For now, Colangelo is committed to remain in his role through 2021. So is the coaching staff; U.S. coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is the head coach, with assistants Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, Lloyd Pierce of the Atlanta Hawks and Jay Wright of Villanova.
USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said Tuesday that he has “hit the pause button” on planning for the next Olympics. Colangelo noted that there’s nothing now to do besides waiting to see exactly when the games in Tokyo will be held in 2021 — and if the new schedule will conflict with the NBA schedule. “It’s pretty simple, isn’t it? We either have NBA players or we don’t,” Colangelo told The Associated Press. “And if we don’t, we’ll look at the other options.”
“We’re hopeful that this is going to take place in the same timeframe next summer as it was scheduled for this summer,” Colangelo said. “There are a lot of things that have to be done totally out of our control. We’re a follower in this situation. We’re dealing with the NBA, FIBA, the USOC, the International Olympic Committee, etc., etc. Here’s what we have to wait for now: What are the dates? Once they set the dates, then we will go into action.”
Tim Reynolds: USA Basketball statement: "The decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics was a difficult decision and it was the correct one. USA Basketball is in full agreement and support of the decision made by the IOC and the Japanese government to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games."
Boomers star Patty Mills has reached out with a message of support to Australia’s Olympians as they deal with the prospect of a delayed Games. The triple Olympian applauded the Australian Olympic Committee’s “proactive“ move on Monday to prepare for a 2021 Games and call for a delay of the proposed July-August event in Tokyo because of the coronavirus.
One of the contenders to carry the flag at Tokyo’s opening ceremony, Mills did his best to rally his fellow Olympians as they came to grips with the situation. “Just like every Olympic athlete around the world I’m absolutely gutted this crisis has affected the largest international sporting event in the world,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Do not be discouraged by this adversity; as an Olympic athlete your goal remains the same; to represent our country the best way possible and strive to be your very best.”
Mills has been in isolation in the United States since the NBA was sensationally shut down following Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert’s positive test nearly two weeks ago. “Stay at home and keep your distance; the better we can control this virus the better we can look after each other,” Mills said.
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders said, “It’s more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising,” after surveying more than 1,780 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls about the coronavirus’ impact on their training and, potentially, the Tokyo Games.
“We are now confident that we have heard a wide range of viewpoints and understand the diversity of challenges our athletes face,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and Chair Susanne Lyons said in a joint statement accompanying the survey results. “We regret that there is no outcome that can solve all the concerns we face. Our most important conclusion from this broad athlete response is that even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner.”
The survey, sent to about 4,000 athletes with a 45 percent response rate, yielded results that included: Nearly 65 percent of athletes said their training has been severely impacted, or they can’t train at all. Nearly two-thirds of athletes feel that continuing to train would either put their health at risk or aren’t sure if it would put their health at risk. Nearly 70 percent of athletes said they would feel comfortable competing if the World Health Organization deemed it safe. 68 percent said they did not think the Games could be fairly competed if continued as scheduled. Nearly 93 percent reported a preference for postponing the Games versus canceling them outright.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr, a Team USA assistant, on the possibility of the Summer Olympics being canceled: "Everything's up in the air. We're all sitting here wondering what's going to happen, and so is the rest of the world."
FIBA media: Following the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Draw for the @Tokyo2020 Men's & Women's Olympic Basketball Tournaments, which was set to take place at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, 🇨🇭 on March 20, is postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.
That, however, would have the games interfere with the schedule of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. But Dudley said he’s hearing that those are getting pushed back. “That’s the word I think the NBA is getting that they’re gonna postpone it till 2021,” he said.
Sergio Scariolo talked to El Transistor shortly after the NBA shut down all activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Spanish NT head coach addressed the issue, stating that at this timeframe, the Olympic Games cannot take place as initially planned. “Everything is subject more to the general feeling than to the data, but on a personal level, it will be difficult to think about the Olympics being held… I see it as borderline impossible”, he mentioned.
