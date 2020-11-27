Shams Charania: NBA Preseason begins on Dec. 11, running through Dec. 19: Lakers-Clippers, New York-Detroit, Orlando-Atlanta, Houston-Chicago, Sacramento-Portland.
Tim Reynolds: To be clear, this vote tonight doesn't mean Opening Night is absolutely Dec. 22. But it does clearly suggest that the NBPA is on board, which obviously helps matters a great deal. Still have to work out those little things: Money, escrow, COVID protocols, etc.
The NBA will play a 72-game season, with training camps opening on Dec. 1, the regular season ending on May 16 and the Finals finishing no later than July 22, sources said. The NBA will play in markets, reduce their travel by 25 percent, and significantly reduce cross-country travel especially early in the season, sources said.
The N.B.A.’s goal is to complete the 2020-21 season before the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled from July 23 to Aug. 8 in 2021. That would allow the league to avoid direct competition with the Olympics and set up the 2021-22 season to return to the N.B.A.’s usual October-through-June pattern. The plan is strongly preferred by the league’s primary media partners, Disney and Turner, following a summer and fall of dismal N.B.A. ratings in a crowded sports landscape, according to a person briefed on the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Shams Charania: The National Basketball Players Association has voted to tentatively approve NBA’s proposal for the 2020-21 campaign starting on Dec. 22 and playing 72-game season, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. NBA set to tip off Christmas week.
Bobby Marks: Escrow withholding does not impact a cap charge and the amount sent out in a trade (or how it impacts the luxury tax, cap space or hard cap). A $20M player is still $20M.
The National Basketball Players Association is planning to hold a vote on Thursday night or Friday morning regarding the Dec. 22 start format to the 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told The Athletic.
The NBPA, led by executive director Michele Roberts, started formal conference calls with players from all 30 teams this week. Players have been holding calls with the NBPA beginning Monday and will go through Thursday morning. Players coming out of several meetings believe a Dec. 22 start is inevitable, sources said.
On a conference call with the league's general managers on Monday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told the top team basketball executives that "time is running out" on the possibility of starting the 2020-21 season prior to Christmas Day and potentially salvaging hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, sources told ESPN.
Discussions with the National Basketball Players Association continued over the weekend and into Monday, but the union's reluctance to agree to a Dec. 22 start and a reduced 72-game regular season has left the league fearful it has only several days left before opening training camps around Dec. 1 for a pre-Christmas tip is no longer a realistic possibility, sources said.
Optimism still exists that an agreement can be reached on the pre-Christmas start, but it has been tempered in recent days, sources said. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and union leadership have been talking directly with players about starting the season so quickly after a mid-October finish to the Finals in the Orlando, Florida, bubble, and so far have expressed a preference for a mid-January start to the season. The NBA believes there is somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion in revenue losses next season and beyond by failing to start the season in December, sources said.
The NBA has pushed back to Friday a deadline that keeps open the option of terminating the collective bargaining agreement, which would essentially blow up the league's financial structure that allows for a 50-50 split of basketball related income (BRI) under the provisions of the CBA. Because of the coronavirus pandemic triggering a force majeure clause in the CBA, both sides have the option of serving notice of 45 days on terminating the agreement, sources said.
The new goal of the league, sources said, is to put together a 72-game slate with reduced cross-country travel. In that scenario, the subsequent 2021-22 season can go off on its normal October-to-June trajectory — perhaps with New Yorkers packed together underneath the Garden’s famous ceiling again.
Marc Stein: NBA players may only be offered a 50-game season, I'm told, if the union insists on a mid-January start rather than the Dec. 22 proposal, because the league's television partners do not want the 2020-21 season to stray past mid-July ... or clash with the Tokyo Olympics
Marc Stein: A 50-game season would reduce player salaries significantly in 2020-21, since NBA pay adheres to a regular-season schedule The NBA's 72-game model calls for teams to play roughly 14 games a month through May, followed by the playoffs through mid-July -- before the Olympics begin
Tim Reynolds: Can confirm that the league’s television partners are adamant — they want to start Dec. 22, though what I’m hearing on a season potential end date is slightly different than what Marc has here (but he’s in the Hall of Fame and I’m barely allowed to buy a ticket to go there).
