NBA rumors: Pascal Siakam still a name to watch on trade market?

8 mins ago – via Twitter michaelgrange

Michael Grange: An interesting player to monitor as the NBA transaction market heats up is Raptors Pascal Siakam. Keep hearing his name out there, per multiple sources. Atlanta still interested. Something to watch.