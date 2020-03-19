Shams Charania: The NBA is shutting down all team training facilities to staff and players starting Friday to mitigate coronavirus situation, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Teams had been encourging of idea of shuttering faciltiies for immediate future. As much as franchises wanted players to have an outlet to come get work in, teams and league were uneasy about contact even in that limited environment. This was an inevitable move for a long hiatus.
Emiliano Carchia: Olimpia Milano players ended their self-isolation. All the players are good and they have been allowed to leave Italy to return to their countries/families. Sergio Rodriguez, Keifer Sykes, Drew Crawford, Nemanja Nedovic and Vlado Micov are expected to going back home
Sikka, a former anesthesiologist with a deep background in researching sports injuries, was hired by Gersson Rosas last summer as part of his goal to prioritize player health and wellness. Seven months later, Sikka’s presence in the front office has been integral to helping the Timberwolves identify the potential issues with coronavirus and put together a plan to help their players and staff get through one of the biggest challenges this generation has faced. “He’s done an unbelievable job of not only warning us and getting our attention, but breaking it down to levels where players can digest it and … staff can digest it, but more importantly they can act on it,” Rosas said.
“I told every one of the players the week before the whole thing with Rudy Gobert broke that this will be your 9/11,” Sikka said. “This will be the event that defines your young adult life. “I remember where I was when the World Trade Center was hit. These guys are going to remember where they were when they found out about Rudy. They’re going to remember where they were when the found out the season being postponed, when the tournament got canceled. All that is going to be with them for the rest of their life.”
Jalen Green has a photo of himself holding up a McDonald’s All-American jersey, signifying his place as one of the top high school ballers in basketball. But he won’t get the chance to play in the all-star classic after the April 1 game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nor will he be able to showcase his talents in the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit this spring.
“I was hurt. I am not going to lie. Those are all games you dream about as a senior,” Green said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “When I found it was canceled, it was heartbreaking, low-key. But I’m good. Everything happens for a reason. They’re not going to bring it back, but just to be announced as a player selected for that is cool. So, I have that honor.”
What is your daily routine now? Jalen Green: "I am in the gym when I can be, but mostly I’m in the house. It’s crazy. Everyone is going to go on lockdown soon. I just try to keep working. I am in Napa still. … I am good. I am trying not to focus on the outside stuff. I’m trying to get better. College is coming up. Just trying to get prepared for the next level."
As we learned NBA players on other teams had tested positive for COVID-19, we noticed that several of our players and staff had symptoms. Based on this information, and the judgment that all of our players are subject to high exposure due to the close physical nature of basketball, the communal nature of teams and the possibility of an accelerated spread from team to team, our medical experts advised that our players get tested. We sourced the tests through a private company and paid for them ourselves because we did not want to impact access to CDC’s public resources.
Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and strictly isolate the players who tested positive. If we had waited for players to exhibit symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends and the public. Our hope is that by drawing attention to the critical need for testing asymptomatic positive carriers, we can begin to contain the spread and save lives. We believe it is not only the right thing to do for our players and their families, it is the responsible thing to do from a medical and epidemiological standpoint.
Emiliano Carchia: Antonio Blakeney is back to Jiangsu, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. He will serve a 14-day quarantine before joining the team
The Nets used a commercial laboratory in suburban Kansas City to test their players and staff on Saturday, NBC NEWS reported Thursday. The tests were conducted one day after the lab made the test kits available for a fee, The test, developed by Viracor Eurofins of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was first made available to private clients Friday, according to the company’s Twitter feed.
Rachel Nichols: I asked Adam Silver how he'd determine if the NBA season could resume, and if so, what it would look like - he told me the league is considering three different options for going forward, including a possible one-off event for charity. Said Silver: "all suggestions welcome."
As the NBA reckons with its new reality caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nuggets have implemented a 3-to-4-day self-quarantine policy where no players or staff are to use the team’s facilities, according to a source close to the situation.
The 76ers’ players were tested on Monday for COVID-19, according to several sources. The news comes after the team announced last Thursday that it was arranging tests for players and staff members who recently came in contact with players who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least some of the Sixers staff members are still waiting to be tested.
