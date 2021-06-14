-
NBA rumors: NBA to explore rule changes to restrict unnatural motions to draw fouls
June 14, 2021 | 4:22 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The plan’s to bring recommendations to the Board of Governors for a vote this summer and implement rule changes for 2021-2022, per sources. Next step will be to talk with league’s GM’s about the specific unnatural motions that’ll be formally recommended to owners for elimination.
Stefan Bondy: James Harden is now a minority owner in Saks, the fashion company, and was appointed to its board today. Harden: “This is an exciting opportunity for me to combine two of my personal passions – a love of fashion and (joining a brand with potential to impact community).”