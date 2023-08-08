Still, the Atlanta Hawks have been the strongest suitor for Pascal Siakam, and talks between them and Toronto were fluid and ongoing as recently as Las Vegas Summer League in July. Atlanta has offered a package centered around De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation to Toronto for Siakam, league sources say. But the Raptors are believed to have upped the price on any possible deal at each turn. For now, talks are at a complete pause, and the Hawks are fully prepared to enter the 2023-24 season with their current team, according to league sources. For now, Siakam is a Raptor, and even without an extension, he could very well remain one through the trade deadline.
August 9, 2023 | 11:23 am EDT Update
Josh Hart, Knicks finalizing four-year extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks G Josh Hart is finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, Aaron Mintz, Dave Spahn and Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal delivers Hart a total of $94M through 2027-2028 season.
Former Rockets player Vince Edwards signed with Israeli team Ironi Ness Ziona for the 2023-24 season.
South Sudan basketball team landed a huge boost on Wednesday as NBA star Wenyen Gabriel… joined the Bright Stars to play for their ancestral home in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. …. Gabriel holds dual South Sudanese – American citizenship.
August 9, 2023 | 10:32 am EDT Update
Kobe Bryant statue to be unveiled by Lakers on August 8, 2024?
The promised Kobe Bryant statue outside LA’s Crypto.com Arena will incorporate his daughter Gigi and – in a nod to his jersey numbers, 8 and 24 – will be unveiled by the Lakers on August 8, 2024, an inside source has told DailyMail.com. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss previously revealed plans to erect a statue for Bryant after he, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, six friends and a pilot died in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.
The source tells DailyMail.com that Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is involved with the plans, but cautioned that an artist for the piece has not yet been chosen. Team spokespeople did not immediately respond to Mail Sport’s request for confirmation. Lakers fans have grown impatient for a memorial in Bryant’s honor, although many have speculated that the team would wait until 2024 to unveil the statue.
You’ve avoided the spotlight during the offseason for most of your career. What made you want to play for the national team this summer? Brandon Ingram: I heard a lot of voices. People said it would be good for me. I think it’s a great challenge for me, being able to play with so many talented players. You don’t do what you usually do on the basketball floor. You’ve got to adjust. That’s what life is about. That’s going to make me better for the Pelicans: making adjustments on the fly and trying to be the best I can be. Adapting in different moments. I also want to get some bump going into the season so I can be ready. The way I ended last year, that’s how I want to start (next season). I feel like at the end of last year, that was the most comfortable I’ve felt on the court in a while.
