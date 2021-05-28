USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Nerlens Noel could be limited in minutes tonight

4 hours ago via wojespn

More on Nerlens Noel Injury

8 hours ago via TommyBeer
3 days ago via malika_andrews
Nerlens Noel looked 'normal' in practice, questionable for Game 2
3 days ago via StevePopper
4 days ago via IanBegley
3 weeks ago via wojespn
Nerlens Noel expected to return tonight
3 weeks ago via MikeVorkunov
3 weeks ago via IanBegley
4 weeks ago via wojespn
1 month ago via MikeVorkunov
2 months ago via StevePopper
3 months ago via IanBegley
4 months ago via TommyBeer
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Nerles Noel (heal) has been ruled out of today’s game. Will be interested to see if Thibs experiments with Randle at the 5 for a bit
5 months ago via IanBegley
5 months ago via IanBegley
5 months ago via MikeVorkunov
5 months ago via SBondyNYDN
10 months ago via Twitter
1 year ago via ErikHorneOK
1 year ago via joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto: Steven Adams (left ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (left ankle soreness) are questionable for tonight. Terrance Ferguson (personal reasons) and Abdel Nader (left ankle sprain) are out.
1 year ago via maddie_m_lee
2 years ago via maddie_m_lee
2 years ago via maddie_m_lee
Maddie Lee: Steven Adams (left knee contusion) is out tonight, per Billy Donovan. Nerlens Noel is available. Donovan is waiting to release starters.
2 years ago via maddie_m_lee
2 years ago via BDawsonWrites
2 years ago via ErikHorneOK
2 years ago via ErikHorneOK
2 years ago via BDawsonWrites
2 years ago via BDawsonWrites
2 years ago via BDawsonWrites
2 years ago via tom_orsborn
2 years ago via ESPN
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday that center Nerlens Noel suffered a concussion after an elbow to the head in Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Noel was struck by Andrew Wiggins' elbow, and the team said he lost consciousness from the fall he took to the floor at the 5:16 mark of the third quarter.
2 years ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: After scary fall last night, Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel has been diagnosed with a concussion — and tests showed he avoided any fractures, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium.
2 years ago via ESPN
Thunder center Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher midway through the third quarter Tuesday night after his head hit the floor on a hard fall. Noel was taken to OU Medical Center and will be held there overnight to be evaluated, but the team did not have any further details on his condition, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after Thursday's 119-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
2 years ago via ESPN
Several Wolves players were interested in receiving updates on Noel after the game, asking about his status and for information when it came available.
2 years ago via ESPN
"It was just a really s--- play," Steven Adams said. "It's unfortunate that it happened. Obviously, Wiggins didn't mean anything in that -- that should be said. He shouldn't be taking any blame for it whatsoever. It's just one of those crazy plays that happens. Fortunately, they responded quite quickly, the medical staff and whatnot. It was really good. I felt like he was in the best hands at the time which was good."
2 years ago via ErikHorneOK
3 years ago via ErikHorneOK
3 years ago via BDawsonWrites
3 years ago via ErikHorneOK
Erik Horne: Thunder injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors: Ferguson: Out (personal) Abrines: Questionable (viral illness) Grant: Questionable (right ankle sprain) Noel: Questionable (viral illness)
3 years ago via BDawsonWrites
3 years ago via BDawsonWrites
3 years ago via Oklahoman
Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Nerlens Noel should be available for Sunday’s Blue and White Scrimmage, but Alex Abrines’ status is in question. Noel returned to practice Saturday after suffering a mid-foot sprain during the week. The 6-foot-11, 220-pounder was rested Friday. Donovan said the Thunder will find out more about Abrines on Sunday, as the 6-6, 200-pound shooting guard is battling back spasms.
3 years ago via BDawsonWrites
3 years ago via DwainPrice
Dwain Price: Carlisle said Nerlens Noel, Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith will not play tonight against the Kings, He said he's assuming Dirk will play tonight. J.J. Barea did not make the trip to California for personal reasons.
3 years ago via coopmavs
3 years ago via DwainPrice
3 years ago via espn_macmahon
3 years ago via ESefko
Eddie Sefko‏: Nerlens Noel likely to play Wednesday, per Rick Carlisle.
3 years ago via ESefko
3 years ago via ESefko
Eddie Sefko: Rick Carlisle says Nerlens Noel should return soon. Possibly Friday. But no guarantee. Will wear a playing splint.
3 years ago via EarlKSneed
Earl K. Sneed: Rick Carlisle says he expects Nerlens Noel to be back in action after the All-Star break: “I’m looking forward to getting him out there.”
3 years ago via EarlKSneed
3 years ago via ESefko
3 years ago via EarlKSneed
3 years ago via Scout.com
Where is Nerlens Noel going to have the surgery? In Cleveland, hometown of LeBron James and a headquarters for agent Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron and Noel and yeah, it's kind of an open secret now that the fellas are plotting ways to end up together, maybe next July 1 via free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.
