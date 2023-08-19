NBA rumors: Patrick Beverly on Trae Young: He's reinventing the game

10 hours ago via Isaiah Gessner @ Yardbarker.com
Patrick Beverley believes that Trae Young should make the roster. Going as far as to compare him to future Hall-of-Fame point guard Stephen Curry. Beverley stated that he considers Young a top player who shares many of Curry’s abilities. “He’s won plenty of games. He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s won big on the road,” Patrick Beverley said.

August 19, 2023 | 9:27 pm EDT Update
When considering the roster USA Basketball deep thinkers put together, remember they consider, especially for reserve roles, players who either fit a job description or possess a certain skill, perhaps above the experience and/or star power they’ve accumulated in the NBA. When Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green — two USAB vets — both turned down the World Cup team after mulling it over, a slot opened for Kessler to be on the team as a backup big and rim protector. The Americans chose Kessler instead of, say, Evan Mobley, because he is so sturdy in the defensive post and a capable shot blocker, which was valued in his case over a more well-rounded game.
5 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

August 19, 2023 | 8:01 pm EDT Update
6 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

As NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. pointed out on Sirius XM NBA Radio this Saturday, Morey ultimately has the most control in this ongoing battle. “He [Morey] is in the driver’s seat right now. He don’t have to trade you,” said Hardaway Sr. “He can see what you going to do and if you don’t come to training camp he can fine you every day that you don’t come, he can fine you every game that you don’t play. So Daryl Morey is in the driver’s seat right now even though you are that upset.”
6 hours ago via Fade Away World

