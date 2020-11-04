USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Nate McMillan to join Lloyd Pierce's coaching staff with Hawks

5 hours ago via TheSteinLine

November 4, 2020 | 8:07 pm EST Update
November 4, 2020 | 4:58 pm EST Update
The National Basketball Players Association is planning to take a formal vote of the team player representatives late Thursday, and sources told ESPN everything is progressing toward an agreement on a pre-Christmas start to the season. The NBPA is holding team conference calls this week, including several on Wednesday, that detail discussions with the league on a salary escrow for players in the range of 18% for the next two years, sources told ESPN.
3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN

