Patrick Beverley believes that Trae Young should make the roster. Going as far as to compare him to future Hall-of-Fame point guard Stephen Curry. Beverley stated that he considers Young a top player who shares many of Curry’s abilities. “He’s won plenty of games. He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s won big on the road,” Patrick Beverley said.
August 19, 2023 | 9:27 pm EDT Update
Former Blazers player Ed Davis signed with Chinese team Xinjiang Flying Tigers for the 2023-24 season.
When considering the roster USA Basketball deep thinkers put together, remember they consider, especially for reserve roles, players who either fit a job description or possess a certain skill, perhaps above the experience and/or star power they’ve accumulated in the NBA. When Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green — two USAB vets — both turned down the World Cup team after mulling it over, a slot opened for Kessler to be on the team as a backup big and rim protector. The Americans chose Kessler instead of, say, Evan Mobley, because he is so sturdy in the defensive post and a capable shot blocker, which was valued in his case over a more well-rounded game.
August 19, 2023 | 8:01 pm EDT Update
After the game, coach Sergio Scariolo announced the final roster of Spain which will travel to Indonesia for the group phase of the World Cup and includes the following players: Alberto Díaz, Juan Núñez, Sergio Llull, Dario Brizuela, Rudy Fernández, Alex Abrines, Victor Claver, Joel Parra, Juancho Hernangómez, Santi Aldama, Willy Hernangómez, Usman Garuba.
Christos Tsaltas: Facundo Campazzo means magic. He refuses to lose and he proved it in the semi-final of the #FIBAOPQT. 19 points 12 assists 4 steals 28 efficiency Chile – Argentina 79-87 #Argentina #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/jQCZFBexH0
Grant Williams: All proceeds go to the Grant Williams Family Foundation to support programs to empower underserved students with tools for success. 🔗 one.bidpal.net/gwffgolf2023/b… pic.twitter.com/g7UbmgLwm1
As NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. pointed out on Sirius XM NBA Radio this Saturday, Morey ultimately has the most control in this ongoing battle. “He [Morey] is in the driver’s seat right now. He don’t have to trade you,” said Hardaway Sr. “He can see what you going to do and if you don’t come to training camp he can fine you every day that you don’t come, he can fine you every game that you don’t play. So Daryl Morey is in the driver’s seat right now even though you are that upset.”