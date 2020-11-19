All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Onyeka Okungwu going No. 6 to the Hawks shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter ChrisBHaynes Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks are selecting Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Draft, Onyeka Okongwu, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Draft, Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email