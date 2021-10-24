Cam Reddish was available on the trade market at the trade deadline and around the draft, multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype. Heading into the season, rival executives are monitoring his availability. “They always say he’s the most talented player on their roster, it’s just that he doesn’t always put it together,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m not sure if he ever will. I like him. I think if he gets in the right situation, he could turn out to be a starting-level player because he can defend multiple positions and he can create any shot he wants. It’s just a matter of his mental approach and getting to the right situation where they know how to get the most out of him.”
More on Cam Reddish Trade?
One of the executives who spoke with HoopsHype believes a team would be willing to give up a protected lottery pick for Reddish.
Keep an eye on Detroit and Memphis. Both teams have too many guaranteed contracts. They need to fix that. Sources say Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price. The Pistons are expected to look at dumping either Jahlil Okafor or 2019 No. 15 pick Sekou Doumbouya. Atlanta’s Cam Reddish has been a Cleveland front-office favorite since the 2019 draft. They’ve been in contact with Atlanta about him -- even though the price remains high.
The Hawks were listening on offers for Reddish before the deadline and they’re still listening now, according to league sources. His three-game showcase, if anything, gave teams a fresh look at the kind of player he can be on both ends of the floor. Out of the four players I’ve listed here, I think Reddish has the lowest floor and the second-highest ceiling behind Hunter. Dating back to high school, Reddish has carried a reputation of showing potential but has never fully put it all together.
What are the chances someone like Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter gets dealt on draft night for a 1st rounder? Have the Hawks really had any discussions about this? — Reggie M. Chris Kirschner: Things quickly change when it comes to the draft and trades, but they’ve taken calls on Reddish, according to sources. I haven’t heard Huerter mentioned specifically but Reddish, yes. As far as what the chances are of Reddish being moved, I don’t know. If the Hawks packaged him with No. 20 and moved up, it wouldn’t surprise me.
Reddish's status in Atlanta may even be altered by his four-game stint in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only a career 30.9 percent three-point shooter before those handful of appearances, Reddish connected on a blistering 64.3% of his triples against Milwaukee. Before his sudden emergence in McMillan's postseason rotation, Reddish was a player many rival front offices were targeting as a very available buy-low trade candidate this offseason, sources said.
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.