Kevin O'Connor: Sources: The NBA held a call this afternoon with team GMs & presidents to detail the plan for a 72-game season set to begin December 22 & end before the Olympics in July. The league intends to schedule games in a way that reduces travel by 25% with teams playing MLB style series.
Bobby Marks: There’s a path to getting a deal done between both sides but it’s going to take the players association to sell their members on why a 12/22 start is critical when it comes to future revenue. Starting in mid-January would be detrimental to the economic growth of the league.
With the NBA’s owners proposing to start next season around Christmas, should the players view it as an early holiday present? Or would they like to return the gift? "I don’t know what I think yet," Michele Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. "We are in the throes of discussing it and in the throes of evaluating what it means in terms of the revenue-related issues that have been raised. Frankly, we’re also spending some time trying to get information on what this means in respect to player health."
Tatum said the NBA is still working through the auditing process with the National Basketball Players Association. The parties also need to agree on a start date for the next season. Tatum said the league learned a lot from its bubble environment and envisioned new capabilities because of 5G availability, which wireless carriers have been installing in sports arenas and stadiums around the country.
No decisions have been finalized on next season and talks with the National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters for the coming year. Those talks, especially on the money issue, would have to be concluded before any real decisions about next season are made. The NBPA has not made any final decisions on how it wants to see the league proceed, either. But this plan, starting in December and ending in June, would get the 2021-22 season — virus-permitting — back to normal, with 82-game slates starting in October.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is proposing several changes to next season that includes a 72-game regular season, a play-in tournament and the likelihood of no All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources said. The league is considering a two-week break at the midway point of the season, sources said.
Around the league, there's support to be playing again by Christmas, but a realization that it's going to become a chaotic challenge coming out of a Nov. 18 draft, free agency and training camps that would need to be open shortly after Thanksgiving. Without a bubble environment, the NBA will be facing positive coronavirus tests for players and staff.
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors remain hopeful they’ll be able to host games in Toronto next season, I'm told. Several contingency options have been discussed internally, in case thats not possible, but nothing's imminent. Much is still unknown. Louisville was never on the table for the organization
Chris Mannix: A concern several team executives have expressed to @SInow about a late December start: Free agency. With training camps needing to open in early December, free agency would have to be crammed into a couple of weeks.
Chris Mannix: Something league officials are wary of: There have been predictions from health officials of significant COVID spikes over the holidays, specifically Thanksgiving. Coming back in a non-bubble environment may not be feasible in some parts of the country.
This would mean a return close to the NBA’s normal schedule, significant financial ramifications to start early, a potential finish before the 2021 Summer Olympics, and allow a window for stars to play in the Olympics, sources said. The NBA wants to continue to incorporate the play-in tournament that was utilized in the Orlando restart to determine the eighth seed in the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs, according to sources. ESPN first reported that a Christmas start and playing fewer than 82 games would be discussed on Friday’s call.
The National Basketball Players Association would need to sign off on any plan to start the season on Dec. 22. Around the NBA, league governors and executives — as well as star players — have become aware of the league aiming toward a start around Christmas Day, which is quicker than expected following an Oct. 11. end to the season. An increasing amount of those people also have warmed to the possibility due to the fact that it is in the best interest of returning to the NBA’s typical schedule, generating revenue.
“It may be too quick, but it also makes too much sense,” one high-ranking team official told The Athletic. The NBA suspended its season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, restarted on July 30 and crowned the 2019-20 champion this month. The league had no players test positive for the coronavirus during the four-month resumption.
USA Basketball has begun reaching out to star players to gauge their interest in the Olympics, should the end date of the 2020-21 season provide ample time to prepare for the Games, sources said. The NBA continues to prefer in-market play for the 2020-21 season — instead of a bubble or multiple bubbles. The league is also looking into ways to reduce travel during the season, including possibly playing a team multiple times.
