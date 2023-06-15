NBA rumors: Pacers interested in Grant Williams, have explored trade for OG Anunoby

4 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports
Indiana explored trade scenarios for OG Anunoby and the concept of sending Chris Duarte plus draft capital to Atlanta for De’Andre Hunter during February’s trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well.

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 15, 2023 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Home