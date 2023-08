You’ve avoided the spotlight during the offseason for most of your career. What made you want to play for the national team this summer? Brandon Ingram: I heard a lot of voices. People said it would be good for me. I think it’s a great challenge for me, being able to play with so many talented players. You don’t do what you usually do on the basketball floor. You’ve got to adjust. That’s what life is about. That’s going to make me better for the Pelicans: making adjustments on the fly and trying to be the best I can be. Adapting in different moments. I also want to get some bump going into the season so I can be ready. The way I ended last year, that’s how I want to start (next season). I feel like at the end of last year, that was the most comfortable I’ve felt on the court in a while.