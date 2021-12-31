USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Pacers to sign Lance Stephenson

10 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
As COVID-19 has hit the Pacers and sent five players into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, the team plans to turn to a fan favorite to help them in the meantime. The Pacers plan to sign guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day hardship exception, league sources told Fieldhouse Files. It will be his third time with the organization that drafted him 40th overall in 2010.

9 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
Stephenson, 31, is in Cleveland and finishing out his 10-day with the Atlanta Hawks. It was former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan who brought him back in the league, his first NBA contract since 2018. And Stephenson’s third stint with Indiana will begin in the same fashion as his second — on the road in Cleveland. Their next game is Sunday at 6:00 p.m. They will then play at New York on Tuesday, and his first home game will be Wednesday against his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets.
1 week ago via JShawNBA
2 weeks ago via msinger
Michael Singer: Can confirm Lance Stephenson is getting a call-up with the Hawks, as @Marc Stein reported. Stephenson had been a huge positive for Grand Rapids and Jason Terry. It was apparent when I talked to him a couple weeks ago how hungry he was to get back to the league.
2 weeks ago via TheSteinLine
Hawks calling up Lance Stephenson?
Marc Stein: Lance Stephenson is being lined up by the Atlanta Hawks for an @nbagleague call-up from @NBAGrandRapids, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
3 weeks ago via Bob Kravitz @ The Athletic
One game recently against the Wisconsin Herd is a very small sample, but on that particular night, all Stephenson did was play. He didn’t play terribly well but there were no flourishes, no celebrations, no playing the air guitar. He still has a playground influence to his game; that’s never going to change and it probably shouldn’t change, but on this night, he was playing it straight. According to his coach, former NBA player Jason Terry, he’s been playing it (mostly) straight all year. “You still see it every now and then, but as far as him trying to change the perception of him, look, that’s in him,” Terry said. “Like, that’s part of being a kid, loving the game, learning the game in the city — I mean, he should never change that about himself. It’s like if I went out there and hit a couple of threes and didn’t fly off like ‘The Jet,’ that wouldn’t be me.
3 weeks ago via Bob Kravitz @ The Athletic
Stephenson acknowledges he did some things that were curious and, well, fun, but he doesn’t want his career epitaph to be: He blew in LeBron’s ear. He wants to be remembered as a uniquely talented player who helped his teams win. He wants to change the perception of himself. He wants to do it now, do it here in Grand Rapids, where he is viewed as a veteran leader on a team with six rookies. “I feel like a lot of people, all they want to talk about is the funny stuff or the stuff with LeBron,” he said. “I know it’s exciting and fun, but honestly, I don’t want to talk about it anymore. Like, you haven’t asked me about it, but it feels like all the interviews are about that. I just want a different perception out there. I want people to talk about what I can do to help teams.
4 weeks ago via Dionysis Aravantinos @ HoopsHype
Lance Stephenson on what he'd bring to an NBA team: Veteran experience and leadership
4 weeks ago via Dionysis Aravantinos @ HoopsHype
Back in March of 2020, you were reportedly 99 percent set to sign with the Pacers. Do you still want to end your career in Indiana? Lance Stephenson: Just being in the NBA is going to be great for me. It doesn’t matter what team I end my career with. But you know, Indiana is like home for me. It will always be great to go back there. My goal is to get on an NBA team, help them out, and get a ring.
2 months ago via Betway
Stephenson worked out for 10 teams during the offseason as he looked to secure an NBA contract after a year out, having last played in China for the Liaoning Flying Leopards. He received interest, but when an opportunity didn’t pan out, he elected to enter the G-League Draft. While he’ll begin the season in Grand Rapids, he has his eyes firmly set on an NBA return and still harbors championship aspirations.
2 months ago via Grand Rapids Drive
Lance Stephenson joins Nuggets' G-League affiliate
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
Lance Stephenson to play for Nuggets' G League team
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
Lance Stephenson joining Nuggets G League team?
2 months ago via JShawNBA
Lance Stephenson to play in the G League
JD Shaw: Nine-year NBA veteran Lance Stephenson ( @StephensonLance ) has signed a contract in the NBA G League and will enter the October 23 draft, @HoopsRumors has learned. Stephenson last played in China.
