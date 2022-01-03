Chris Kirschner: Onyeka Okongwu said “COVID really messed me up.” Okongwu said he experienced pretty much every symptom he could possibly have. He couldn’t work out much at all because of how bad his symptoms were.
Will Guillory: Sources: Anthony Tolliver has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to be signed immediately. Tolliver’s 10-day hardship deal with the Pelicans was voided due to a positive test.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green hasn't played an NBA game in nine days. The quarantine gave him some time to "relax", he said, but what about his conditioning? "I feel pretty good...You still have to get used to that speed. But getting back on the court, I feel great."
Mike McGraw: #Bulls injury report has been updated to show Tony Bradley out of health & safety protocols, but listed out tonight for return to conditioning. Marko Simonovic still in protocols.
Tom Orsborn: Jakob says Spurs really missing "our leader, our team captain." "He's probably the most important piece," he said of Dejounte, who indicated on social media he could rejoin team in Boston after he's out of virus protocols. DJ will have missed 5 games if he returns Wednesday.
Rylan Stiles: Mike Wilks announces Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out of health and safety protocols. He practiced today.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have upgraded Bones Hyland to questionable tonight against the Mavs. Hyland has been in health and safety protocols since last week.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league's health and safety protocols. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers assistant David Fizdale has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Fizdale was acting head coach for six games in Frank Vogel's absence.
Christopher Hine: News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. He said they're "at the end of their protocol run." Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they'd be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a "more realistic target."
Law Murray: Clippers injury updates for Monday night at Minnesota: - Luke Kennard not listed at all due to health and safety - Jay Scrubb out of protocols, out due to reconditioning - Nicolas Batum questionable due to right ankle
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: "I had very minimal symptoms. A couple days with a scratchy throat, the occasional cough. It wasn't that bad. I was very lucky. I was a little bored."
Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard is out for Monday’s game against Atlanta. Managing his abdominal injury. Robert Covington and Anfernee Simons are no longer in protocols. #RipCity
Sean Highkin: Blazers have upgraded Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller from "out" to "doubtful" for tomorrow vs. Atlanta due to the COVID protocols. Would indicate they're at least close to being cleared.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Portland: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (health and safety protocols) is out. John Collins (health and safety protocols) is out. Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols) is out.
Aaron Rose: Scottie Barnes said he had some symptoms from COVID. It was his second time having COVID. He had it early on at FSU. Didn't have any symptoms the first time
KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball is no longer listed on Bulls’ injury report. Javonte Green, Alex Caruso and Tyler Cook are all listed as out vs. Magic with their respective injuries. Tony Bradley and Marko Simonovic remain in protocols.
Noah Levick: Danny Green said he feels good, only had “slight” COVID-19 symptoms while out. He’s been back on the court the last two days, should return to action tomorrow vs. Houston. Matisse Thybulle is currently listed as questionable (health and safety protocols).
Justin Grasso: Matisse Thybulle is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Rockets as he’s in the health and safety protocol. Jaden Springer, also in the protocol, is listed as out. Danny Green is not on the injury report at all #Sixers
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2 Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) listed as questionable is now available. Carey Jr./Lewis/Washington (H&S Protocols) are all OUT #AllFly
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who missed Saturday's game, upgraded to questionable to play Monday in Philadelphia. He was doubtful on Saturday before ruled out. Garrison Mathews no longer on the injury report, cleared from health and safety protocols.
Eddie Sefko: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber all available and will play on a minutes restriction, per Jason Kidd. He called a Christmas gift.
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against PHX and he will continue to be listed in H&S Protocols. #AllFly
Adam Spolane: Armoni Brooks has entered Health and Safety Protocols. Garrison Mathews and D.J. Augustin are out of Health and Safety Protocols
Joe Mussatto: Mike Wilks on Mark Daigneault: "His spirits are high. Seems to be doing well." Wilks said he doesn't know when Daigneault will clear protocols.
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami.
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are all expected to return to the lineup for Dallas tonight in Oklahoma City, sources say. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (in protocols) is out and we await final word on Lu Dort (questionable/knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (doubtful/rest).
