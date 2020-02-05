USA Today Sports

Pacers shopping TJ Leaf

33 mins ago via The Athletic
Expect this to be a quiet deadline in Indiana, but the Pacers are looking for a home for 2017 first-round pick T.J. Leaf, who has struggled to crack the rotation in his third pro season. The forward from UCLA makes $2.8 million and is under contract for $4.3 million next season. While his deal could potentially be folded into the four-teamer with Atlanta, Houston, Minnesota and Denver, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

February 5, 2020 | 11:45 pm UTC Update
The San Antonio Spurs have explored trade scenarios involving LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. The Spurs have considered “liquidating everybody” but they have also game planned trying to upgrade their existing roster. “They’ve asked for a lot from teams (for Aldridge and DeRozan),” said Adrian Wojnarowski on the Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special. The Spurs are “probably going to go forward” keeping Aldridge and DeRozan.
33 mins ago via RealGM

February 5, 2020 | 10:49 pm UTC Update
February 5, 2020 | 10:31 pm UTC Update
Sam Amick: Now, there’s still time for Minnesota to use some of these new pieces to pull off a D’Angelo Russell trade with Golden State, right? Technically, yes. But at last we checked, the Warriors are moving on for two reasons. Russell has been a good fit within their walls, meaning there’s no urgency to move him now. Secondly, the established price tag just simply hasn’t been met. The third part – and this is me talking here – is that there simply has to be serious reservations about the idea of Andrew Wiggins playing a pivotal part of their future (he was expected to be in the possible deal). A source confirmed reports of New York’s pursuit of Russell, but indicated that the proposals – as of Wednesday afternoon – weren’t even remotely appealing to the Warriors.
1 hour ago via The Athletic

Sam Amick and John Hollinger: Detroit, per sources, is open for business and willing to discuss anyone on the roster. What that means, specifically, remains to be seen. But the reported discussions between the Pistons and Phoenix about guard Luke Kennard, it would appear, are only the beginning. The aforementioned Drummond dynamic is trickier now, though, as the Pistons appear to find themselves with a weak market for the 26-year-old and a tough choice ahead.
1 hour ago via The Athletic

Sam Amick: The Kings are receiving serious interest for small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, but a source with knowledge of their plans still insists that they’re comfortable keeping him and attempting to re-sign him in restricted free agency summer. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the prospect of a Lakers-Kings deal involving Kyle Kuzma was not being discussed.
1 hour ago via The Athletic

This being Houston, there was a financial component to the deal as well — it took Houston out of the luxury tax, and likely makes it easier for the Rockets to stay under next season as well. The Rockets cut an impressive $6 million from their cap number this season, or potentially more if Capela had earned $1.5 million in incentive bonuses. The Rockets, in fact, could add another player making $5.7 million or less into the deal and still stay below the tax line. Houston also has two open roster spots to pursue talent in the buyout market. Houston also generated three small trade exceptions — $3,595,333 for Capela, $2,564,733 for Nene, and $1,620,564. Getting Nene off their books wipes away a rare offseason botch by the Houston front office, when the league disallowed using the contract as a $10 million trade exception.
1 hour ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic

Lucas would leave tickets for Bryant to attend 76ers games but had to make a special arrangement when the Chicago Bulls came to town. Bryant was obsessed with Michael Jordan and desperately wanted to meet him, so Lucas cleared the Flyers’ locker room for the two to have a conversation. Jordan walked in, dressed exquisitely in a suit, and Bryant followed behind, nervously. “Kobe went in there and said, “Hello Mr. Jordan,” Lucas said. “Michael talked to him about Carolina and some other stuff. And I said, ‘If you’re going to go the pros next year, you can’t be calling him, ‘Mr. Jordan.’ And he laughed and from that point on, he kept going.”
1 hour ago via Michael Lee @ The Athletic

As Bryant would go on to dominate the state as a senior, win Pennsylvania player of year honors, break Chamberlain’s all-time scoring record and lead Lower Merion to the title, Lucas noticed the resentment he encountered. They assumed he was soft, pompous. “They had great hate for Kobe.” Lucas said. “It was because he was Lower Merion. A suburban kid and the whole works. I used to tell him all the time, ‘Don’t pay no attention to that. Just go play. Fake bullies.’” Had the opportunity arrived, Lucas would’ve made the stunning decision to take Bryant instead of Iverson. But Lucas wasn’t around to make the first pick of the 1996 draft because Howard Katz sold the team that April and Pat Croce hired a new general manager and coach.
1 hour ago via Michael Lee @ The Athletic

February 5, 2020 | 10:17 pm UTC Update
February 5, 2020 | 10:03 pm UTC Update

Danny Green involved in Marcus Morris trade?

Brad Turner: Lakers/Clippers in trade conversations about Knicks’ Marcus Morris, sources. NY interested in Kyle Kuzma; would need Danny Green’s contract to make work. NY would want to move Green to another team. Clippers willing to part with Mo Harkless, but like Landry Shamet, who NY wants.
2 hours ago via BA_Turner

Contenders showing interest for Markieff Morris

Kevin O’Connor: Marcus Morris and the Knicks have everyone’s attention, but the Pistons have also received calls from multiple contenders for his brother, Markieff Morris. The Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Sixers, and Celtics are among those teams interested in Markieff Morris, per league sources.
2 hours ago via KevinOConnorNBA

February 5, 2020 | 9:42 pm UTC Update
Joseph Tsai says his purchase last year of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets—along with their home arena—is meant to capitalize on the growing worldwide appeal of basketball. “Basketball is a global sport because it is easily accessible and its urban street culture is appealing to young people. Fans from all over the world, from China to Southeast Asia to Europe to the U.S., form a deep bond over this cultural phenomenon, led by the NBA and its stars,” Tsai, 56, says in an email through an Alibaba spokesman.
2 hours ago via Forbes Guest @ Forbes.com

February 5, 2020 | 9:20 pm UTC Update
League sources have confirmed that, though there are a few players the Warriors like in the 2020 draft, they don’t consider June’s draft deep and would prefer to have multiple picks in 2021. Though talks seem to have stalled between the Warriors and the Timberwolves, conversations could start again should Minnesota make their unprotected 2021 first-round pick available.
2 hours ago via Wes Goldberg @ San Jose Mercury-News

Going forward, the Warriors ideally would continue to play Klay Thompson at shooting guard and add a starting-level player capable of taking over minutes at small forward and able to play some power forward. While Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins fits the description physically, he isn’t enough to get a deal done. Because his salary matches Russell’s, Wiggins would have to be involved in a deal with Minnesota.
2 hours ago via Wes Goldberg @ San Jose Mercury-News

The NBA announced the official roster for the All-Star Celebrity Game on Wednesday, with a group that includes Chicago celebrities, basketball stars and recording artists. At the top of the list are Chicago rappers Chance the Rapper and Common, who will serve as captains in the Feb. 14 game at Wintrust Arena and as ambassadors for All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The pair also will perform at halftime of the 69th All-Star Game at the United Center.
2 hours ago via DeAntae Prince @ Chicago Tribune

February 5, 2020 | 9:04 pm UTC Update

Lakers, Clippers competing for Marcus Morris

3 hours ago via Twitter

James Dolan’s fast pace doesn’t appear to bode well for the candidacy of Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who has been high on the owner’s wish list. According to a source, Dolan has been leery on Ujiri, with the mounds of publicity he has gotten as a candidate and using the Knicks as leverage with Toronto.
3 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

