The 76ers are looking for trade partners, with USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt reporting the team is “targeting” squads in the Western Conference. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Friday the Indiana Pacers may emerge as a contender, calling them “the sleeper team in this whole situation” on ESPN’s The Jump (2:30 mark). Simmons, 25, has been at odds with the Sixers since their loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in June. Simmons averaged just 9.9 points per game in that series, and he didn’t attempt a shot in the fourth quarter of Game 7.