No member of the Bulls' traveling party has reported symptomatic of the virus, which has shut down the sports world and most of society in a global pandemic. All members of the traveling party have been given specific guidelines and instructions on what to do and where to go for testing should symptoms present. The Bulls, like all teams, held an informational meeting regarding the situation on Monday at the Advocate Center.
National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts said she was "disappointed" in the criticism NBA teams and players have gotten for receiving access to COVID-19 tests and sounded off on who she believes is responsible for the scarcity of public tests in America: the federal government. "There's nothing irresponsible -- if you've got that information [that you've been exposed] -- about trying to get the tests," Roberts told ESPN on Wednesday. "The problem that more of us can't get the tests -- and I'm not apologetic about saying it -- in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed.
Bill Oram: Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma says he is partnering with YMCA in Flint, Mich., to donate meals to seniors impacted by coronavirus pandemic. Program will provide dinner & a snack nightly starting March 23 and will run at least 6 weeks. Expected to provide more than 550 meals per week.
Drake is self-isolating at his mansion in Toronto after partying with Nets star Kevin Durant just days before Durant was diagnosed with coronavirus, Page Six is told. The pals hung out at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy eight days ago, with Drake posting a photo of their night out.
Rachel Nichols: I asked Adam Silver how he'd determine if the NBA season could resume, and if so, what it would look like - he told me the league is considering three different options for going forward, including a possible one-off event for charity. Said Silver: "all suggestions welcome."
As the NBA reckons with its new reality caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nuggets have implemented a 3-to-4-day self-quarantine policy where no players or staff are to use the team’s facilities, according to a source close to the situation.
The 76ers’ players were tested on Monday for COVID-19, according to several sources. The news comes after the team announced last Thursday that it was arranging tests for players and staff members who recently came in contact with players who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least some of the Sixers staff members are still waiting to be tested.
No member of the Bulls' traveling party has reported symptomatic of the virus, which has shut down the sports world and most of society in a global pandemic. All members of the traveling party have been given specific guidelines and instructions on what to do and where to go for testing should symptoms present. The Bulls, like all teams, held an informational meeting regarding the situation on Monday at the Advocate Center.
National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts said she was "disappointed" in the criticism NBA teams and players have gotten for receiving access to COVID-19 tests and sounded off on who she believes is responsible for the scarcity of public tests in America: the federal government. "There's nothing irresponsible -- if you've got that information [that you've been exposed] -- about trying to get the tests," Roberts told ESPN on Wednesday. "The problem that more of us can't get the tests -- and I'm not apologetic about saying it -- in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed.
Bill Oram: Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma says he is partnering with YMCA in Flint, Mich., to donate meals to seniors impacted by coronavirus pandemic. Program will provide dinner & a snack nightly starting March 23 and will run at least 6 weeks. Expected to provide more than 550 meals per week.
Drake is self-isolating at his mansion in Toronto after partying with Nets star Kevin Durant just days before Durant was diagnosed with coronavirus, Page Six is told. The pals hung out at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy eight days ago, with Drake posting a photo of their night out.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Adam Silver says 1 option about restarting season is how to start with arenas with fans. Option 2 is to play without fans and doctors saying it's safe to play. Third option considered is can group of players play fundraiser/form of entertainment for so many stuck at home if safe
Sopan Deb: NEW: NBA's Mike Bass, in response to Qs about testing process: Once there were some players who tested positive, because of the unique working conditions of NBA players, team physicians and infectious disease experts...recommendation was to have eight other full teams tested."
Malika Andrews: The Nets said in a statement that their players and staff were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, prompting them to get tested. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/ZChF35XlKT
Sarah K. Spencer: Amid coronavirus concerns and social distancing guidelines, the Hawks have closed their practice facility for now, per source. No Hawks players are exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus. This decision was made to be on the safe side: ajc.com/sports/basketb…
Pau Gasol: Training, eating healthy, spending family time, and watching documentaries like this one from @SerenaWilliams is what I’ve been doing these days. #ImStayingHome🏠 Tomorrow I’ll be on #InstagramLive to chat about how you guys are doing these days. See you then! pic.twitter.com/yfB6wD0dGB
The N.B.A. has crowned a champion in each of its 73 previous seasons and wants to avoid the sort of unappealing, unresolved conclusion to a season that Major League Baseball endured in 1994, when a labor impasse halted play in August. League officials want this even if it means returning from a first-of-its-kind extended delay to play in empty arenas and serving up the type of raggedy product that could well result from a lengthy hiatus.
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers administered testing to players only - not coaches/trainers - today, sources told ESPN. Players arrived at the test site and never left their cars during the procedure, which took a matter of minutes, involving a Q-tip being placed up their nostril to secure a culture
One person said the doctor inserted a big swab in the nose, that it had to touch the throat and then was twisted while inside the nose. It took about 10 seconds for the testing to be completed. The testing wasn’t mandatory for the Lakers’ players, and none of the coaches were tested.
Players who took the test are hoping to get the results back by Friday. “It hurts,” one person said. “It doesn’t feel good.”
Nikola Vucevic: Have questions about the coronavirus? The @NBA has great resources from @cdcgov & @WHO: http://coronavirus.nba.com
Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel is cutting worker benefits as it and others in the hospitality industry cope with dining room closures, lost conference bookings and room cancellations as the country stays home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Vacation and paid time off benefits will be temporarily suspended and any time off would go unpaid, according to a memo sent to employees this week from the hotel's general manager Jorge Gonzales. The letter tells employees of the hotel at 1600 West Loop South where to find information on how to apply for unemployment benefits.
Fertitta, a Galveston native who owns the Houston Rockets and a global restaurant empire, told CNBC's Power Lunch early this month that his business was off $1 million a day from a base of $12 million a day in restaurant sales. "But remember, that last million in sales is your most profitable," he said on CNBC, which airs his reality show Billion Dollar Buyer. "That's where your heavy profit is, so if you don't cut expenses than what can you cut? We're not going to cut the quality of the product. You can only cut labor."
Brad Turner: Sources: A majority of the Lakers players were tested at 9 a.m. for the coronavirus at the practice facility. The doctor on site did testing with like this Q-tip through the nose, has to touch throat and twist it. Took about 10 seconds. Lakers hope to get results by Friday.
Wilson Chandler: Building manager called me saying “Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.” Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. F--- this building man. I’m going home. Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. F--- that lady man.
However, that’s all on hold since the NBA season has been suspended due to COVID-19. While pausing the season is understandable, it has led to frustration for many, including Hoskins who depends on his freelance check from NBA Entertainment. No games, no paycheck. “In the short term, I’ve got time off because normally I keep my schedule open (for the Pacers) up until the middle of April and the first of May because of the playoffs,” Hoskins said.
Silver’s decision set off a chain of events that led to the postponement of several high-profile sporting events for millions of people, including the NCAA men's and women's tournaments, the NHL season, MLB's spring training and the Masters, to name a few. And the NBA’s move may end up playing an important role in flattening the curve of outbreak – a public health service that could save lives and help minimize stress on health care personnel and services. “His action was instrumental at getting the political will and the economic will across the country over the hump, to switch us from one mode of thinking to another and get us to realize this is no longer an inconvenience and it is a national emergency,” Rishi Desai told USA TODAY Sports.
Silver relied on relationships he had formed to help him understand coronavirus and its potential impact. One of Silver’s strengths, beyond his intelligence and marketing skills, is his ability to maintain connections, never knowing when someone might be able to help, one person told USA TODAY Sports. Silver also has an influential circle of trusted confidants including former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.
As the health crisis unfolded overseas, Silver has been in contact with David Ho, who has had a long connection to the NBA dating to the early 1990s. Ho is a renowned AIDS/HIV research doctor who helped treat Magic Johnson after his HIV diagnosis. Ho is working on a coronavirus vaccine, a project funded by billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.
The 64-year old Roberts said she is certain more players will test positive after some notable names already have. “I was mortified any of our players would test positive. But the more I learned about the likelihood of fatalities among all of us given our ages and pre-existing conditions, I have learned to embrace the probability that many of our players will be positive for the virus,” Roberts said. “They want to understand exactly what the health risks are. So whatever information we can impart, we do. We are (as) vigilant as we can and try to update them.”
