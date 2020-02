Pacers shopping TJ Leaf

Sam Amick: Now, there’s still time for Minnesota to use some of these new pieces to pull off a D’Angelo Russell trade with Golden State, right? Technically, yes. But at last we checked, the Warriors are moving on for two reasons. Russell has been a good fit within their walls, meaning there’s no urgency to move him now. Secondly, the established price tag just simply hasn’t been met. The third part – and this is me talking here – is that there simply has to be serious reservations about the idea of Andrew Wiggins playing a pivotal part of their future (he was expected to be in the possible deal). A source confirmed reports of New York’s pursuit of Russell, but indicated that the proposals – as of Wednesday afternoon – weren’t even remotely appealing to the Warriors