Do you still plan to participate with Team Canada in the Olympics? Dillon Brooks: Yeah, absolutely. We are going to make a run. Hopefully, we can beat that virus so we can get over there and play. But I want to make history. I know we have a lot of guys in the league right now like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray and Tristan Thompson and Kelly Olynyk. We all want to make history.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he would want Kevin Durant on his U.S. Olympic team roster only if the Brooklyn Nets forward is completely ready for game action. Popovich made his remarks Friday night after Durant's longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman, told The Washington Post earlier this week that it was "definitely a possibility" that Durant would play in the Tokyo Olympics.
Alex Schiffer: Asked if he would have reservations about Kevin Durant playing for Team USA, Gregg Popovich said he would want him “absolutely ready to go,” if he were to play. Said he understands Durant has a career to worry about outside his international one.
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson doesn’t want to speculate on Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving playing in the Olympics. Said those are conversations for down the line.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on the possibility of Klay Thompson returning in time for the Tokyo Olympics: "It’s still a possibility. We haven’t really discussed it."
Marc Stein: Thompson, though, remains in contention for a spot on the United States' 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics. @usabasketball will finalize that roster in June and Klay is said to be making good progress in his recovery from a torn left ACL in Game 6 of last season's NBA Finals
Instead of holding tryouts for the 12 roster spots on the Olympic team, Colangelo and national team head coach Gregg Popovich will instead just pick the 12 players who will make up the Olympic roster. Colangelo made the announcement on SiriusXM NBA Radio Wednesday morning with Frank Isola and Amin Elhassan.
"We took the players that we felt had equity, in other words they had played for us in previous competitions, and we added some players," Colaneglo said. "Basically they're all there because they were asked a simple question, 'are you in or are you out?' They all said 'we're in.' So we have a whole group of 44 who all want to play. That's how I look at it. Pop [Gregg Popovich] and I are going to not have a tryout, we're not going through that again. We're just going to pick 12 players."
Colangelo also shared a bit about how the team will be chosen, which doesn't entail just picking the 12 best players in the league. "You never know how these things are going to play out. We're not going to necessarily -- I keep saying this, and I've been consistent -- you don't take the 12 best players necessarily. You take the best 12 that make the best team."
Marc Stein: More on @usabasketball heading into the Tokyo Olympics: China's coronavirus crisis obviously creates a new potential obstacle to the two games it hoped to play there in July. USAB will name its 12-man roster in June and hold a domestic training camp in early July -- all else TBD
Ben Simmons says his Philadelphia 76ers' teammate Matisse Thybulle will play for Australia at this year's Olympics. Thybulle was born in the US, spent part of his childhood in Australia and would be a defensive force for the Boomers in Tokyo as the team attempts to win its first Olympic medal. "He's going to play for Australia," Simmons told reporters at an NBA All-Star press conference in Chicago on Saturday. "He's great."
"Defensively he is much better than what I thought he was going to be," Simmons said. "He kind of gives us that push also. It's great to have him on the court."
Thybulle moved to Australia with his family when he was two years old, living in the Sydney area for several years and gaining citizenship during that time. "I think the opportunity to play in the Olympics itself is an honour. To represent something bigger than yourself, like your country and whatever that country might stand for is something that is a huge opportunity," Thybulle continued.
While the NBA postseason will be the immediate focus for the trio of Brown, Simmons and Thybulle, the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo may also be on their agenda, with the recent news that the Philadelphia rookie is indeed an Australian citizen and eligible to play for the Boomers. "They've been pretty good because we have such a big task at hand with this season that it's hard to look beyond that," Thybulle responded when asked whether Brown and Simmons are bringing up the prospect of playing in the green and gold.
Simmons found a positive tone when ESPN asked him about Thybulle, whose defensive exploits have already gained positive traction around the league. "He's going to be great," Simmons quickly responded. "Defensively he's got to fix a couple of things mentally in games, but he's gifted. He's long, he's able to read certain players the right way, he's one of our best defenders."
Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown has agreed to terms to become the new head coach for Nigeria's national men's basketball team that is heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he told The Undefeated.
"I'm honored and humbled that Musa Kida and the Nigerian Basketball Federation have given me this opportunity," Brown said. "The Nigerian Basketball Federation has been very professional and organized throughout the vetting process. They want to continue to build a world class team and organization on and off the court. “
Brown plans to hire a full coaching staff, including player development personnel, video personnel, scouts, and medical personnel for the Nigerian national team. The Warriors have given Brown their blessing and will allow Nigeria to use its newly renovated East Bay practice facility in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Brown could also potentially add one NBA player to the roster that would be granted a Nigerian passport.
Marc J. Spears: Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown has agreed to terms to be the next head coach of the Nigerian men’s basketball team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, @espn @TheUndefeated has learned. Nigeria BB president Musa Kida was seeking a high-profile coach with an NBA background.
Michael Singer: Malone asked about his potential role with Serbian national team: “Right now I’m having some dialogue with Igor. We’ve had some great conversations. Nothing is official yet, but it’s something that I definitely have interest in.”
Michael Singer: Asked Michael Malone about the report that he had agreed to join the Serbian national team this summer. “That’s not accurate.” They’ve talked, but it is not official by any stretch.
Harrison Wind: Serbian Basketball Federation: "Mike Malone confirmed today that he will be joining the Serbian basketball team at the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade." The winner of the 6-team tournament, which begins 6/23, qualifies for the Olympics
Marc Stein: The Serbian basketball federation is in advanced discussions with Mike Malone to hire the Nuggets' coach as a top aide and consultant to Serbia head coach and Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov for this summer's Olympic campaign, according to league sources
Mark Woods: Pacers coach Nate McMillan confirms he’s closed the door on returning to USA coaching staff for Olympics after passing on World Cup due to NBA commitments.
Thompson was hesitant to talk about this summer at Monday morning’s shootaround, saying: “I’m just thinking about tonight, playing against the Raptors at home at 7:30 at Scotiabank Arena. So that’s where my mindset is at. I’m happy Nick Nurse is the coach.” But it’s unlikely Thompson or Miami Heat centre Kelly Olynyk — who could opt out of his current deal and so would also be without a contract — will play in the June 23-28 tournament.
The president of the Spanish Basketball Federation, Jorge Garbajosa, stated that Pau Gasol plans to play in the 2020 Olympic Games. “He will do everything possible and part of the impossible to be there. If Pau wants and can, he will be. And if he can’t be on the court, let him be there in any position he wants. We will always wait for him,” Garbajosa said, per Marca.
Ryan Wolstat: Nurse on top Canadians committing to play this summer: “Super exciting. It’s going to be a hell of a tournament.” Says the draw is tough but they knew it would be. “We’re going to have to earn our way to it through some very good teams.”
Jamal Murray: Playing for my country is always an honour and I want to take the step and leadership role to commit to @canadabasketball this summer. I want to play my part to help push our team into the Olympics and compete at the highest world stage. Let’s go Canada
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has confirmed his intention to play for Canada next summer – first at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C. in late June, and then in Tokyo should the men’s team earn one of the six remaining spots in the 12-team Olympic tournament.
“I really wanted to play last summer but I was injured,” Murray told Sportsnet in a comment relayed by his agent, Mike George, on Tuesday. “But I’m excited and looking forward to playing now.”
“I wanted to get the word out early because I feel like I have a leadership role and want to let the other guys know I’m all in, I’m ready to play,” said Murray. “I feel healthy and I’m ready to go ahead and try to help us qualify for the Olympics.”
Brown served as an assistant coach at the San Antonio Spurs for 11 seasons, including four NBA Championship campaigns under Gregg Popovich, and will assume the Boomers Head Coach role after six years at the 76ers. “When the opportunity to coach the Boomers next summer in Tokyo came up, I was reminded of my deep history with Australia and Australian basketball,” stated Brown.
Brett Brown: “I felt a duty to try and help in any way that I could. The spirit of the country and the athletes of the country exemplify on a day-to-day basis the passion that is Australian sport. That passion is respected and recognised throughout the world and I’m very excited to be a part of that again. This is our mission and my message to our team: We’re going into the 2020 Olympics to win a gold medal. I understand the magnitude of this statement. I would feel irresponsible having any other goal but this.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Australia is finalizing an agreement with Sixers coach Brett Brown to become its national team coach again, sources tell ESPN. Brown would coach Aussies in 2020 Olympics. Brown coached Australia in 2012 London Games.
Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry "absolutely" still plans to make himself available to play for USA Basketball during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, his father, Dell Curry, told ESPN's The Undefeated.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24, 2020. "Absolutely. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics," Dell Curry told ESPN's The Undefeated on Friday night. "This is a little setback, but hopefully it's a goal he can strive for through his rehab."
The 2020 Olympics. Should we be expecting you to suit up for Australia’s basketball team in Japan? Ben Simmons: If everything goes smoothly and correctly, that’s where I want to be. I definitely want to represent Australia in the Olympics. It’s a dream. And if I’m able to bring a medal and help this team and do something right for the country and bring a positive light to it, I would love to do that. And I want to do that alongside Patty Mills, hopefully [Andrew] Bogut, [Aron] Baynes, Dante [Exum], Joe Ingles, all those guys. I want to do that with them, and I think we can do something special.
Tim Reynolds: And in Orlando today, Aaron Gordon said "Of course. Of course. I would love to be in Tokyo. Goes without saying."
Mark Medina: Will Klay Thompson play in the 2020 Olympics? "I have to consider my health ,first and foremost, because of what I had to endure the last few months." But Klay would like to play if he's healthy
Tim Reynolds: Draymond Green is serious about the 2020 Olympic team. “I’m actually kind of planning my wedding around it,” Green said. “So hopefully I make the team.”
Mark Medina: Draymond Green said he wants to play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He's planning his wedding around it.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both said Sunday they wanted to do it. On Friday, Anthony Davis was a yes and LeBron James a maybe. What’s all of this mean to the man responsible for piecing together Team USA’s roster? “The reality is the World Cup, although it’s very big around the world, it doesn’t have the same status in the States,” Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic. “Our focus is apparently on the Olympics, and I expected a different response.”
Mark Medina: Paul George on if he will play in 2020 Olympics: "I would love to. Hopefully, God willing, I can get through a season healthy. When that times comes, I’d love to be a part of the Olympics and represent. But this comes first obviously and getting through this year."
Jovan Buha: Kawhi on the 2020 Olympics: "Yeah, I do wanna play. I'm taking it one step at a time. Right now it's getting the Clippers to the Finals."
Tania Ganguli: LeBron is asked if he'll join Team USA next summer. Long pause. "I don’t know. I would love to. I have to, I want to stay healthy as well. That’s most important. I was not happy about how we did this summer." Added that he applauds the individuals on this year's team.
The 2014 World Cup was memorable for Curry and Thompson because they bonded off the court in Spain, something they don’t get to do much normally. Thompson said it would be a dream to share a backcourt with Curry in Tokyo. “That would be amazing,” Thompson said. “Amazing. Because even when we played in the World Championships together, we were barely on the floor together.” Thompson is the latest star to express a desire to play in the Olympics, joining Curry and Damian Lillard.
Despite their intentions, Curry and Thompson playing in the Olympics can’t be considered a lock. If the Warriors somehow went on a deep run into the postseason, it would be their sixth straight year doing so. Turning around and going to Japan to play more might be untenable. Thus, an early postseason exit might be required for their hopes to be fulfilled. Plus, Thompson’s availability will be contingent upon his recovery from a torn ACL.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is committed to playing for Team USA in next summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "That is the plan, for sure," Curry said in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere."
