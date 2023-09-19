Naveen Ganglani: Atlanta Hawks big Onyeka Okongwu is “open” to joining the 🇵🇭/Gilas national team as a naturalized player, per sources. Okongwu grew up around a strong Filipino community in Chino Hills, California. He also trained with PBA star Alex Cabagnot & Fil-Am Nation. The Nigerian team is also interested to naturalize him but given their recent issues the PH has a leg up. As of the moment, Okongwu is focused on getting a big second contract in the NBA. He is extension-eligible up to the day before NBA opening day (10/24) for 5 years, $207M. He can be a restricted free agent next year. Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 64% FG, & 78% FT last NBA season.
September 19, 2023 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
David Griffin: Zion Williamson has been in the gym more than he has in his entire career
“I can tell you Zion Williamson has been in our gym more than he has in his entire career in the offseason,” Griffin said. “He has been in New Orleans virtually all offseason, which is different.”
The Pelicans have yet to announce who will be in charge of the sports and performance team in the upcoming season. However, Griffin said Tuesday that the team had hired a physical therapist to join the staff and that several players have remained in New Orleans this summer to focus on coming into this season in the best possible condition.
Brad Townsend: Mavs announce that training camp will begin next Wednesday and that Media Day will occur two days later, on Sept. 29. Media Day typically precedes training camp, but Dallas will embark on Oct. 1 to preseason games in Abu Dhabi and Madrid.
What was it like watching Austin represent Team USA and be one of the stars of the team? SR: It was cool. He was kind of shocked that he even got a call. He randomly hit me up and was like, “Hey, I’m thinking about playing for Team USA this summer.” I’m like, “What?” He’s like, “Yeah, they invited me to do it. Should I do it?” I’m like, “I think you have to.”
Is there anything Lakers fans don’t know about him off the court? SR: What you see is what you get. I’m actually surprised that Austin has done so well when it comes to media and stuff. He used to hate it. And he’s gotten to where he does really well with answering questions and having a little bit of a personality up there. He acts a little cold-hearted sometimes, but he’s a good dude. He understands that people have jobs to do and that he’s in a blessed situation as an NBA player.
Clutch Points: “That wasn’t a dealbreaker for me at all. I respect his game. I think in that position, he was the best player available… I wasn’t offended at all.” Damian Lillard on if the Blazers drafting Scoot Henderson was a dealbreaker. pic.twitter.com/A3EikEmczC
ClutchPoints: “The NBA champs is world champs… If you take the best team in the NBA and just send them on a tour to play in the best leagues everywhere else, they getting smoked… I don’t understand what the debate is.” —Damian Lillard (via @backonfigg / YT)
Clutch Points: “I remember Will Barton [saying to Nikola Jokic] ‘go get MVP, you can do that sh*t’. Once he got to realizing that he could do that sh*t, it was over at that point.” —Jarred Vanderbilt (via “Run Your Race”, @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/sBktTjyhhk