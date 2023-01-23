Several teams are monitoring Ibaka, including the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype. The sense is that Milwaukee would be willing to part with Ibaka for a second-round pick, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.
January 23, 2023 | 9:56 am EST Update
Knicks eying Grayson Allen in Cam Reddish trade talks
With trade talks surrounding Reddish ongoing, the Knicks have expressed interest in Bucks starter Grayson Allen, a career 39.5 percent three-point shooter, league sources told HoopsHype.
Pistons want 'overwhelming' offers to move Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks
Despite numerous inquiries on Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, rival executives have been met with a consistent stance from Detroit: It’s going to take overwhelming offers to move either player. Bogdanovic, who’s averaging a career-high 21.3 points, could force a desperate playoff team looking to get over the hump to offer a lightly protected first-round pick and a good young player. He turns 34 in April and is owed $39 million over the next two seasons, which includes a partially guaranteed $2 million for the 2024-25 season.
Some rival executives believed Detroit could get two second-round picks for reserve swingman Alec Burks, but the current stance from Detroit is that won’t be enough. Burks, who’s shooting a career-best 44.4 percent from downtown, turns 32 in July and has a $10.49 million team option for next season. If Burks remains with the Pistons past the trade deadline, Detroit is expected to exercise that team option with potential extension talks on the horizon for Burks as well, league sources told HoopsHype.
NBA executives skeptical Spurs can get two first-round picks for Jakob Poeltl
While the current asking price for Jakob Poeltl is two second-round picks, multiple executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Spurs can get one first-round pick for Poeltl, but two is unlikely given he’ll enter unrestricted free agency and could potentially earn roughly $20 million annually this summer. If the Spurs can get a first-round pick and a solid young player, it might be the middle ground to get a deal done.
Josh Richardson available for a second-round pick
Veteran wing Josh Richardson is also available for a second-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype. Richardson, a 29-year-old 3-and-D swingman, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Doug McDermott available on trade market
Veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott could command one or two second-round picks on the trade market depending on the pick number and any protections, league sources told HoopsHype. McDermott has shot 41.8 percent from downtown during his Spurs tenure and is owed $13.75 million next season.