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies F Kyle Anderson has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He has started the last two games with Dillon Brooks, De’Anthony Melton and John Konchar all in protocols.
Neil Dalal: Anthony Gill has re-entered health and safety protocols and is OUT for Wizards vs. Hornets. Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker all remain out in protocols. Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is available.
Jay King: Aaron Nesmith cleared protocol, then had to go back in, according to Udoka. So a weird 24 hours for him.
James Boyd: Caris LeVert, Goga Bitadze and TJ Warren (already out) have entered the league’s health and safety protocols and are OUT tonight at Cleveland, per source. #Pacers
Tim Bontemps: Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams will go through pregame workouts to determine whether they can play tonight against Orlando.
Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans have added Tomas Satoransky to the league’s health and safety protocols. Team also lists Jonas Valanciunas as questionable for tomorrow’s game. JV was placed into protocols on prior to leaving for Milwaukee.
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers lead assistant Scott Brooks has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooks had served as acting coach while head coach Chauncey Billups was in protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland's Cameron McGriff has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had recently been signed on a 10-day hardship deal.
Harrison Faigen: Update: Rajon Rondo has exited the health and safety protocols, meaning his trade can be finalized.
Christopher Hine: At Timberwolves shootaround I asked Naz Reid about his relatively quick trip through the COVID protocols and what happened there. "I have no clue, honestly. I don’t even know what’s going on. I just know I’m here to play. I’m not even tripping about it."
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said some of the players from health and safety protocols were in the building today. He said the league still has to approve their return and they have to be back in playing condition.
Khobi Price: Mo Bamba, Hassani Gravett, Mychal Mulder and Terrence Ross have been cleared from the Health & Safety Protocols will be available tonight against the Celtics, per Magic.
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell will remain in COVID protocols and will not play Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, the team says. Jarred Vanderbilt, however, is out of COVID protocols and is questionable to play on Sunday as he ramps back up.
Andrew Greif: Brian Shaw said Luke Kennard’s protocols absence happened so recently today that he’s still figuring out how to start tonight in Brooklyn. Shaw also said he’s been in a lot of communication with Ty Lue and credited Lue with allowing him “full rein.”
Tim Reynolds: We're back under 100 players known to be in the NBA protocols, after that number peaked around 125 earlier this week. Trending the right way.
Michael Singer: The #Nuggets didn’t hold shootaround this morning because they needed to register all their negative tests, and the timing of their returned results and the court time didn’t match up.
Andrew Greif: Clippers G Luke Kennard has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per source.
Rob Schaefer: Chris Fleming said Bulls are “pretty hopeful” Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be back with team early next week. Nothing definitive on status for games yet Both are out of protocols and reconditioning, according to today’s injury report, but didn’t travel for IND/WAS trip
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Tim Bontemps: The only player out for tomorrow’s game on the Celtics injury report is Enes Freedom, who remains in the protocols. Only other player in them: Jayson Tatum, who is questionable. The only other player on the report is Robert Williams, who is questionable with a big toe sprain.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Denver Nuggets acting coach -- David Adelman -- has entered Covid protocols, leaving the head coaching assignment to assistant Popeye Jones vs. Houston tonight, sources tell ESPN. Adelman had replaced Michael Malone, who is also in Covid protocols.
Marc Stein: The Hawks say Coach Nate McMillan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today.
Adrian Wojnarowski: With Nate McMillan and top assistant Chris Jent in Covid protocols, assistant Joe Prunty is next up to become the acting head coach, sources tell ESPN. Hawks play Portland on Tuesday.
Josh Lewenberg: For the first time in 2 weeks, the Raptors don't have anybody in the COVID protocols. Isaac Bonga has been cleared, and DJ Wilson's hardship 10-day expired today. Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable for tomorrow's game vs New York. Raps are nearing full strength.
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game Saturday, as the league continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak. Sha'Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days -- three others worked games on Friday -- and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game.
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say. Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint. More: marcstein.substack.com
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are optimistic that Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber will clear health and safety protocols and re-join the team in Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Mavs went 5-5 without Doncic, who was out with sore ankle and then COVID-19. @Marc Stein first on Doncic.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday.
