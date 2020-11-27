USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: NBA releases full preseasons schedule

7 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: NBA Preseason begins on Dec. 11, running through Dec. 19: Lakers-Clippers, New York-Detroit, Orlando-Atlanta, Houston-Chicago, Sacramento-Portland.

7 hours ago via ShamsCharania
http://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1332434061093179395
1 week ago via KellanOlson
Kellan Olson: NBA announced the structure and format to the upcoming season, including the play-in tournament with the 7-10 seeds being official. Suns will have 3 games against each team in the West (42 games) and 2 games against each team in the East (30 games).
1 week ago via FredKatz
Fred Katz: NBA announces dates for the upcoming season: • Dec. 11-19: Preseason • Dec. 22-March 4: First Half of reg season • March 5-10: All-Star break • March 11-16: Second Half of reg season • May 18-21: Play-In Tournament • May 22 – July 22: Playoffs
1 week ago via SeanCunningham
1 week ago via IanBegley
https://twitter.com/IanBegley/status/1328868209269878784
3 weeks ago via JaredDudley619
https://twitter.com/LALeBron23/status/1325904493989548033
3 weeks ago via ByTimReynolds
3 weeks ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
The NBA will play a 72-game season, with training camps opening on Dec. 1, the regular season ending on May 16 and the Finals finishing no later than July 22, sources said. The NBA will play in markets, reduce their travel by 25 percent, and significantly reduce cross-country travel especially early in the season, sources said.
3 weeks ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times
The N.B.A.’s goal is to complete the 2020-21 season before the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled from July 23 to Aug. 8 in 2021. That would allow the league to avoid direct competition with the Olympics and set up the 2021-22 season to return to the N.B.A.’s usual October-through-June pattern. The plan is strongly preferred by the league’s primary media partners, Disney and Turner, following a summer and fall of dismal N.B.A. ratings in a crowded sports landscape, according to a person briefed on the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
3 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Players approve starting the season on December 22
3 weeks ago via wojespn
3 weeks ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: There's no agreement on the money - yet - but the NBA's player representatives have decided to back the notion of a Dec. 22 start to the season, AP is told. Talks between the union and league will continue on matters like escrow/COVID testing/etc.
3 weeks ago via TheSteinLine
3 weeks ago via wojespn
3 weeks ago via BobbyMarks42
3 weeks ago via BobbyMarks42
3 weeks ago via wojespn
Progress being made on pre-Christmas NBA start date
3 weeks ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
NBPA planning to hold a vote on 2020-21 season plans
3 weeks ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
The NBPA, led by executive director Michele Roberts, started formal conference calls with players from all 30 teams this week. Players have been holding calls with the NBPA beginning Monday and will go through Thursday morning. Players coming out of several meetings believe a Dec. 22 start is inevitable, sources said.
3 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
4 weeks ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
NBA running out of time for pre-Christmas start
4 weeks ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
4 weeks ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Optimism still exists that an agreement can be reached on the pre-Christmas start, but it has been tempered in recent days, sources said. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and union leadership have been talking directly with players about starting the season so quickly after a mid-October finish to the Finals in the Orlando, Florida, bubble, and so far have expressed a preference for a mid-January start to the season. The NBA believes there is somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion in revenue losses next season and beyond by failing to start the season in December, sources said.
4 weeks ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
4 weeks ago via wojespn
NBA running out of time for Dec. 22 start date
4 weeks ago via wojespn
4 weeks ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
4 weeks ago via TheSteinLine
League offering players a 50-game season?
Marc Stein: NBA players may only be offered a 50-game season, I'm told, if the union insists on a mid-January start rather than the Dec. 22 proposal, because the league's television partners do not want the 2020-21 season to stray past mid-July ... or clash with the Tokyo Olympics
4 weeks ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: A 50-game season would reduce player salaries significantly in 2020-21, since NBA pay adheres to a regular-season schedule The NBA's 72-game model calls for teams to play roughly 14 games a month through May, followed by the playoffs through mid-July -- before the Olympics begin
4 weeks ago via ByTimReynolds
1 month ago via KevinOConnorNBA
Kevin O'Connor: Sources: The NBA held a call this afternoon with team GMs & presidents to detail the plan for a 72-game season set to begin December 22 & end before the Olympics in July. The league intends to schedule games in a way that reduces travel by 25% with teams playing MLB style series.
1 month ago via BobbyMarks42
1 month ago via wojespn
1 month ago via ChrisBHaynes
Some players pushing for January start of the season
1 month ago via NBATheJump
1 month ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports
With the NBA’s owners proposing to start next season around Christmas, should the players view it as an early holiday present? Or would they like to return the gift? "I don’t know what I think yet," Michele Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. "We are in the throes of discussing it and in the throes of evaluating what it means in terms of the revenue-related issues that have been raised. Frankly, we’re also spending some time trying to get information on what this means in respect to player health."
1 month ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC
Tatum said the NBA is still working through the auditing process with the National Basketball Players Association. The parties also need to agree on a start date for the next season. Tatum said the league learned a lot from its bubble environment and envisioned new capabilities because of 5G availability, which wireless carriers have been installing in sports arenas and stadiums around the country.
1 month ago via Tim Reynolds @ Associated Press
