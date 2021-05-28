More on Nerlens Noel Injury
Adrian Wojnarowski: X-rays on sprained left ankle of Knicks center Nerlens Noel were negative and he’ll be evaluated again on Monday, source tells ESPN.
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Nerles Noel (heal) has been ruled out of today’s game. Will be interested to see if Thibs experiments with Randle at the 5 for a bit
Stefan Bondy: Knicks injury report for tonight’s preseason home opener against the Cavs: Michael Kidd Gilchrist (illness) and Austin Rivers (sore right groin) are out; Frank Ntilikina (sore left Achilles) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) are doubtful.
Brady Trantham: Donovan says Nerlens Noel tweaked his ankle the other day. "He's been able to jog through non-contact stuff." Nothing major, says he will be back tomorrow or Monday.
Joe Mussatto: Steven Adams (left ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (left ankle soreness) are questionable for tonight. Terrance Ferguson (personal reasons) and Abdel Nader (left ankle sprain) are out.
Maddie Lee: Steven Adams (left knee contusion) is out tonight, per Billy Donovan. Nerlens Noel is available. Donovan is waiting to release starters.
Brett Dawson: Nerlens Noel has passed the concussion protocol and is available tonight against the Lakers.
Tom Orsborn: Abrines (personal reasons), Nerlens Noel (concussion protocol), Andre Roberson (patellar tendon) are out for OKC. Adams is good to go.
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday that center Nerlens Noel suffered a concussion after an elbow to the head in Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Noel was struck by Andrew Wiggins' elbow, and the team said he lost consciousness from the fall he took to the floor at the 5:16 mark of the third quarter.
Shams Charania: After scary fall last night, Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel has been diagnosed with a concussion — and tests showed he avoided any fractures, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium.
Thunder center Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher midway through the third quarter Tuesday night after his head hit the floor on a hard fall. Noel was taken to OU Medical Center and will be held there overnight to be evaluated, but the team did not have any further details on his condition, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after Thursday's 119-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Several Wolves players were interested in receiving updates on Noel after the game, asking about his status and for information when it came available.
"It was just a really s--- play," Steven Adams said. "It's unfortunate that it happened. Obviously, Wiggins didn't mean anything in that -- that should be said. He shouldn't be taking any blame for it whatsoever. It's just one of those crazy plays that happens. Fortunately, they responded quite quickly, the medical staff and whatnot. It was really good. I felt like he was in the best hands at the time which was good."
Erik Horne: Thunder injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors: Ferguson: Out (personal) Abrines: Questionable (viral illness) Grant: Questionable (right ankle sprain) Noel: Questionable (viral illness)
Brett Dawson: Update from Thunder injury report: Steven Adams (left calf tightness) and Nerlens Noel (left ankle sprain) both listed as questionable for tomorrow against the Clippers.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Nerlens Noel should be available for Sunday’s Blue and White Scrimmage, but Alex Abrines’ status is in question. Noel returned to practice Saturday after suffering a mid-foot sprain during the week. The 6-foot-11, 220-pounder was rested Friday. Donovan said the Thunder will find out more about Abrines on Sunday, as the 6-6, 200-pound shooting guard is battling back spasms.
Dwain Price: Carlisle said Nerlens Noel, Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith will not play tonight against the Kings, He said he's assuming Dirk will play tonight. J.J. Barea did not make the trip to California for personal reasons.
Eddie Sefko: Rick Carlisle says Nerlens Noel should return soon. Possibly Friday. But no guarantee. Will wear a playing splint.
Earl K. Sneed: Rick Carlisle says he expects Nerlens Noel to be back in action after the All-Star break: “I’m looking forward to getting him out there.”
Earl K. Sneed: Rick Carlisle says Nerlens Noel went to Cleveland to have his cast removed and to see the specialist that performed his thumb surgery.
Where is Nerlens Noel going to have the surgery? In Cleveland, hometown of LeBron James and a headquarters for agent Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron and Noel and yeah, it's kind of an open secret now that the fellas are plotting ways to end up together, maybe next July 1 via free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Noel will fly from Boston to Cleveland on Thursday to meet with a hand specialist and will have surgery Friday, the Mavericks said. He will likely miss about four to six weeks, but the hope is that Noel will be back on the court before the trade deadline. The timing, of course, doesn't look great.
For the Mavericks, he can't help the team in his current state, so it makes sense. "It's not anything crazy," Noel said. "It's a pretty common injury for a basketball player. I'm just going to get it taken care of. I showed it to the trainers and they said, that it's not right. They said I should probably get some surgery and get it fixed up now. "I can play basketball with it. A couple guys in here have had it."