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (health and safety) and Kemba Walker (sore left knee) have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Raptors. Evan Fournier is questionable
Rod Beard: It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again. His designation had switched to "return to competition reconditioning" yesterday. All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs ... at least for now.
Mike McGraw: Also, according to the injury report, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of health & safety protocols; listed as out today for return to conditioning. Sounds like they might return Mon vs. Orlando. #Bulls
Adrian Wojnarowski: San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He's out vs. Detroit tonight.
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore are all available coming out of protocols.
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel said he didn’t have too severe symptoms, but that would not classify them as “mild.” He said his experience with COVID-19 lingered.
Mike Trudell: Vogel said that his case wasn’t mild, he was definitely sick, but he’s now feeling good, and is excited to be back. He stayed at a hotel so as not to expose his wife and daughters, who made him Christmas Eve dinner that he picked up. They did Christmas morning on FaceTime.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Starting today with the Clippers game, Toronto home games will be limited to 1,000 spectators at Scotiabank Arena, made in accordance with health authorities. Brian Shaw said, "I don't think anything is weird anymore" after all that everyone has been through during pandemic.
Paul Garcia: "If he continues to do as well as he's doing, he will join us at some point on the trip." - Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray, who is currently in health and safety protocols.
Harrison Wind: Another Nuggets player in health and safety protocols: Monte Morris He joins Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. All four are all out tomorrow against the Rockets, the team says.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra is optimistic that the Heat will get players back sooner than expected with the NBA shortening the return-to-play quarantine to five days for those in protocols.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate has cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Heat tonight. Heat guard Kyle Lowry also moved from out to available.
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey said the players in health and safety protocols are allowed to work out at the facility with one ball, on one rim, alone. Cade worked out last night.
Alex Schiffer: Kessler Edwards has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow against the Clippers. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are the only Nets out.
Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry is out of protocols and listed as available to play tonight for Heat in Houston.
Andrew Lopez: Jonas Valanciunas has entered health and safety protocols, Willie Green says. Herb Jones was a close contact but will be good to go tomorrow.
Joe Mussatto: Aleksej Pokusevski is out of health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tonight against the Knicks.
Andrew Greif: Update to Clippers' availability before today's game in Toronto: Tyronn Lue has entered the league's health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says.
Mike Ganter: Scottie Barnes listed as questionable for tonight with right knee tendinitis and now DJ Wilson joins the health and safety protocols list. Can't get away from it.
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel has cleared health and safety protocols and will coach the Lakers against the Blazers tonight, according to the team
Tony East: Carlisle says that the Pacers are in the process of adding replacement players. They have 5 guys in health and safety protocols now, so they need 4 replacement guys at a minimum. Nate Hinton is the first one. Carlisle expects 11 guys to be available today for the Pacers.
Tony East: Kelan Martin has tested positive for COVID-19. He has entered health and safety protocols.
Shams Charania: Wizards hardship guard Brad Wanamaker has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wanamaker had seven points, seven assists and five rebounds in Washington’s win vs. Cavaliers last night.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA have agreed on new protocols that would allow Covid-positive players to clear isolation after five days if “CT values” are above 30. That lowers threshold from seven days and CT values above 35.
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and replacement player Brandon Williams have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
January 3, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Stanley Johnson, Lakers mutually interested in reunion
Dave McMenamin: There’s mutual interest between Stanley Johnson and the Lakers to have him rejoin the team, league sources told ESPN. LAL has three options to have him come back: Sign him outright; sign for a 10-day contract then retain; sign him for two consecutive 10-days, then retain.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Mario Chalmers has mentioned eventually getting into coaching, “If he does decide to get into this madness, I’d love to help him.”
Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups said tonight he’s not sure how long Damian Lillard will be out of action with his abdominal injury: “That thing has been up and down…we’ll probably know more sooner than later.” #Blazers
January 3, 2022 | 8:41 pm EST Update
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson returning on Sunday: It's possible
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says “it’s possible” if Klay Thompson could return on Sunday against the Cavs. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that there’s optimism that Klay could come back then.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back.
Kendra Andrews: Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start. Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas.