One game recently against the Wisconsin Herd is a very small sample, but on that particular night, all Stephenson did was play. He didn’t play terribly well but there were no flourishes, no celebrations, no playing the air guitar. He still has a playground influence to his game; that’s never going to change and it probably shouldn’t change, but on this night, he was playing it straight. According to his coach, former NBA player Jason Terry, he’s been playing it (mostly) straight all year. “You still see it every now and then, but as far as him trying to change the perception of him, look, that’s in him,” Terry said. “Like, that’s part of being a kid, loving the game, learning the game in the city — I mean, he should never change that about himself. It’s like if I went out there and hit a couple of threes and didn’t fly off like ‘The Jet,’ that wouldn’t be me