This would mark Curry's first appearance in the Olympics, an experience he is looking forward to, when asked specially by Nichols if he was committing to the team. "Definitely wanna go," Curry said. "I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup Championship gold medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it."
Curry says he is confident that the Americans can still reign supreme when they put their best players on the floor. "We're still the best," Curry said. "If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment's been there, and I think it'll be there next year."
Despite being around a year out from the Olympics getting underway, Lillard is confident he can help claim the gold medal. “I plan on being a part of that. I plan on playing,” Lillard said exclusively to news.com.au. When asked about adding an Olympic medal to his trophy cabinet, Lillard was emphatic: “Definitely”.
Tim Reynolds: Draymond Green tells CNBC that he’d like to play in the Olympics next year. “I do hope to play. And I think a lot of guys will want to play. You know, this schedule this year was a little treacherous with the games that was in America and also traveled to Australia ...
Australian basketball star Dante Exum is tentatively eyeing off a Boomers return at the 2020 Olympics. As Andrej Lemanis' side prepare for their World Cup opener against Canada on Sunday, the Utah Jazz guard is pushing for a return to full fitness for the start of the NBA season.
The 24-year-old says he's spoken to the Jazz about his desire to continue playing for the national team and he has hatched early plans to be part of the Boomers' Olympic campaign in Tokyo. "I just want to get a healthy season, that's my main focus for now," Exum told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday. "But granted, if I'm 100 per cent healthy, I'll definitely put my hand up."
March 24, 2020 | 7:28 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: The Clippers say CAPSS LLC has reached an agreement with The Madison Square Garden Company to purchase The Forum in Inglewood. The formation of CAPSS LLC and the acquisition of the Forum were driven by Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer and Clippers Vice Chairman Dennis Wong.
The deal will also resolve litigation brought by MSG, whose executive chairman is New York Knicks owner James Dolan, to block the Clippers’ proposed privately funded, billion-dollar arena along West Century Boulevard. Plans call for the arena to be built as part of a larger complex dubbed the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex.
Stefan Bondy: Sale of the Forum from James Dolan to Steve Ballmer is announced and expected to be completed by the “second calendar quarter of 2020,” which is April 1 to June 30.
Glen Grunwald, the CEO of Canada Basketball, began to wonder then about the fate of a season that had held so much promise. “It’s been like a cascade, right? You heard about the virus in China and you start thinking about the pandemic movies that you’ve seen in the past, and you think. ‘That’s not going to happen,’ and then it just keeps rolling downhill and keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Grunwald said Tuesday.
Among Canada Basketball’s highlights for 2020 was the opportunity to play host to a men’s last-chance qualifying tournament in June in Victoria. Coached by Nurse, the Canadian team was expected to feature a who’s who of NBA players. “FIBA is fully intent on running it here in Canada in Victoria [next summer],” Grunwald said, adding Victoria’s organizing committee is also on board for the postponed event. “I think it’s a good outcome of a bad situation,” he said. “There’s obviously a lot of details to be worked out, but I think it’s very positive for our men’s program.”
“I know FIBA want NBA players to be able to participate in the Olympics, and I know the Olympics want the NBA, the best athletes, to be participating as well,” Grunwald said. “So I’m sure they’re going to try and work the schedule around where NBA players will be available. But again, all the details need to be worked out.”
March 24, 2020 | 7:18 pm EDT Update
Steve Ballmer buys The Forum
Andrew Greif: Breaking: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has reached an agreement with MSG to purchase the Forum, through a new company, for $400M in cash. Story to come @latimes.
Lottery pick candidate Cole Anthony delaying draft decision
After finishing his first season as a Tar Heel, Cole Anthony is understandably being asked about his future. In a personal statement, Anthony took to Instagram to give fans an answer. “A lot of people have been asking me if I am going to declare for the NBA Draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements around that topic.”
