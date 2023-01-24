NBA rumors: Pelicans reach out to Hawks regarding John Collins

2 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
The New Orleans Pelicans reached out to the Atlanta Hawks regarding forward John Collins, but talks were merely preliminary, according to league sources.

January 24, 2023 | 12:48 pm EST Update
Hachimura also has been among the most pass-averse non-centers in the NBA over the last three years. Among the 124 players listed as a forward on the NBA Advanced Stats site who play 20 minutes per game and have played at least 20 games this season, Hachimura ranks 106th in potential assists per minute on the court. The combination of not passing in addition to being very midrange-heavy leads to maddening possessions such as the one below, where Hachimura just decides to put his head down with 15 seconds left on the shot clock and drive into the brick house known as Julius Randle.
1 hour ago via Sam Vecenie @ The Athletic

January 24, 2023 | 12:39 pm EST Update

Kristaps Porzingis to decline player option?

Washington continues to tell rival teams that it plans to re-sign Kuzma as well as Kristaps Porziņģis, who can also become a free agent this summer if he declines his $36 million player option for next season. One source close to the situation said declining the option and becoming a free agent is indeed a prime option Porziņģis is considering, but I’m told he likes his situation in the nation’s capital.
1 hour ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

