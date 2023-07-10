NBA rumors: Pacers interested in Pascal Siakam

3 hours ago via SportsNet
As for if, when or where Siakam might be traded? Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility and Indiana has also reached out.  The Raptors don’t intend to drag the process out for weeks or months, but they don’t seem ready to close the door on a Siakam trade just yet. Meanwhile, they still remain committed to avoiding a total rebuild — in other words, nothing they do or don’t do with Siakam will make them any more inclined to trade O.G. Anunoby, the 25-year-old all-NBA defender who also has one year left on his deal. Teams are welcome to call about Anunoby, but don’t expect a call back — that’s the message.

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 10, 2023 | 2:49 pm EDT Update

Celtics, Jaylen Brown making progress on contract extension

One of the crucial questions floating around summer league has been why Jaylen Brown hasn’t completed his extension yet. On July 4, The Athletic reported the Celtics and Brown’s camp were expected to pick up talks at summer league. League sources told The Athletic that has gone as expected so far, with the two sides starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week.
4 mins ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

Top Rumors

, ,

In addition to negotiating a deal with their star player, the Celtics still have to complete the Grant Williams sign-and-trade with Dallas. Though Williams has already made his farewell and the deal has been agreed upon, the sides are still finalizing details in what appears to be a complex deal with several draft picks moving in different directions.
4 mins ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

JD Davison can at least now play with the security that he isn’t fighting for his future with the franchise. “Just grateful to be here, be in this organization again and around these guys,” Davison said. “Playing around them, go to know them, they turned into my brothers. So it’s just good that they want me around for another year. With the two-way, I’ll be up and down. So just have fun with it and be grateful about it.”
4 mins ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

July 10, 2023 | 2:09 pm EDT Update

Several suitors interested in trading first-round pick for Tyler Herro

Evan Sidery: There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow. The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions.
44 mins ago via esidery

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Home