Cole Anthony: “Lliving in New York City, the Coronavirus hits hard. My family and I know many people directly affected by the Coronavirus-many hospitalized. A few in critical condition and one who has died. New York City is experiencing the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the United States. So my biggest concern right now is trying to figure out how I can help during this crisis. We are all in this together! Stay safe.”
Jeff Goodman: SMU sophomore forward Ferron Hunt has declared for the NBA Draft and will test the process. Averaged 11 points and 6.7 rebounds this past season.
Boris Stankovic, the longtime head of basketball’s worldwide governing body and a driving force in the fight to allow N.B.A. players to participate in the Olympics, died on Friday in Belgrade, Serbia. He was 94. His death was announced by the International Basketball Federation, or FIBA. He was its secretary general from 1976 to 2002.
The National Basketball Association had virtually no relationship with FIBA when Mr. Stankovic requested a meeting with the N.B.A.’s commissioner at the time, David Stern, in the mid-1980s, during the latter years of the Cold War. “His goal was very much to unify the world of basketball,” Russ Granik, a former N.B.A. deputy commissioner, said of Mr. Stankovic in a phone interview.
Mr. Stankovic told N.B.A. officials about his vision of having the best players in the world participate in major FIBA events, Mr. Granik said. “It wasn’t ready to happen yet,” he said, “but he wanted to start working toward that.” He added, “We were kind of surprised by all this, coming from him, because we’d always been told that they don’t want N.B.A. players in their events — they want to keep their world separate.”
March 24, 2020 | 6:18 pm EDT Update
“Klay loves playing with Steph, he respects him so much,” Klay’s father Mychal Thompson said on Dell and Sonya Curry’s podcast “Raising Fame.” “He talks about him all the time and how hard he works, how dedicated he is to the game and to his family. He has said it to me in private that he loves playing with Steph and he wants to retire as a Warrior after another 10 years.“
“He wants to go into the Hall of Fame along with Steph. That’s how close he feels to him and how honored he is to play with him. They have formed a special bond. That’s why I told him, I said,’Even though you’re going to probably miss this year, you and Steph will still have eight years together as long as you take care of your bodies.'”
Dan Woike: Just spoke with Team USA men’s basketball managing director and Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo about the 2020 Olympics postponement. “I’m glad now that it’s been postponed. It could’ve been a nightmare under any circumstance.” Story coming
Former Lansing Sexton High School and Michigan State basketball star Denzel Valentine has donated $10,000 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Valentine told WILX TV on Tuesday if “I make it big I’d give back in some way to the community.”
Mark Cuban For President was trending on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. In a series of tweets, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks blasted Democratic and Republican leadership for not getting a coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus bill passed. He used NSFW language, imploring senators to “Do your (expletive) job.”
Cuban seeks a plan that ensures workers of small- and medium-sized businesses and independent contractors will get “the comfort that they will continue to have a job and get paid,” he told USA TODAY Sports in an email interview. I asked Cuban what is motivating him during this time. His answers were honest, earnest, reflective and hopeful. “It’s the right thing to do,” Cuban wrote. “Healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line to help if not save us, how can we not help?”
USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said Tuesday that he has “hit the pause button” on planning for the next Olympics. Colangelo noted that there’s nothing now to do besides waiting to see exactly when the games in Tokyo will be held in 2021 — and if the new schedule will conflict with the NBA schedule. “It’s pretty simple, isn’t it? We either have NBA players or we don’t,” Colangelo told The Associated Press. “And if we don’t, we’ll look at the other options.”
“We’re hopeful that this is going to take place in the same timeframe next summer as it was scheduled for this summer,” Colangelo said. “There are a lot of things that have to be done totally out of our control. We’re a follower in this situation. We’re dealing with the NBA, FIBA, the USOC, the International Olympic Committee, etc., etc. Here’s what we have to wait for now: What are the dates? Once they set the dates, then we will go into action.”
