Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F/C Norvel Pelle is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, pending clearance of Health and Safety protocols, agent @bjbass2 tells ESPN.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived forward Norvel Pelle, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced tonight from Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.
Derek Bodner: #sixers announce that they have waived Norvel Pelle and Marial Shayok. Pelle was on a non-guaranteed NBA deal, and Shayok was on a two-way contract.
Keith Pompey: The #Sixers are waiving center Norvel Pelle, sources tell @PhillyInquirer. Pelle had a non-guaranteed contract, which would have turned guaranteed for $1.5 million if not waived by tomorrow.
Derek Bodner: The #sixers are waiving Jonah Bolden and signing Norvel Pelle to an NBA contract, per source. Pelle, 27, made 14 appearances for the Sixers this season under a two-way contract, averaging 2.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 11.6 minutes per game.
Kyle Neubeck: Today is the deadline to sign two-way deals for this season, and the Sixers are not planning to convert Norvel Pelle's two-way contract at this time, I am told. #Sixers like what Pelle has brought to the table but are focused on flexibility heading into the trade deadline.
JD Shaw: The Philadelphia 76ers have signed free agent center Norvel Pelle to a two-way contract, his agent, @bjbass2 of RBA Sports, tells @HoopsRumors.
JD Shaw: Hearing rumblings that the Philadelphia 76ers will sign center Norvel Pelle, who was first team-defense in the @nbagleague, to a two-way contract.
January 22, 2021 | 4:31 pm EST Update
Kevin Durant on Charles Barkley: I don't know why they still ask for this idiot's opinion
Now, in a recent Instagram post, Durant was less reserved in his criticism of Barkley. BasketballNews.com’s Etan Thomas posted about Barkley’s recent comment that NBA players “deserve some preferential treatment” when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine because of how much they pay in taxes. “Yea, that’ll go over well Barkley smh,” Thomas wrote in the caption. In the comments, Durant responded: “I don’t know why they still ask for this idiot’s opinion.”
Today, on a different IG post, Durant seemed to weigh in on the exchange between Shaq and Mitchell. “Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement,” Durant commented. “These boys have coaches they work with everyday lol.” LeBron James also weighed in: “There’s a difference between constructive criticism and soft hating though. I’ve seen it both ways come my way, mostly the hate. You can hear it in their delivery.”
Will Guillory: Asked Stan Van Gundy about his starting backcourt. He said the entire team has been having issues staying locked in. It’s not just one or two guys. Added he doesn’t expect to make any changes with the personnel.
January 22, 2021 | 3:19 pm EST Update
Sixers to sign Rayjon Tucker
Shams Charania: The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to sign swingman Rayjon Tucker to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tucker is expected to join the 76ers‘ G League affiliate (Delaware Blue Coats) in the Orlando bubble.