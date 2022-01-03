USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Onyeka Okongwu: COVID really messed me up

Chris Kirschner: Onyeka Okongwu said “COVID really messed me up.” Okongwu said he experienced pretty much every symptom he could possibly have. He couldn’t work out much at all because of how bad his symptoms were.

Will Guillory: Sources: Anthony Tolliver has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to be signed immediately. Tolliver’s 10-day hardship deal with the Pelicans was voided due to a positive test.
Tom Orsborn: Jakob says Spurs really missing "our leader, our team captain." "He's probably the most important piece," he said of Dejounte, who indicated on social media he could rejoin team in Boston after he's out of virus protocols. DJ will have missed 5 games if he returns Wednesday.
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland was able to practice today.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have upgraded Bones Hyland to questionable tonight against the Mavs. Hyland has been in health and safety protocols since last week.
Kristaps Porzingis enters COVID protocols
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league's health and safety protocols. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers assistant David Fizdale has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Fizdale was acting head coach for six games in Frank Vogel's absence.
Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell back on Wednesday?
Christopher Hine: News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. He said they're "at the end of their protocol run." Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they'd be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a "more realistic target."
Law Murray: Clippers injury updates for Monday night at Minnesota: - Luke Kennard not listed at all due to health and safety - Jay Scrubb out of protocols, out due to reconditioning - Nicolas Batum questionable due to right ankle
Damian Lillard out against Hawks
Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard is out for Monday’s game against Atlanta. Managing his abdominal injury. Robert Covington and Anfernee Simons are no longer in protocols. #RipCity
Sean Highkin: Blazers have upgraded Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller from "out" to "doubtful" for tomorrow vs. Atlanta due to the COVID protocols. Would indicate they're at least close to being cleared.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Portland: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (health and safety protocols) is out. John Collins (health and safety protocols) is out. Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols) is out.
Aaron Rose: Scottie Barnes said he had some symptoms from COVID. It was his second time having COVID. He had it early on at FSU. Didn't have any symptoms the first time
Lonzo Ball available to return for Chicago
KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball is no longer listed on Bulls’ injury report. Javonte Green, Alex Caruso and Tyler Cook are all listed as out vs. Magic with their respective injuries. Tony Bradley and Marko Simonovic remain in protocols.
Noah Levick: Danny Green said he feels good, only had “slight” COVID-19 symptoms while out. He’s been back on the court the last two days, should return to action tomorrow vs. Houston. Matisse Thybulle is currently listed as questionable (health and safety protocols).
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2 Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) listed as questionable is now available. Carey Jr./Lewis/Washington (H&S Protocols) are all OUT #AllFly
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who missed Saturday's game, upgraded to questionable to play Monday in Philadelphia. He was doubtful on Saturday before ruled out. Garrison Mathews no longer on the injury report, cleared from health and safety protocols.
Luka Doncic officially back after missing last 10 games
PJ Washington: 🤦🏽‍♂️
Adam Spolane: Armoni Brooks has entered Health and Safety Protocols. Garrison Mathews and D.J. Augustin are out of Health and Safety Protocols
Joe Mussatto: Mike Wilks on Mark Daigneault: "His spirits are high. Seems to be doing well." Wilks said he doesn't know when Daigneault will clear protocols.
Draymond Green back after clearing COVID protocols
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami.
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are all expected to return to the lineup for Dallas tonight in Oklahoma City, sources say. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (in protocols) is out and we await final word on Lu Dort (questionable/knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (doubtful/rest).
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies F Kyle Anderson has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He has started the last two games with Dillon Brooks, De’Anthony Melton and John Konchar all in protocols.
Neil Dalal: Anthony Gill has re-entered health and safety protocols and is OUT for Wizards vs. Hornets. Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker all remain out in protocols. Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is available.
Jay King: Aaron Nesmith cleared protocol, then had to go back in, according to Udoka. So a weird 24 hours for him.
Three more Pacers enter COVID protocols
Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans have added Tomas Satoransky to the league’s health and safety protocols. Team also lists Jonas Valanciunas as questionable for tomorrow’s game. JV was placed into protocols on prior to leaving for Milwaukee.
