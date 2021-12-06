-
NBA rumors: Onyeka Okongwu close to returning with Hawks
December 6, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
Pistons lose ninth game in a row against Oklahoma City
Rod Beard: Final: #Thunder 114, #Pistons 103 Cunningham: Career-high 28 pts, 12 rebs, 6 assts Grant: 20 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts Bey: 15 pts, 7 rebs Hayes: 9 pts, 5 assts DET has lost 9 straight.
Royce Young: Solid bounce back win for OKC, and a performance that was much more indicative of who they’ve been all season. Played hard, stuck with it, and were aggressive attacking the basket. SGA with 30 and 13 assists, Dort with 28 (5-10 from 3).
Scott Agness: Pacers get their first win in 10 days, 116-110 over the Wizards — who played last night in Toronto. Sabonis was terrific (30-10-6), Brogdon had 17-6-8, but it was Oshae Brissett who impressed. Many positive plays; finished with 12 & 8 in 29mins. Up next: vs NYK on Wed.
Josh Robbins: The Wizards said Davis Bertans is suffering from gastroenteritis and will not return to tonight’s game.
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Bledsoe’s reaction to coming off the bench: “He was great, he’s professional, he wants to win. Said, ‘Whatever you want to do, Coach, I’m on board.’ “
Dane Moore: Patrick Beverley, who is in street clothes, just got called for a technical. Greeted by a standing O from the Target Center crowd.
December 6, 2021 | 8:40 pm EST Update
Klay Thompson not traveling with Warriors on upcoming road trip
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson will not travel on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Kerr. Team returns home for a Dec. 20th game against the Kings.
Mirjam Swanson: Chauncey Billups said he chatted with Ty Lue last night about “our team, what we’re going through, what they’re going through — obviously he’s been through a ton in his career… I always like to lean on guys like him.”