No decisions have been finalized on next season and talks with the National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters for the coming year. Those talks, especially on the money issue, would have to be concluded before any real decisions about next season are made. The NBPA has not made any final decisions on how it wants to see the league proceed, either. But this plan, starting in December and ending in June, would get the 2021-22 season — virus-permitting — back to normal, with 82-game slates starting in October.
1 month ago via ShamsCharania
1 month ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is proposing several changes to next season that includes a 72-game regular season, a play-in tournament and the likelihood of no All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources said. The league is considering a two-week break at the midway point of the season, sources said.
1 month ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
1 month ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
1 month ago via JLew1050
1 month ago via davidaldridgedc
1 month ago via SIChrisMannix
Chris Mannix: A concern several team executives have expressed to @SInow about a late December start: Free agency. With training camps needing to open in early December, free agency would have to be crammed into a couple of weeks.
1 month ago via SIChrisMannix
1 month ago via wojespn
1 month ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
1 month ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
This would mean a return close to the NBA’s normal schedule, significant financial ramifications to start early, a potential finish before the 2021 Summer Olympics, and allow a window for stars to play in the Olympics, sources said. The NBA wants to continue to incorporate the play-in tournament that was utilized in the Orlando restart to determine the eighth seed in the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs, according to sources. ESPN first reported that a Christmas start and playing fewer than 82 games would be discussed on Friday’s call.
1 month ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
The National Basketball Players Association would need to sign off on any plan to start the season on Dec. 22. Around the NBA, league governors and executives — as well as star players — have become aware of the league aiming toward a start around Christmas Day, which is quicker than expected following an Oct. 11. end to the season. An increasing amount of those people also have warmed to the possibility due to the fact that it is in the best interest of returning to the NBA’s typical schedule, generating revenue.
1 month ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
“It may be too quick, but it also makes too much sense,” one high-ranking team official told The Athletic. The NBA suspended its season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, restarted on July 30 and crowned the 2019-20 champion this month. The league had no players test positive for the coronavirus during the four-month resumption.
1 month ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
USA Basketball has begun reaching out to star players to gauge their interest in the Olympics, should the end date of the 2020-21 season provide ample time to prepare for the Games, sources said. The NBA continues to prefer in-market play for the 2020-21 season — instead of a bubble or multiple bubbles. The league is also looking into ways to reduce travel during the season, including possibly playing a team multiple times.
1 month ago via ShamsCharania
NBA targeting Dec. 22 as 2020-21 start date
1 month ago via ShamsCharania
1 month ago via wojespn
1 month ago via TheSteinLine
1 month ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The league had never taken a Christmas Day start off the table, but all signs coming out of the Bubble pointed to next season being pushed into 2021 Christmas is obviously a huge day for the NBA and its broadcast partners ... but MUCH must happen quickly quickly to preserve it
1 month ago via TheSteinLine
1 month ago via Twitter
1 month ago via Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
2020-21 season starting on MLK Day?
1 month ago via Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
It hasn’t been decided whether the NBA can implement a full 82-game schedule, especially with an emphasis on getting some level of attendance in areas and upholding the recently-developed standards concerning player rest, cutting down on the back-to-backs and heavy travel. The focus for next season, primarily, is getting things finished in a reasonable amount of time for the draft, free agency and rest in the summer of 2021 for a traditional mid-October start.
2 months ago via CBSSports.com
As of right now, Silver believes that the 2020-21 season will begin in January sometime and hopes it'll be in a more normal fashion. "My sense is there will be some sort of return to normalcy," Silver added. "That those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor. And I understand those people who are saying 'I'm on your side, but I want to watch a basketball game,'" Silver said.
2 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss: Adam Silver to @Rachel__Nichols: "I think the issue is with daily testing and rapid testing, can you contain (COVID) so it doesn't rapidly spread." He is continuing to observe NFL and MLB's operations to inform how NBA attempts to pull off regular season at home arenas in 2021.
2 months ago via Marc J. Spears @ ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said recently that the earliest the 2020-21 NBA season could begin is January. The Hawks could potentially debut the jersey on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 if next season begins in January, a source said.
2 months ago via townbrad
Adam Silver expecting next season to start in January
2 months ago via MarcJSpears
Marc J. Spears: Adam Silver says “it’s not clear what’s going to happen with the Olympics.” Silver adds “basic protocol” to fight against the coronavirus with wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands and cleanliness is working.
2 months ago via joevardon
Joe Vardon: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is "learning more about our television audience," and that "fewer people are watching in the summer." He was talking about when a season should start and end. #NBAFinals
2 months ago via MarkG_Medina
2 months ago via kylegoon
2 months ago via NotoriousOHM
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
2 months ago via KCJHoop
2 months ago via _DavidMorrow
3 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: Expect a break between Games 3 and 4 of the East finals, because the West series will be so far behind. Celtics-Heat would play Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 likely not until Wednesday. Nothing definite yet, but this is a working theory.
3 months ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
3 months ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
3 months ago via TIM REYNOLDS @ Yahoo! Sports
