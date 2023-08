As NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. pointed out on Sirius XM NBA Radio this Saturday, Morey ultimately has the most control in this ongoing battle. “He [Morey] is in the driver’s seat right now. He don’t have to trade you,” said Hardaway Sr. “He can see what you going to do and if you don’t come to training camp he can fine you every day that you don’t come, he can fine you every game that you don’t play. So Daryl Morey is in the driver’s seat right now even though you are that upset.”