4 months ago via JonKrawczynski
Mavericks work out Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis
5 months ago via ScottAgness
Teams interested in bringing in Lance Stephenson for Summer League
Scott Agness: Lance Stephenson went through a workout for teams today in Las Vegas. A few had interest in bringing him on for SL. He’s been working out in Indy. What he’s highlighting - maturity - eagerness to be vet on team, help young guys - in incredible shape - do whatever it takes to win
5 months ago via ChrisBHaynes
Lance Stephenson to work out for NBA teams
9 months ago via Miami Herald
Stephenson has been reportedly shooting 500 threes a day, 100 at a time, and making 85 to the low 90s of them consistently. Associates say he has matured after being a teammate of LeBron James and Rajon Rondo with the Lakers. Hopefully, he gets another chance because his skills suit this era of playing small forwards and big shooting guards at power forward.
9 months ago via davidaldridgedc
Lance Stephenson hoping to land with a team this season
11 months ago via StephensonLance
12 months ago via ShamsCharania
Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson sign deals to join G League
Shams Charania: Veteran NBA players Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley have signed contracts to play in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . Stephenson and Beasley will be in the Draft on Monday.
1 year ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com
The Brooklyn native, who turns 30 in September, was “99 percent” set to sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers before the pandemic hit in March, but was not permitted to sign with the league after spending the first part of this season in China, he and his agent said Friday in a joint phone interview. “Yeah, definitely, I wanted to play in Orlando,” Stephenson said.
1 year ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com
Reggie Brown, his agent with Priority Sports, said Stephenson was on the brink of re-signing with the Pacers in March. “We were in serious conversations for a third-time’s-a-charm return to the Pacers,” Brown said. “We were offered buyout money from the team in China from the Pacers and we were 99 percent done. And then the pandemic took place, and the NBA decided that no overseas players would be allowed to participate in the 22-team bubble return. They would only take players who played last season or this season in the NBA and/or the G League.”
1 year ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com
He is currently working out in Indianapolis in hopes of a return to the NBA, ideally with the Pacers, for the 2020-21 season slated to start in December, possibly in a bubble. “My goal is just to shape in shape, stay working, stay ready for next season,” Stephenson said. Stephenson said he is open to playing overseas, but his goal is to return to the NBA. “Lance 100 percent deserves to be in the NBA as a rotation guy, not just on a team,” Brown said. “Whatever role he had in the NBA going forward, he would accept it but he definitely belongs in the NBA. It’s not even close.
1 year ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: No, Lance Stephenson is not an option to replace Oladipo. Source close to the situation confirms that he is ineligible. On March 11, the morning the season was suspended, I reported how he was nearing a deal to return (after injuries to Brogdon and Lamb).
2 years ago via ShamsCharania
Lance Stephenson to Pacers?
2 years ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com
2 years ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com
2 years ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com
2 years ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com
2 years ago via Scott Agness @ The Athletic
The best option to replace him likely will be on their roster. The reality is that anyone unsigned right now would have a learning curve, and there’s a reason they’re without a job. Pacers fans are pushing for a third act from Lance Stephenson; there was even a chant of “We want Lance” at the end of Tuesday’s win, but don’t get your hopes up. League sources say that is not under consideration.
2 years ago via Scott Agness @ The Athletic
Stephenson, who has most recently played in China, lost his biggest advocate within the franchise in Larry Bird, who is now partially retired and living in Naples, Fla. But sources told The Athletic Indiana that Stephenson would welcome a reunion as he’s eager to return to the NBA.
2 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
Lance Stephenson attempting NBA comeback
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Free agent guard Lance Stephenson seeking return to NBA following season in China where he averaged 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 52 percent from field. He’s willing to work out to prove his value.
2 years ago via StephensonLance
Lance Stephenson: 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GVJ8dQ1THO
http://twitter.com/StephensonLance/status/1159594865468039168
2 years ago via Carchia
Emiliano Carchia: OFFICIAL: Lance Stephenson signs with Liaoning in China pic.twitter.com/fEnmP7HbYY
http://twitter.com/Carchia/status/1159564500196110343
2 years ago via Carchia
Lance Stephenson headed to China?
2 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
2 years ago via Twitter
2 years ago via ScottAgness
3 years ago via hmfaigen
3 years ago via Indianapolis Star
3 years ago via RyanWardLA
3 years ago via RyanWardLA
4 years ago via Vigilant Sports
In the days and weeks leading up to the option trigger date, Stephenson had not received any assurances from the Pacers front office about his $4.3 million option, sources said. We’ve all been through the job-interview process. You know when a company wants you. That Monday, Stephenson was at the Pacers’ facility to lift weights and get shots up. He left about 30 minutes before word got out, according to a source, that they weren’t guaranteeing his contract for the 2018-19 season and he would soon become an unrestricted free agent.
4 years ago via AlyshaTsuji
http://twitter.com/AlyshaTsuji/status/1013625298120687616
4 years ago via ESPN
Free-agent swingman Lance Stephenson has agreed to join up with LeBron James to pursue a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. Stephenson will sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal, the sources said.
4 years ago via dwilkins3000
4 years ago via MikeAScotto
4 years ago via BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks: The $4.4M contract for Lance Stephenson is for the room midlevel exception. The Lakers only have the minimum exception unless they renounce Julius Randle.
4 years ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo.
4 years ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: Among many FAs the #Twolves have registered some level of interest: Tolliver, Nick Young, Lance Stephenson, Dante Cunningham, Amir Johnson, Trevor Booker, Jabari Bird, Ennis.
4 years ago via ScottAgness
4 years ago via ScottAgness
https://twitter.com/ScottAgness/status/1011386204611338242
4 years ago via ScottAgness
4 years ago via ScottAgness
4 years ago via Twitter
http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1011340976709865474
4 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes: ESPN Sources: With Indiana declining team option on Lance Stephenson, Tyreke Evans and Will Barton are expected to be two of its free-agent targets.
4 years ago via ShamsCharania
4 years ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Thad Young has two weeks to decide on his Player Option. Stay with the team for one more year (at $13.7M), sign a new deal, or go elsewhere. Also by June 29th: Team Options due on Lance Stephenson, Joe Young. And Bojan Bogdanovic’s contract becomes guaranteed if not waived.
5 years ago via Indianapolis Star
Bird, along with general manager Kevin Pritchard, always listened to Stephenson and his agents. Bird showed his faith in Stephenson once a roster spot became available, signing him Thursday to a three-year, $12 million deal. “A big part of this is Larry,” said Mark Bartelstein, one of Stephenson’s two agents. “They did a great job of staying connected and letting us know their interest. You always want to go where you’re wanted and I think Larry and Kevin were so consistent in telling us that (and) it led us to today.”
5 years ago via Indianapolis Star
“Larry and Kevin are genuine guys and they believe in relationships,” Bartelstein said. “I think Larry, being a player in this league, knew what Lance was looking for at that time and I think there was always respect. When Larry believes in you, he’s always going to be a fan and he doesn’t hold grudges.”
5 years ago via Indianapolis Star
“If Lance had to do it all over again, he wouldn’t have left the Pacers,” Bartelstein said. “You don’t often get a second chance and Lance knows that and is really appreciative and grateful for that.”
5 years ago via Indianapolis Star
Stephenson, according to the league source, is thrilled to have a second chance to play for the Pacers. Stephenson spent Wednesday talking with several people in the organization to express his excitement and prepare of the most critical stretch of the team’s season.
5 years ago via Indianapolis Star
5 years ago via Indianapolis Star
5 years ago via ByNateTaylor
Nate Taylor: Nate McMillan said he had the upmost respect for Rodney Stuckey. McMillan wouldn't discuss Lance Stephenson since a deal isn't finalized.
5 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
5 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
5 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
Lance Stephenson back to Indiana
5 years ago via WojVerticalNBA
Lance Stephenson to Indiana?
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are working on a deal to bring back Lance Stephenson, league sources tell @The Vertical.
5 years ago via AdamZagoria
5 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
5 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
5 years ago via NBA.com
5 years ago via APkrawczynski
5 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
5 years ago via APkrawczynski
5 years ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Lance Stephenson’s ankle is getting close to being healed, which means a decision is looming for the Wolves. Stephenson, signed to a 10-day contract Feb. 8, played in four games before the injury against Cleveland Feb. 14. He has been rehabbing ever since. The Wolves can sign him to another 10-day contract or for the season once he’s healthy, if they so choose. Thibodeau said such a decision would come in the next day or two.
5 years ago via JerryZgoda
5 years ago via APkrawczynski
5 years ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune
5 years ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune
5 years ago via JerryZgoda
5 years ago via MikeSGallagher
5 years ago via thedailywolf
5 years ago via rick_bonnell
5 years ago via APkrawczynski
5 years ago via JerryZgoda
5 years ago via ShamsCharania
Lance Stephenson to Minnesota
5 years ago via ESPN
5 years ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer
Jordan Farmar on Cavs' radar after workout
Jordan Farmar impressed the Cavs during their free-agent tryout for point guards Wednesday, a source said, and the 30-year-old former Laker may be under consideration for a contract. The Cavs brought in Farmar, Mario Chalmers, and Kirk Hinrich for a workout, with the idea of potentially signing one as the veteran backup to Kyrie Irving the franchise has looked for all season. Also attending was Lance Stephenson, a wing player.
5 years ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer
As of last night, a source said the Cavs weren't sure if they would sign one of the four players immediately or by March 1, the deadline for free agents to eligible for the playoffs. But the Cavs have had an open roster spot for more than three weeks, and as of now only have 11 healthy bodies. Any of the four could be the choice, but it appears Farmar acquitted himself well.
5 years ago via ESPN
LeBron James says he supports the Cleveland Cavaliers' creative solution to the dearth of playmakers on their roster by holding a midseason free-agent minicamp Wednesday, but he did not favor one candidate over another. Cleveland will welcome free-agent guards Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Jordan Farmar, as well as forward Lance Stephenson, for a workout Wednesday afternoon.
5 years ago via ESPN
Stephenson was an instigator on those Indiana Pacers teams that the Heat faced in the playoffs for three consecutive postseasons, from 2012 to 2014, and he gained notoriety for his antics to try to get under James' skin, including blowing in the superstar's ear during game play. Stephenson averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans in six games this season before needing groin surgery, causing the Pelicans to cut him in November because of roster constraints. Would James have a problem teaming up with his former foe? "I just want to win, man," James said. "That's all that matters to me. I got no personal problems with nobody."
5 years ago via ESPN
Cavaliers to work out three veteran guards
After a 7-8 underwhelming January record, reinforcements could be on the way for LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Veteran point guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich, along with wing Lance Stephenson are scheduled to work out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in hopes of inking a deal, league sources informed ESPN.
5 years ago via ESPN
There are a few other free agent prospects that are expected to attend the session as well, sources say. Depending on how well the participants perform, sources with knowledge of the Cavaliers' thinking believe one of them could be signed prior to the All-Star break. The workout session is being assembled as a precursor to potentially addressing the organizations' lack of playmaking and spot point guard needs.
5 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
5 years ago via ESPN
Lance Stephenson was a “model citizen” in his time with the Pelicans, team sources say. As covered Monday when they waived the injured Stephenson to make room to sign Archie Goodwin, team officials didn’t want to release him but felt they had no alternative with only 11 healthy players and no clear path to a hardship waiver to add a 16th player because Jrue Holiday was out for personal reasons as opposed to an outright injury.
5 years ago via NBA.com
Pelicans waive Lance Stephenson
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guard Lance Stephenson. Stephenson, 6-5, 230, was originally signed by New Orleans on Sept. 14. In six games this season, Stephenson has averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.
5 years ago via ScottDKushner

January 1, 2022 | 4:36 am EST Update

Denzel Valentine not in Lakers’ plans?

The Lakers aren’t a finished product. The team is close to finalizing a trade to send Cleveland veteran guard Rajon Rondo for Denzel Valentine. The Lakers, according to sources with knowledge of the deal, would then waive Valentine to save money in the luxury tax while creating an open roster spot.
1 hour ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