Free agency would likely follow the draft, but based on that timeframe it certainly stands to reason that teams will be making offseason roster decisions into early December. That's why a start date before the calendar flips to 2021 - Christmas week has been a speculated target - could be ambitious, given how much work remains before the 2020-21 league year can start.
3 months ago via TIM REYNOLDS @ Yahoo! Sports
There's also figuring out a schedule, whether to play at least some of next season in another bubble-type situation or in home arenas, if fans will be permitted to attend and if so how many - along with plenty of other matters. There's also the quest to make everyone happy, which probably won't be possible. There are eight teams - Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit - that have not played since March and are now assured of going at least nine months without a real game.
3 months ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
3 months ago via wojespn
3 months ago via Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
On a call with all team GMs and NBA commissioner Adam Silver in August, Silver mentioned that the quality of play had indeed been impressive, sources with direct knowledge of the call said. Later, a GM said that it had been their observation -- and that they were receiving feedback from management, staff and players -- that additional rest and lack of travel were playing a role in the quality of the performances, sources said.
3 months ago via Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
A second GM then chimed in on the same theme, sources said, echoing the lack of travel and additional rest leading to better play and helping even out the competition. Sources said a league official on the call then brought up the concept of teams heading into cities to play a potential series of games -- fly into a city and have two teams play each other in two games over a short time span. The idea, which several GMs considered akin to a baseball-like homestand, was discussed in an effort to reduce the mileage teams might have to fly during the regular season.
3 months ago via Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
In terms of scheduling, and in potentially doing baseball-like homestands, the league would also face the obstacle of juggling arena dates when concerts and other non-NBA events are being slated to be held, though it's unclear in the current climate if such events will even take place in the near future. And multiple GMs noted that the league is heading into financial unknowns because it's still yet unclear when teams will be able to fill their arenas with fans to make up for lost revenues.
3 months ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
3 months ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
However, sources have suggested the NBA is completely open-minded about a starting date for February – and March has not been completely ruled out either. “The league may want to wait as a long as possible so fans can be there,’’ one NBA source said. “They may want to wait for a vaccine and that may not happen by mid-January.’’
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
2020-21 NBA season won't start earlier than Christmas Day
3 months ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to push back the start of the 2020-21 season, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania on Tuesday. The 2020-2021 season was planned for Dec. 1. No new dates have been determined. According to Charania, by extending the window to terminate the collective bargaining agreement to Oct. 15, the NBA and NBPA have started the process of negotiating terms for the 2020-21 season and beyond.
3 months ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic
Aldridge: Teams were increasingly leery about conducting a draft in five weeks. COVID-19 remains in charge. The NBA couldn't possibly be business as usual when large swaths of the country still wouldn't allow teams to conduct training camps, with their current restrictions on gatherings. Moreover, the league is desperate to get at least some fans back into NBA buildings at some point next season. Whether that means an 82-game season or something shorter remains uncertain.
3 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: NBA announces game dates for Heat-Bucks series, with times TBD.
https://twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang/status/1299832680603881472
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: NBA postseason schedule for Monday. pic.twitter.com/qYiOVtGOy7
http://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1299497752536256512
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: NBA Postseason schedule for Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/Rkr694pJVG
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
NBA announces season resumption schedule
Shams Charania: NBA playoff schedule for Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/9PhPYn5tIC
http://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1299446235439431682
3 months ago via TimBontemps
3 months ago via ByTimReynolds
3 months ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
3 months ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
3 months ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
In addition to the hope of vaccines, the league and several of its owners have been working with companies on fast-response tests that could economically and safely make crowds more feasible in the months ahead. "We're watching closely the development of antivirals," Silver said. "There's been some really positive reports about vaccines lately."
3 months ago via JonKrawczynski
3 months ago via JeffZillgitt
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said No. 1 goal for next season is "having fans in arenas." From what I'm hearing, the league would love to see a vaccine available late this year, early next year to make it work.

November 27, 2020 | 10:05 pm EST Update
Although he was competing on the golf course Friday during “The Match” on TNT, Warriors star Steph Curry is eager to get back on the court with his teammates. “I’m ready to roll. Nice and rested. We’ve got a great opportunity to come back strong,” Curry said during Friday’s event. “We’re excited to get back out there and compete … Looking forward to it. We got practice tomorrow. Going to enjoy this last round for sure.”
1 hour ago via Alex Didion @ NBC Sports

Uncategorized

,

November 27, 2020 | 8:45 pm EST Update
3 hours ago via DwainPrice

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Delon Wright Trade
Justin Jackson: THANK YOU to everyone @Dallas Mavericks for EVERYTHING! Y’all made this time unbelievable! To all my boys, KEEP BEING GREAT!! Sometimes God asks you to just trust Him and even though it’s a closing of a chapter, I can’t wait to begin writing this new chapter with the @Oklahoma City Thunder!!

3 hours ago via JJacks_44

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

3 hours ago via Jack Baer @ Yahoo! Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

