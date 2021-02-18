All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: NBA All-Star to be held on March 7 shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter TheSteinLine Marc Stein: The NBA has officially announced it is holding an All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7. Adam Silver, All-Star, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Adam Silver, All-Star, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email