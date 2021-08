Kyle Kuzma’s SUV was stolen … and then taken on a joy ride that led to a high-speed chase, and an eventual crash. Law enforcement sources tell us … Kuzma’s Chevy Tahoe SUV was stolen somewhere in Hollywood and eventually became involved in a police pursuit around 1:30 AM early Sunday morning. The chase, we’re told, ended with the suspect hitting a cop car, and sending an officer to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect was eventually nabbed, and we’re told he’ll be booked on a number of charges.