Tim Reynolds: USA Basketball statement: “The decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics was a difficult decision and it was the correct one. USA Basketball is in full agreement and support of the decision made by the IOC and the Japanese government to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.”
Bob Cousy is glad that his fellow Holy Cross graduate and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is finally receiving some well-earned recognition for a job well done, but unfortunately it took a pandemic for it to happen.
“I can’t say he’s my friend,” Cousy, a Worcester resident, said about Fauci on Monday from his winter home in Florida, “but I’ve been in his company three times and I’ve been telling people for 30 years that he’s my hero.” The 91-year-old Holy Cross and Celtics legend remembers first meeting Fauci many years ago at the Virginia Dental Association’s annual dinner. Ken Haggerty, co-captain of HC’s NCAA championship team in 1947, when Cousy was a freshman reserve, served as president of the association and invited Cousy to attend because Fauci was the guest speaker.
“Obviously, the last three weeks,” Cousy said, “you can’t turn on the television without seeing Dr. Fauci, and he handles himself so well. Talk about being unassuming.” Cousy said he hasn’t left his winter home in Florida lately other than to grocery shop while wearing a mask and gloves. He said he’s looking forward to returning home to Worcester, but realizes his health comes first. “I understand the gravity of it, especially at 91,” Cousy said. “If I wash my hands one more time, my skin is going to fall off. So I’m paying attention.”
March 24, 2020 | 4:18 pm EDT Update
This Wednesday will mark two weeks since NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the postponement of league competition. It’s a stance Anthony says he supports. “Anytime the NBA can suspend a season, you know that there’s more going on out there in the world,” Melo said. “It’s bigger than the NBA. It’s something that the NBA can’t fight, it’s something the NBA can’t touch. It’s deeper and bigger than the NBA.”
He continued: “So, I condone Adam Silver for making that decision on suspending the NBA because if the NBA wouldn’t have suspended it, the other leagues wouldn’t have followed. It’s a lot of things that’s been affected. So, everybody just got to take their time and figure out what that plan is.”
Anthony said he grew to appreciate the Oregon wine industry due to its well-crafted Pinot Noir. The Willamette Valley’s cool climate and volcanic soil make it the perfect place to produce one of the most fickle, thin-skinned grapes around, known as Pinot Noir. “Oregon wine stands out because they know what their here to make, they’re here to make Pinot Noir wine,” Melo said. “They don’t try to do nothing outside of that norm. Over the years, that’s a reason I’ve started to fall in love with.”
Junior guard John Petty Jr. and sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. will apply for the NBA Draft, Alabama coach Nate Oats announced on Tuesday.
“They’re both going to put their name into the draft,” Oats said. “They’re going to go through workouts whenever those are — and that’s the thing, too. These early entrants with this year, I mean everything’s up in the air. I talked to a few NBA scouts. They’re talking like the NBA is gonna start back up with the regular season in July. There’s just so much uncertainty.”
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame has postponed its June 2020 induction ceremony until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2020 will now become the Class of 2021 and be inducted into the hall in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 12, 2021. There will be no additional members added for next year.
It appears the real estate market wasn’t kind to Patrick Ewing. The basketball hall of famer’s New Jersey home, once listed for as much as $6.998 million, sold last week for $2.65 million, Multiple Listing Service records show. That amounts to a $3.7-million loss for Ewing, who paid $6.35 million for the property in 2007.
March 24, 2020 | 4:12 pm EDT Update
Spartan center Xavier Tillman testing draft waters
Michigan State center Xavier Tillman is entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft yet keeping the door open to return to East Lansing, he announced Tuesday.
Boomers star Patty Mills has reached out with a message of support to Australia’s Olympians as they deal with the prospect of a delayed Games. The triple Olympian applauded the Australian Olympic Committee’s “proactive“ move on Monday to prepare for a 2021 Games and call for a delay of the proposed July-August event in Tokyo because of the coronavirus.
