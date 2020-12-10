Chris Kirschner: Rajon Rondo is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Magic with right knee soreness. According to the Hawks, Clint Capela is questionable with right ankle soreness.
December 10, 2020 | 7:06 pm EST Update
Kyrie Irving, Nets fined by the league
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving and the Nets have been fined $25K for not speaking to reporters, which is a violation of league rules. Irving has yet to speak to reporters since the beginning of training camp.
KC Johnson: Can confirm that Gar Forman will work in Pelicans front office, focusing on scouting, as a special advisor to Pelicans EVP David Griffin and GM Trajan Langdon. First with news: @Adrian Wojnarowski. Forman and Griffin have been close for years and shared mutual respect for each other.
LeBron James was so outraged after watching a youth football coach smack a child during a game this month … he said he might’ve straight-up fought the guy over it all if he were there in person. “If I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure,” the Lakers superstar said Wednesday night.
The coach who attacked the kid has been identified at Gerrel Williams — who actually worked for a Sheriff’s Dept. in Georgia. Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports … the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida investigated Williams for possible child abuse after someone sent them video of the Dec. 7 incident.
December 10, 2020 | 6:36 pm EST Update
LeBron James named TIME's Athlete of the Year
In recognition of what the 35-year-old has achieved both on and off the court, LeBron James has been named TIME magazine’s Athlete of the Year.
At 11:58 a.m. on June 8, LeBron James logged on to a video call from the living room of his Los Angeles–area home. As the clock hit noon, James, who abhors tardiness, took command of a virtual meeting that included more than 20 top athletes, entertainers and political pros. He set a serious tone: across the country, people were filling the streets to march against racial injustice and demand systemic change. What could this group do about it? James had the answer, and it wasn’t another celebrity PSA: an all-star coalition committed to pushing back against the suppression of Black voters.
The moment required a movement, and LeBron James, the greatest basketball player of his generation—arguably of any generation—and one of the most prominent Black men in the world, would lead the way. “That was my initial call to action,” James tells TIME in late November, “to let people know what my mission was, what my passion was, and how we were going to deliver.”