Three Warriors players have left the Bay Area to join their families, Myers said, without identifying which ones. No Warriors employee, at this point, has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said. But no employee has tested negative, either. Until a coach, player or staffer is symptomatic, they won’t test at all, in accordance with local and state government preferences, according to Myers. “We’ve been told that the testing is in short supply and we’re treating ourselves like people,” Myers said. “Which is what we are. We’re not better than anybody, not worse. Just a basketball team. … I’ve been told by our doctors, medical community, we shouldn’t be testing asymptomatic people at this point in California. … We’ve been told there’s not enough tests to do that.”
The NBA is planning to raise its credit line to $1.2 billion, which would aid the league in handling its expenses through what is expected to be an extended shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN. The NBA credit line has been $650 million, so this would represent an increase of $550 million.
An NBA official said no final decisions have been made on the lottery or combine. If the regular season is canceled, the Knicks would hold the sixth-best odds in the lottery at 21-45. That gives them a nine percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick and a 27.5 percent chance of a top-three pick. There’s also a scenario of falling to No. 10.
As the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the coronavirus hovers over the world, Golden State Warriors coach and Team USA assistant Steve Kerr said Tuesday that the staff must plan as if the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled this summer. Kerr said he has been in contact with Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich in recent days. "Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so," Kerr said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. "And everything's just up in the air. There's no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We're all kind of sitting here wondering what's going to happen, and so is the rest of the world. We're just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we're going to try and put together a roster, and that's all we can do."
Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is planning to raise its credit line up to $1.2 billion, sources tell ESPN. The previous credit line has been $650 million.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA discussed the plan on a call with the Board of Governors on Tuesday, sources said. For the NBA, this would allow the league to increase cash flow through what’s expected to be an extended shutdown of the season.
On players testing positive for the coronavirus: Michelle Roberts: “A whole lot of us are going to test positive. Even if we aren’t positive, we got the virus. I don’t intend to disclose identities because there’s a stigma attached to that. But I certainly know there will be more players, more league staff and my own staff [that will be tested positive]. I was hearing the numbers that 40 to 50% of our population will be positive for the virus, whether or not we test for it.”
Michelle Roberts: “What my players are asking of me is the same thing I ask of my local government and the federal government. They want to know what is the best estimate on how bad it is going to get. We understand the health concerns. Despite the fact that they are a population that is not presumably at risk, they have moms, grandmothers and children. They want to understand exactly what the health risks are. So whatever information we can impart, we do.”
Michele Roberts: “I wouldn’t share specific conversations with Adam. But the league is not any more able to predict the future than you and I are. We know this situation will likely get worse. We will not put players, team or staff at risk. It’s not hard to figure out what we can’t do. The only issue is when are things going to be safe enough to resume play? Everyone is guessing. I’m watching what happened in China. It looks like that cycle took six months. So will it take us six months for us to get through this? I don’t know.”
Shams Charania: Sources: Dr. Vivek Murthy, former US Surgeon general, told NBA owners today about coronavirus: If the United States had not hardened its stance across country, millions were at risk to die — and cases will likely only increase, like they did in Italy, over the next 2-to-3 months.
Mike Vorkunov: No word yet from the Knicks whether any player has undergone COVID-19 testing or tested positive. Several other teams have volunteered that information. NYK played 2 teams in season's last week with players who later tested positive. Part of larger public health picture as well.
Jeremy Lin: And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked. I dont give a crap about the history of names rn. What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians
Jeremy Lin: I'm not good with the old school Asian model minority stigma where we won't speak up or stand up for ourselves. In times like now, we truly truly need to stay united. Lets fight this virus TOGETHER!! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, take this seriously, stay safe
Shams Charania: Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General of the United States, spoke on the NBA’s Board of Governors call today and provided facts and sobering details about the coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said him and James Jones are staying in contact with all the players and have been working closely with the medical staff. Says no players have shown symptoms "to cause any kind of alarm."
Spurs guard Marco Belinelli is offering financial assistance to hospitals in his native Bologna, Italy, to aid in the battle against the global coronavirus outbreak. The country has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 31,000 diagnosed cases and 2,500 deaths.
