Hachimura also has been among the most pass-averse non-centers in the NBA over the last three years.
Among the 124 players listed as a forward on the NBA Advanced Stats site who play 20 minutes per game and have played at least 20 games this season, Hachimura ranks 106th in potential assists per minute on the court. The combination of not passing in addition to being very midrange-heavy leads to maddening possessions such as the one below, where Hachimura just decides to put his head down with 15 seconds left on the shot clock and drive into the brick house known as Julius Randle.