence in their ability, the answer is yes.”

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 6, 2022 | 8:48 pm EDT Update

Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for head coaching job

8 hours ago via wojespn

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 89 more rumors
Home