Made in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, Belinelli’s donation — the amount of which is undisclosed — has helped the Bologna hospital purchase equipment for use in treating patients stricken with COVID-19.
March 19, 2020 | 3:55 pm EDT Update
Both the Nets and NBA responded to blowback Brooklyn got for having their players tested for coronavirus. And NBC News reported that the team used a commercial lab in suburban Kansas City. The test, developed by Viracor Eurofins of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was made available to private clients Friday, the company said on Twitter. The Nets were tested the next day.
United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams called on influencers like Kevin Durant, Kylie Jenner and Donovan Mitchell to stress the gravity of coronavirus in hopes of getting their followers to act appropriately.
“I have a 15- and a 14-year-old, and the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it,” Dr. Adams said Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” “What I really think we need to do – and you and I talked about this earlier this week – was get our influencers, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell. We need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying.”
Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu has started the process of seeking information about where he could be taken in this year’s NBA draft. Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said Wednesday on KFAN 100.3 radio that the Gophers sent in paperwork for Oturu to the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee, which provides feedback to prospects about their draft stock.
“The most important thing to do is receive the proper feedback from the NBA,” Pitino wrote in his blog. “Social media, media and mock drafts are not the decision makers. Agents are recruiting you, so they are going to tell you what you want to hear.”
Timberwolves Executive Chef David Fhima is offering free lunch to those in need. At 2 p.m. Fhima’s food truck, “Fare Well Foods,” will be parked in front of Public Kitchen, offering a free lunch to anyone in need at 229 6th St E, St Paul, MN, 55101, according to an announcement.
March 19, 2020 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Michael Singer: Update on member of Nuggets organization testing positive for COVID-19: The test wasn’t procured by private means, according to a league source. denverpost.com/2020/03/19/nug…
The founders of the league — hip-hop icon and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz — have been having ongoing conversations with multiple TV networks since late last week to broadcast the tournament, which is expected to also garner international interest, sources said.
The preseason tournament will feature 16 to 22 players from The Big3 who are negative for the coronavirus, and they will be quarantined in Los Angeles, sources said. Former NBA standouts such as Joe Johnson, Zach Randolph and Greg Oden could participate in the tournament, but many details need to be worked out.
To assure the league is operating under safe conditions, players will be quarantined in a large home provided by the league, sources said. A basketball court/facility will be built on site. If a player breaks quarantine at any point during the tournament, he would be eliminated and removed from the premises, sources said. The games and the players’ daily lives will be captured on camera for added drama and storylines. The production crew would be stationed nearby but offsite from the players.
“As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic,” Kwatinetz told Yahoo Sports. “Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job. People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”
March 19, 2020 | 3:12 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: The Denver Nuggets announce that a member of their organization tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear if that person is a player, staff member etc. Press release keeps it intentionally vague.
March 19, 2020 | 2:27 pm EDT Update
NBA players told not to work out outside of homes
Shams Charania: The NBA is shutting down all team training facilities to staff and players starting Friday to mitigate coronavirus situation, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Teams had been encourging of idea of shuttering faciltiies for immediate future. As much as franchises wanted players to have an outlet to come get work in, teams and league were uneasy about contact even in that limited environment. This was an inevitable move for a long hiatus.
Emiliano Carchia: Olimpia Milano players ended their self-isolation. All the players are good and they have been allowed to leave Italy to return to their countries/families. Sergio Rodriguez, Keifer Sykes, Drew Crawford, Nemanja Nedovic and Vlado Micov are expected to going back home
March 19, 2020 | 1:11 pm EDT Update
Sikka, a former anesthesiologist with a deep background in researching sports injuries, was hired by Gersson Rosas last summer as part of his goal to prioritize player health and wellness. Seven months later, Sikka’s presence in the front office has been integral to helping the Timberwolves identify the potential issues with coronavirus and put together a plan to help their players and staff get through one of the biggest challenges this generation has faced. “He’s done an unbelievable job of not only warning us and getting our attention, but breaking it down to levels where players can digest it and … staff can digest it, but more importantly they can act on it,” Rosas said.