Marc Stein: The league had never taken a Christmas Day start off the table, but all signs coming out of the Bubble pointed to next season being pushed into 2021 Christmas is obviously a huge day for the NBA and its broadcast partners ... but MUCH must happen quickly quickly to preserve it
The NBA is focusing on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 18) for a start date next season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
It hasn’t been decided whether the NBA can implement a full 82-game schedule, especially with an emphasis on getting some level of attendance in areas and upholding the recently-developed standards concerning player rest, cutting down on the back-to-backs and heavy travel. The focus for next season, primarily, is getting things finished in a reasonable amount of time for the draft, free agency and rest in the summer of 2021 for a traditional mid-October start.
As of right now, Silver believes that the 2020-21 season will begin in January sometime and hopes it'll be in a more normal fashion. "My sense is there will be some sort of return to normalcy," Silver added. "That those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor. And I understand those people who are saying 'I'm on your side, but I want to watch a basketball game,'" Silver said.
Jared Weiss: Adam Silver to @Rachel__Nichols: "I think the issue is with daily testing and rapid testing, can you contain (COVID) so it doesn't rapidly spread." He is continuing to observe NFL and MLB's operations to inform how NBA attempts to pull off regular season at home arenas in 2021.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said recently that the earliest the 2020-21 NBA season could begin is January. The Hawks could potentially debut the jersey on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 if next season begins in January, a source said.
Brad Townsend: Silver, asked for a realistic start date for next season: "I've said previously that the earliest we would start at this point is Christmas, but it may come and go. I've also said the greater likelihood is we'll start in January." Says players need a physical and mental break.
Marc J. Spears: Adam Silver says “it’s not clear what’s going to happen with the Olympics.” Silver adds “basic protocol” to fight against the coronavirus with wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands and cleanliness is working.
Joe Vardon: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is "learning more about our television audience," and that "fewer people are watching in the summer." He was talking about when a season should start and end. #NBAFinals
Ohm Youngmisuk: Adam Silver says the NBA has been watching other leagues, how they move forward with any positive tests and trying to continue play, advancement in testing, "all of it" is on the table for what the NBA's next season could look like.
Shams Charania: To prepare for possible return to NBA arenas for 2020-21 season, the league sent teams a 32-page manual with cleaning and disinfecting protocols to "reset" arenas, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Tim Reynolds: Expect a break between Games 3 and 4 of the East finals, because the West series will be so far behind. Celtics-Heat would play Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 likely not until Wednesday. Nothing definite yet, but this is a working theory.
The NBA held a call with its Board of Governors on Thursday and informed them that the 2020-21 season will start no sooner than Dec. 25. and that the league will provide an announcement on next season’s structure with eight weeks‘ notice ahead of the final chosen start date, sources told The Athletic.
For next season, the NBA prefers in-market competition with reduced travel and an amount of fans — instead of the bubble environment it is playing in currently, according to sources.
Free agency would likely follow the draft, but based on that timeframe it certainly stands to reason that teams will be making offseason roster decisions into early December. That's why a start date before the calendar flips to 2021 - Christmas week has been a speculated target - could be ambitious, given how much work remains before the 2020-21 league year can start.
There's also figuring out a schedule, whether to play at least some of next season in another bubble-type situation or in home arenas, if fans will be permitted to attend and if so how many - along with plenty of other matters. There's also the quest to make everyone happy, which probably won't be possible. There are eight teams - Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit - that have not played since March and are now assured of going at least nine months without a real game.
For next season, the NBA prefers in-market competition with reduced travel and an amount of fans — instead of the bubble environment it is playing in currently, according to sources. The league is aiming for an 82-game regular season in 2020-21.
On a call with all team GMs and NBA commissioner Adam Silver in August, Silver mentioned that the quality of play had indeed been impressive, sources with direct knowledge of the call said. Later, a GM said that it had been their observation -- and that they were receiving feedback from management, staff and players -- that additional rest and lack of travel were playing a role in the quality of the performances, sources said.
