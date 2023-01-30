NBA rumors: Pelicans interested in Malik Beasley

7 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
In addition to the Hawks and Cavaliers, the Pelicans have also expressed interest in trading for Beasley, HoopsHype has learned.

January 30, 2023