Blazers acting coach Scott Brooks enter COVID protocols
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers lead assistant Scott Brooks has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooks had served as acting coach while head coach Chauncey Billups was in protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland's Cameron McGriff has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had recently been signed on a 10-day hardship deal.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said some of the players from health and safety protocols were in the building today. He said the league still has to approve their return and they have to be back in playing condition.
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell will remain in COVID protocols and will not play Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, the team says. Jarred Vanderbilt, however, is out of COVID protocols and is questionable to play on Sunday as he ramps back up.
Andrew Greif: Brian Shaw said Luke Kennard’s protocols absence happened so recently today that he’s still figuring out how to start tonight in Brooklyn. Shaw also said he’s been in a lot of communication with Ty Lue and credited Lue with allowing him “full rein.”
Michael Singer: The #Nuggets didn’t hold shootaround this morning because they needed to register all their negative tests, and the timing of their returned results and the court time didn’t match up.
Rob Schaefer: Chris Fleming said Bulls are “pretty hopeful” Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be back with team early next week. Nothing definitive on status for games yet Both are out of protocols and reconditioning, according to today’s injury report, but didn’t travel for IND/WAS trip
Richaun Holmes added to health and safety protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Michael Malone's replacement also entering COVID protocols
Nate McMillan enters COVID protocols
Josh Lewenberg: For the first time in 2 weeks, the Raptors don't have anybody in the COVID protocols. Isaac Bonga has been cleared, and DJ Wilson's hardship 10-day expired today. Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable for tomorrow's game vs New York. Raps are nearing full strength.
2 days ago via Associated Press @ ESPN
Luka Doncic back on Sunday?
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say. Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint. More: marcstein.substack.com
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are optimistic that Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber will clear health and safety protocols and re-join the team in Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Mavs went 5-5 without Doncic, who was out with sore ankle and then COVID-19. @Marc Stein first on Doncic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday.
Rod Beard: It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again. His designation had switched to "return to competition reconditioning" yesterday. All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs ... at least for now.
Lonzo Ball, Alfonzo McKinnie leave COVID protocols
Mike McGraw: Also, according to the injury report, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of health & safety protocols; listed as out today for return to conditioning. Sounds like they might return Mon vs. Orlando. #Bulls
Adrian Wojnarowski: San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He's out vs. Detroit tonight.
Mike Trudell: Vogel said that his case wasn’t mild, he was definitely sick, but he’s now feeling good, and is excited to be back. He stayed at a hotel so as not to expose his wife and daughters, who made him Christmas Eve dinner that he picked up. They did Christmas morning on FaceTime.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Starting today with the Clippers game, Toronto home games will be limited to 1,000 spectators at Scotiabank Arena, made in accordance with health authorities. Brian Shaw said, "I don't think anything is weird anymore" after all that everyone has been through during pandemic.
Harrison Wind: Another Nuggets player in health and safety protocols: Monte Morris He joins Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. All four are all out tomorrow against the Rockets, the team says.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra is optimistic that the Heat will get players back sooner than expected with the NBA shortening the return-to-play quarantine to five days for those in protocols.
Alex Schiffer: Kessler Edwards has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow against the Clippers. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are the only Nets out.
Kyle Lowry available to return after clearing protocols
Jonas Valanciunas enters COVID protocols
Andrew Lopez: Jonas Valanciunas has entered health and safety protocols, Willie Green says. Herb Jones was a close contact but will be good to go tomorrow.
Joe Mussatto: Aleksej Pokusevski is out of health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tonight against the Knicks.
Tyronn Lue enters COVID protocols
Andrew Greif: Update to Clippers' availability before today's game in Toronto: Tyronn Lue has entered the league's health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says.
Frank Vogel returns to Lakers after clearing protocols
Tony East: Kelan Martin has tested positive for COVID-19. He has entered health and safety protocols.
Brad Wanamaker enters COVID protocols after making his Wizards debut
Shams Charania: Wizards hardship guard Brad Wanamaker has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wanamaker had seven points, seven assists and five rebounds in Washington’s win vs. Cavaliers last night.
Isaiah Thomas enters health protocols
