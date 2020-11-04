All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Nate McMillan to join Lloyd Pierce's coaching staff with Hawks shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter TheSteinLine Marc Stein: The Hawks are nearing a deal to hire former Pacers coach Nate McMillan as an assistant coach on Lloyd Pierce’s staff, league sources say Coaching, Lloyd Pierce, Nate McMillan, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Coaching, Lloyd Pierce, Nate McMillan, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email