“I told every one of the players the week before the whole thing with Rudy Gobert broke that this will be your 9/11,” Sikka said. “This will be the event that defines your young adult life. “I remember where I was when the World Trade Center was hit. These guys are going to remember where they were when they found out about Rudy. They’re going to remember where they were when the found out the season being postponed, when the tournament got canceled. All that is going to be with them for the rest of their life.”
Jalen Green has a photo of himself holding up a McDonald’s All-American jersey, signifying his place as one of the top high school ballers in basketball. But he won’t get the chance to play in the all-star classic after the April 1 game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nor will he be able to showcase his talents in the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit this spring.
“I was hurt. I am not going to lie. Those are all games you dream about as a senior,” Green said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “When I found it was canceled, it was heartbreaking, low-key. But I’m good. Everything happens for a reason. They’re not going to bring it back, but just to be announced as a player selected for that is cool. So, I have that honor.”
What is your daily routine now? Jalen Green: “I am in the gym when I can be, but mostly I’m in the house. It’s crazy. Everyone is going to go on lockdown soon. I just try to keep working. I am in Napa still. … I am good. I am trying not to focus on the outside stuff. I’m trying to get better. College is coming up. Just trying to get prepared for the next level.”
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell came to one of your games this season. What NBA players have given you the best advice? Jalen Green: “D-Lo [Russell] for sure. I can reach out to him anytime. That is like big brother. Steph [Curry], I used to work out with him. Dennis Smith. There are couple others, but those are the main guys I talk to.”
March 19, 2020 | 12:41 pm EDT Update
In the months leading up to the 2014 draft, no NBA franchise scouted the basketball team at the University of Kansas more vigorously than the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs were coming off a tumultuous season, their fourth straight missing the playoffs, and still reeling from LeBron James’ decision four years earlier to bolt for Miami. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert responded by firing his general manager (Chris Grant) and his head coach (Mike Brown). He then handed the keys to an NBA lifer named David Griffin. Griffin had broken into the NBA 21 years earlier as an intern with the Phoenix Suns. By 2007 he was senior vice president of basketball operations in Phoenix. In 2010 he left for a similar job with the Cavaliers, and now he was running the show. With the Cavaliers miraculously winning the draft lottery, despite entering the evening with just a 1.7 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick, he’d have his choice among three players grouped together at the top of most draft boards: Duke forward Jabari Parker and Kansas teammates Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid.
The Cavs moved Embiid to the mid-range. His jumper was fluid and smooth. He finished the workout by stepping out behind the three-point line. He splashed his first shot from behind the arc. “How could you not draft me No. 1?” he shouted at Griffin. He swished another. “Look how good I am!” Another ripped through the net. “You need me, Griff!” A fourth make. “Come on, Griff, you gotta draft me!” A fifth. “I’m so good!” A sixth. “I gotta be No. 1!” A seventh. “How can you not take me?”
That wasn’t good enough for the Cavaliers. Griffin had a mandate from ownership to win and needed a player who could immediately help the team. Even if he wanted to take Embiid, the Cavaliers’ doctors wouldn’t give him the green light. The Bucks, meanwhile, had locked in on Parker, another Tellem client, at No. 2, and anyway, Embiid had no interest in playing there. “That place is corny,” he told Nyam. What he really wanted was to fall to the Lakers at No. 7. He’d been living in Los Angeles and grown comfortable in the city. “Work your magic,” he told Tellem. Tellem knew there was no chance of Embiid plunging that far, so instead he and Nyam sold Embiid on Philadelphia. Tellem had grown up there. Nyam had moved there to play high school basketball. It took a bit, but Embiid bought in.
Michael Jordan didn’t let anyone in on his plans, not at first. But he kept sprinkling little crumbs, setting a trail for what would eventually happen. Jordan loved basketball. It continued to challenge and consume him, even as he spent his brief retirement struggling to catch up to those tricky curveballs in minor league baseball. Jordan craved the competition, hungered for the next challenge. And basketball’s call became more intense as baseball dealt with an ugly, seemingly never-ending strike that ended one season and threatened to delay another. He needed basketball and the game needed him more. But before he stunned the sports world on March 18, 1995 with the most memorable two-word fax in history – “I’m back” – and returned to the court the following afternoon at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis to play the Pacers, Jordan needed time to get his mind right, to dedicate his energy to not only come back, but also to be close to what he was when he walked away in October 1993 with three straight NBA championships.