One of the contenders to carry the flag at Tokyo’s opening ceremony, Mills did his best to rally his fellow Olympians as they came to grips with the situation. “Just like every Olympic athlete around the world I’m absolutely gutted this crisis has affected the largest international sporting event in the world,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Do not be discouraged by this adversity; as an Olympic athlete your goal remains the same; to represent our country the best way possible and strive to be your very best.”
Mills has been in isolation in the United States since the NBA was sensationally shut down following Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert’s positive test nearly two weeks ago. “Stay at home and keep your distance; the better we can control this virus the better we can look after each other,” Mills said.
Drew Shiller: Mychal Thompson on Klay’s high school recruitment: “He was very skinny. He made Reggie Miller look like Karl Malone. That’s how skinny Klay was in high school … so a lot of the Pac-12 schools didn’t really take him seriously.”
Pelicans star Zion Williamson is about to have some tough competition for attention in New Orleans. The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas announced Thursday that it welcomed a new penguin chick on Feb. 17 and chose to name it “Zion” after the NBA rookie.
March 24, 2020 | 3:37 pm EDT Update
ONCE THE LEAGUE office delivered news that practice facilities were shut down and players began exiting team cities, the job of running organizations became further complicated. Front office executives want the league to provide tentative contingencies on a return to play this season, but league officials have been reticent to share those estimates with teams. The loosest of drop-dead dates on completing the NBA Finals is Labor Day weekend in early September, sources say, which teams say necessitates games starting back up by July 1 — and practice facilities reopening weeks before that.
No one in the NBA wants to be tied to Labor Day weekend, because no one — not the commissioner, not the teams, not the NBPA — wants to limit the possibility of the NBA salvaging something of a season. If the NBA season could start later in July and finish later in September, well, no one is ruling out that idea either.
For now, front offices are working in isolation, on conference and video calls throughout the mornings and afternoons. Last week, some teams didn’t want practice facilities reopened during this volatile coronavirus climate; some didn’t want them closed. Several teams closed practice facilities as soon as Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11, which prompted the NBA to suspend the season within minutes. “Our decision was simply based on looking at the enormity of what was coming,” Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard told ESPN. “We were three weeks behind most countries, and the data told us what was ahead. We were going to be conservative with our players and staff.”
For teams, letting players leave their markets felt inevitable. The NBPA had pushed hard for player movement during the hiatus, and the league never believed it could do anything but recommend players stay close to their respective organizations. Many players’ families live outside of the markets they play in, and the possibility of three months apart before restarting — or the possibility of a canceled season — was a non-starter. The NBA has set up testing and treatment protocols in cities where NBA players live, including one non-NBA city: Las Vegas, a league source said.
The last game Jeff Van Gundy called was March 8 – Clippers vs. Lakers in Los Angeles. The ex-Knicks coach-turned-broadcaster believes it will be his last one this season. Holed up in Houston, Van Gundy hopes he’s wrong, but doesn’t like the signs.
“I‘m not an expert, but I’d be surprised if the NBA plays again this season,’’ Van Gundy told The Post. “It’s going to be hard to get it back going. I would suspect it will be very difficult. The good thing is I trust (commissioner) Adam Silver to do what’s right and best and not what is in the best interest of money. “If it does (go on), that will be great because you know Adam is putting no one unnecessarily in harm’s way. I hope I’m wrong. I hope in June, July it’s safe for our players to go back to work. I hope I’m pleasantly surprised.”
Van Gundy has done the NBA Finals for ABC/ESPN for 13 straight years with Mike Breen and Mark Jackson. “There’s a lot of disappointment,’’ Van Gundy said. “If you’re involved in the NBA, you certainly miss it especially this time of year coming down the stretch and playoffs. But NBA people, when I talk to them, the conversations don’t center around, ‘I wish we were playing.’ It centers around, ‘Gosh, I hope we can make moves to get this (coronavirus) under control.’”