Earl K. Sneed: Mark Cuban says the Mavericks have been talking to Nerlens Noel and his agent for a while about the left thumb injury, and Noel personally made the decision to have surgery recently.
Earl K. Sneed: Both Wesley Matthews (right calf tightness) and Nerlens Noel (left thumb) are active after entering the day questionable. #DALatSAS.
Tim MacMahon: Mavs C Nerlens Noel will miss third straight game due to left knee soreness, coach Rick Carlisle told reporters at shootaround in Toronto.
Mark Followill: Nerlens Noel out again tonight vs Suns w/ sore left knee. Rick Carlisle says they are hoping he can play Monday in Toronto
Earl K. Sneed: Per @MavsPR, Nerlens Noel (left knee soreness) is out vs. Phoenix. J.J. Barea (left calf) is probable. #DALvsPHX
Eddie Sefko: Nerlens Noel (knee) is out tonight against Nets. Not considered serious, Rick CARLISLE said.
Charles F. Gardner: 76ers say Nerlens Noel is out with a left ankle sprain, so Jahlil Okafor should get minutes off bench. Okafor played well Sat. vs. Wash.
Jessica Camerato: Nerlens Noel is available to make his regular season debut tomorrow against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/RZBNJL37ZL
Jessica Camerato: Brown on Noel’s return: “I don’t think far away.” Asked about possibility of Noel playing this weekend, Brown said, “Maybe.”
Sixers center Nerlens Noel is being sent to D-League Delaware for a rehab assignment, a source told The Undefeated.
Marc Stein: Nerlens Noel's stint with Delaware in the @nbadleague, ESPN sources say, is for purely for injury rehab, as Philly did with Jerryd Bayless.
Nerlens Noel is in the early stages of getting back into his groove after minor knee surgery. However, the 76ers center doesn't anticipate being sidelined for too long. "As of right now, I'm still feeling it out myself, probably around a couple of weeks," Noel said Monday. "I think I'm in a good place right now to start building back into game shape."
However, Sixers coach Brett Brown doesn't want to rush things. Brown thinks it will be more like a few weeks. "I think realistically he hasn't done anything," Brown said. "To think that he's going to come back and play NBA basketball, to me, any sooner than that is a little bit far-reaching."
Sixers center Nerlens Noel, who underwent surgery to repair an inflamed plica in his left knee on October 25th, is expected to return to Philadelphia later this week to continue his rehabilitation, a source with knowledge of the situation informed Philadelphia magazine. Noel has been undergoing rehabilitation of the injury with Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama up to this point. Noel had previously worked with Wilk when going through rehabilitation to return from the torn ACL he suffered in college.
The Sixers sent personnel down to Alabama to check on Noel at least twice over the last few weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Once Noel rejoins the Sixers he will resume his rehabilitation with the team, and his plan to return to basketball activity will be revised at that time.
Nerlens Noel is heading back to Alabama. The 76ers reserve center has decided to reunite with Kevin Wilk after having surgery Monday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York to repair inflamed tissue above his left knee. Wilk is associate clinical director at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Ala.
76ers reserve center Nerlens Noel is scheduled to have surgery Monday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York to address an inflamed plica above his left knee, according to sources. Dr. Riley Williams will scope the area during a 10-minute procedure. Noel, who’s been sidelined since Oct. 6, is expected to be sidelined an additional three to five weeks. However, he will get a more accurate timeline following the surgery.
Derek Bodner: #sixers announce Nerlens Noel has an inflamed plica and will have a "minor surgical procedure" in the coming days.
Keith Pompey: Brett Brown doesn't think Nerlens Noel will be ready for opening night. He thinks Jahlil Okafor will. Both are out tonight vs. #Pistons
Jessica Camerato: Nerlens Noel is out tonight with a left groin strain. Bayless, Barber, Okafor, Stauskas, Simmons also out.
Brian Seltzer: Brett Brown says Nerlens Noel will be available tonight. Nerlens Noel will come off bench, and be limited to about 20 minutes.
Brian Seltzer: Brett Brown says Nerlens Noel and Richaun Holmes both out tonight. They are being evaluated game to game. Jerami Grant 25 minutes.
Unless something unexpectedly changes within the coming hours, Nerlens Noel will miss his sixth consecutive game with bruised right knee. A source said Saturday afternoon that the 76ers center would not play in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Brian Seltzer: Per Brett Brown, Nerlens Noel had MRI conducted by Portland doctors last night. Revealed what thought, bone contusion. Nothing more.