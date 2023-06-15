Indiana explored trade scenarios for OG Anunoby and the concept of sending Chris Duarte plus draft capital to Atlanta for De’Andre Hunter during February’s trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 15, 2023 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Kings also interested in Bradley Beal trade?
Shams Charania: Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Toronto Raptors are hiring Wizards assistant Pat Delany and Warriors assistant Jama Mahlalela as top assistant coaches on Darko Rajakovic’s new staff, sources tell ESPN.