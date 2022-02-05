Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 33 points, Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. The Raptors also beat the Hawks 106-100 in Atlanta on Monday night.
Alex Schiffer: James Harden is not on the Nets bench tonight from what I saw but was in the arena pregame. Overreact to that any way you please.
KC Johnson: Bulls 122, Pacers 115 Vucevic 36 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks DeRozan 31 points, 7 assists Green 16 points Dosunmu 15 points (dagger dunk with 16.3 seconds left), 14 assists (season-high) LeVert 42 points, 8 assists
Rob Schafer: Ayo didn’t know he’d been drafted by Gary Payton for Rising Stars until @KCJHoop told him postgame. Payton coached Ayo during a Nike event his senior year of HS “We had a great relationship. I picked his brain already. Now that you told me he drafted me, that means a lot.”
Kelsey Russo: WOW. Free throws had been an issue as of late for Cleveland, but Kevin Love comes in, knocks down two and the Cavs hold it down on the defensive end in the final 1.2 seconds. #Cavs win 102-101 over the Hornets. Jarrett Allen finished with 29 pts and 22 rebounds. Love with 25 pts