A second GM then chimed in on the same theme, sources said, echoing the lack of travel and additional rest leading to better play and helping even out the competition. Sources said a league official on the call then brought up the concept of teams heading into cities to play a potential series of games -- fly into a city and have two teams play each other in two games over a short time span. The idea, which several GMs considered akin to a baseball-like homestand, was discussed in an effort to reduce the mileage teams might have to fly during the regular season.
In terms of scheduling, and in potentially doing baseball-like homestands, the league would also face the obstacle of juggling arena dates when concerts and other non-NBA events are being slated to be held, though it's unclear in the current climate if such events will even take place in the near future. And multiple GMs noted that the league is heading into financial unknowns because it's still yet unclear when teams will be able to fill their arenas with fans to make up for lost revenues.
According to a source, some league executives would like to see next season’s opener land on Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 18 — considering the climate of the times.
However, sources have suggested the NBA is completely open-minded about a starting date for February – and March has not been completely ruled out either. “The league may want to wait as a long as possible so fans can be there,’’ one NBA source said. “They may want to wait for a vaccine and that may not happen by mid-January.’’
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to push back the start of the 2020-21 season, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania on Tuesday. The 2020-2021 season was planned for Dec. 1. No new dates have been determined. According to Charania, by extending the window to terminate the collective bargaining agreement to Oct. 15, the NBA and NBPA have started the process of negotiating terms for the 2020-21 season and beyond.
Aldridge: Teams were increasingly leery about conducting a draft in five weeks. COVID-19 remains in charge. The NBA couldn't possibly be business as usual when large swaths of the country still wouldn't allow teams to conduct training camps, with their current restrictions on gatherings. Moreover, the league is desperate to get at least some fans back into NBA buildings at some point next season. Whether that means an 82-game season or something shorter remains uncertain.
Though the NBA's bubble environment in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., has been a success, Silver said the league is not focusing on reinstating another quarantined campus for next season. "I'd say December 1, now that we're working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me," Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols before the NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday night.
Adam Silver: "I think our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas. ... So my sense is, in working with the Players Association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that's what we would be targeting."
In addition to the hope of vaccines, the league and several of its owners have been working with companies on fast-response tests that could economically and safely make crowds more feasible in the months ahead. "We're watching closely the development of antivirals," Silver said. "There's been some really positive reports about vaccines lately."
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said No. 1 goal for next season is "having fans in arenas." From what I'm hearing, the league would love to see a vaccine available late this year, early next year to make it work.
Scott Agness: Free agent guard Brian Bowen has re-signed with the Pacers on a two-way deal. The Pacers have 19 of 20 training camp spots filled.
Although he was competing on the golf course Friday during “The Match” on TNT, Warriors star Steph Curry is eager to get back on the court with his teammates. “I’m ready to roll. Nice and rested. We’ve got a great opportunity to come back strong,” Curry said during Friday’s event. “We’re excited to get back out there and compete … Looking forward to it. We got practice tomorrow. Going to enjoy this last round for sure.”
Dwain Price: The #Mavs have acquired F James Johnson from OKC in a 3-team trade. The Mavs shipped F Justin Jackson to OKC and G Delon Wright to the Pistons, who sent F Trevor Ariza to OKC. The Thunder also received a 2023 2nd-round pick from DAL or Miami, and a 2026 2nd-round pick from DAL.
Justin Jackson: THANK YOU to everyone @Dallas Mavericks for EVERYTHING! Y’all made this time unbelievable! To all my boys, KEEP BEING GREAT!! Sometimes God asks you to just trust Him and even though it’s a closing of a chapter, I can’t wait to begin writing this new chapter with the @Oklahoma City Thunder!!
The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent center Hassan Whiteside, according to General Manager Monte McNair.
Not even Charles Barkley as a partner could stop Phil Mickelson from emerging victorious in the third iteration of The Match on Friday. Mickelson and the NBA Hall of Famer cruised to a 4-and-3 win over Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona, confirming that having a professional golfer on your side can make up for a lot of mistakes in a foursome.