“When he retired in ’93, he had to have had the thought in the back of his mind that when you retire at 30, at the top of your career, you’re going to have pangs to come back. Whether you act on those impulses is a different issue. I’m not sure that I ever had a player who loved the game more than he loved it,” said Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk in the days leading up to the 25th anniversary of Jordan’s return. “Everyone has these conspiracy theories about why he does things, which is interesting because he’s so popular. When he does something against the norm, everyone has an explanation as if it’s a tsunami coming or something supernatural. That’s Michael. Michael made that decision (to come back) because he missed basketball. He wanted to play.”
B.J. Armstrong remembers Jordan checking on him a few times during that comeback season and their conversations suggesting that Jordan hadn’t fully checked out. Jordan would ask questions about players the Bulls had faced, inquiring about opposing individuals’ habits, go-to moves, what they did after three dribbles. Jordan, Armstrong said, was especially interested in getting the full scouting report on Latrell Sprewell, the Golden State Warriors guard who made first-team All-NBA in Jordan’s first season of retirement.
“You don’t have to explain why you’re coming back when you’re Michael Jordan,” Falk said. “This was like Twitter before Twitter. This might have been the greatest tweet in history. It would’ve been retweeted by millions of people. When people use the word a statement, this was a statement. In every sense of the word. It was serving notice to the rest of the league, ‘Holiday is over. Get ready. Back to the game. Back to torment you. Back to block your path.’ Back to whatever. He obviously wasn’t coming back for money, it’s not like he missed the publicity. He just missed the game.”
Now Dawkins, who has started a new career representing artists in the music industry, is willing to say a few things. The film is told through his viewpoint — from his upbringing as the son of a high school coach in Saginaw, Michigan, to becoming in his early 20s a confidant and dealmaker between star players, shoe companies, college programs and agents. It also contains a number of never-before-heard audio recordings of FBI-intercepted phone calls between Dawkins and LSU coach Will Wade and Arizona’s Miller.
Dawkins made a joke about Wade overpaying for recruits. Dawkins: “And Will Wade — I told Book, I said, ‘Will Wade is like driving up the price of [players]. Cause he’s not even doing like real numbers.’ ” Miller: “I tell you what, ‘I’ll give him credit. He’s got a big set of balls on him.’ ” Dawkins: “No, Will Wade doesn’t give a [expletive], Sean.”
At the time, Dawkins says he was just trying to help Miller figure out how to win the recruiting battle. “Sean wanted Nassir really badly,” Dawkins said in the film. “He knew I had a relationship with the grassroots coaches who at that time I think we were all under the impression had the juice with the situation. I basically told him that it basically was going to come down to Miami and Arizona. And what I think needed to happen for the kid to come out to Arizona.”
March 19, 2020 | 11:20 am EDT Update
As we learned NBA players on other teams had tested positive for COVID-19, we noticed that several of our players and staff had symptoms. Based on this information, and the judgment that all of our players are subject to high exposure due to the close physical nature of basketball, the communal nature of teams and the possibility of an accelerated spread from team to team, our medical experts advised that our players get tested. We sourced the tests through a private company and paid for them ourselves because we did not want to impact access to CDC’s public resources.
Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and strictly isolate the players who tested positive. If we had waited for players to exhibit symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends and the public. Our hope is that by drawing attention to the critical need for testing asymptomatic positive carriers, we can begin to contain the spread and save lives. We believe it is not only the right thing to do for our players and their families, it is the responsible thing to do from a medical and epidemiological standpoint.
Emiliano Carchia: Antonio Blakeney is back to Jiangsu, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. He will serve a 14-day quarantine before joining the team
March 19, 2020 | 8:46 am EDT Update
Jeremy Lin back in China
Emiliano Carchia: Jeremy Lin and Ekpe Udoh are back in China, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. The two former NBA players will have a two-week quarantine before rejoining Beijing to resume CBA season