3 years ago via EarlKSneed
3 years ago via Dallas Morning News
Noel will fly from Boston to Cleveland on Thursday to meet with a hand specialist and will have surgery Friday, the Mavericks said. He will likely miss about four to six weeks, but the hope is that Noel will be back on the court before the trade deadline. The timing, of course, doesn't look great.
3 years ago via Dallas Morning News
For the Mavericks, he can't help the team in his current state, so it makes sense. "It's not anything crazy," Noel said. "It's a pretty common injury for a basketball player. I'm just going to get it taken care of. I showed it to the trainers and they said, that it's not right. They said I should probably get some surgery and get it fixed up now. "I can play basketball with it. A couple guys in here have had it."
3 years ago via EarlKSneed
Earl K. Sneed: Mark Cuban says the Mavericks have been talking to Nerlens Noel and his agent for a while about the left thumb injury, and Noel personally made the decision to have surgery recently.
3 years ago via ByJayKing
4 years ago via EarlKSneed
4 years ago via ESefko
4 years ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Mavs C Nerlens Noel will miss third straight game due to left knee soreness, coach Rick Carlisle told reporters at shootaround in Toronto.
4 years ago via MFollowill
Mark Followill: Nerlens Noel out again tonight vs Suns w/ sore left knee. Rick Carlisle says they are hoping he can play Monday in Toronto
4 years ago via EarlKSneed
4 years ago via ESefko
4 years ago via JCameratoCSN
4 years ago via cf_gardner
4 years ago via PompeyOnSixers
4 years ago via JCameratoCSN
4 years ago via brianseltzer
4 years ago via JCameratoCSN
Jessica Camerato: Brown on Noel’s return: “I don’t think far away.” Asked about possibility of Noel playing this weekend, Brown said, “Maybe.”
4 years ago via MarcJSpearsESPN
4 years ago via ESPN
4 years ago via ESPNSteinLine
Marc Stein: Nerlens Noel's stint with Delaware in the @nbadleague, ESPN sources say, is for purely for injury rehab, as Philly did with Jerryd Bayless.
5 years ago via Philadelphia Inquirer
Nerlens Noel is in the early stages of getting back into his groove after minor knee surgery. However, the 76ers center doesn't anticipate being sidelined for too long. "As of right now, I'm still feeling it out myself, probably around a couple of weeks," Noel said Monday. "I think I'm in a good place right now to start building back into game shape."
5 years ago via Philadelphia Inquirer
5 years ago via Philadelphia Magazine
Sixers center Nerlens Noel, who underwent surgery to repair an inflamed plica in his left knee on October 25th, is expected to return to Philadelphia later this week to continue his rehabilitation, a source with knowledge of the situation informed Philadelphia magazine. Noel has been undergoing rehabilitation of the injury with Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama up to this point. Noel had previously worked with Wilk when going through rehabilitation to return from the torn ACL he suffered in college.
5 years ago via Philadelphia Magazine
The Sixers sent personnel down to Alabama to check on Noel at least twice over the last few weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Once Noel rejoins the Sixers he will resume his rehabilitation with the team, and his plan to return to basketball activity will be revised at that time.
5 years ago via Philadelphia Inquirer
Nerlens Noel is heading back to Alabama. The 76ers reserve center has decided to reunite with Kevin Wilk after having surgery Monday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York to repair inflamed tissue above his left knee. Wilk is associate clinical director at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Ala.
5 years ago via JCameratoCSN
5 years ago via Philadelphia Inquirer
Nerlens Noel out three to five weeks?
76ers reserve center Nerlens Noel is scheduled to have surgery Monday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York to address an inflamed plica above his left knee, according to sources. Dr. Riley Williams will scope the area during a 10-minute procedure. Noel, who’s been sidelined since Oct. 6, is expected to be sidelined an additional three to five weeks. However, he will get a more accurate timeline following the surgery.
5 years ago via DerekBodnerNBA
5 years ago via ESPNSteinLine
5 years ago via PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey: Brett Brown doesn't think Nerlens Noel will be ready for opening night. He thinks Jahlil Okafor will. Both are out tonight vs. #Pistons
5 years ago via PompeyOnSixers
5 years ago via PompeyOnSixers
5 years ago via JCameratoCSN
Jessica Camerato: Nerlens Noel is out tonight with a left groin strain. Bayless, Barber, Okafor, Stauskas, Simmons also out.
5 years ago via brianseltzer
Brian Seltzer: Brett Brown says Nerlens Noel will be available tonight. Nerlens Noel will come off bench, and be limited to about 20 minutes.
5 years ago via brianseltzer
Brian Seltzer: Brett Brown says Nerlens Noel and Richaun Holmes both out tonight. They are being evaluated game to game. Jerami Grant 25 minutes.
5 years ago via Philadelphia Inquirer
Unless something unexpectedly changes within the coming hours, Nerlens Noel will miss his sixth consecutive game with bruised right knee. A source said Saturday afternoon that the 76ers center would not play in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center.
5 years ago via brianseltzer
5 years ago via JCameratoCSN

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 94 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
May 28, 2021 | 8:15 pm EDT Update
Home