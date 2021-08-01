-
NBA rumors: Pacers, Bucks interested in Lou Williams
August 1, 2021 | 7:15 pm EDT Update
Celtics losing confidence in re-signing Evan Fournier
According to a league source, the team is losing confidence in its ability to re-sign veteran wing Evan Fournier. The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Magic in exchange for two second-round picks in March. The move was completed to bolster Boston’s playoff push, and because it would give the Celtics the ability to sign Fournier to a long-term deal this summer despite being over the salary cap since they would hold his Bird Rights.
According to a league source, the Celtics prefer to pursue a player with extensive experience and are focused on adding size and shooting, and forward Jeff Green is believed to be a primary target. Green played for the Celtics from 2011-2015, including a season and a half with Stevens as his head coach.
The team could also pursue Spurs forward Rudy Gay and former Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk, according to a league source.
Kyle Kuzma’s SUV was stolen … and then taken on a joy ride that led to a high-speed chase, and an eventual crash. Law enforcement sources tell us … Kuzma’s Chevy Tahoe SUV was stolen somewhere in Hollywood and eventually became involved in a police pursuit around 1:30 AM early Sunday morning. The chase, we’re told, ended with the suspect hitting a cop car, and sending an officer to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect was eventually nabbed, and we’re told he’ll be booked on a number of charges.
In any case — sources familiar with the situation confirm to TMZ that the SUV is, indeed, registered to Kyle … but we’ve been assured, he had nothing to do with the incident itself. We’re told Kyle’s manager drives the car, and is the one who filed the police report. Kyle wasn’t even made aware the car was gone until sometime Sunday morning.