Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year, $15M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN.
November 21, 2020 | 7:33 pm EST Update
Warriors apply for DPE due to Klay Thompson's injury
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors have applied for the Disabled Player Exception worth $9.3M due to the season-ending loss of Klay Thompson, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks: Just a note on GSW and Klay Thompson Golden State will likely get back $8.5M (and possibly more) from their Temporary Total Disability Policy (TTD) with Klay. They will receive $275K for every game he misses after 41.
Danilo Gallinari: Thank you for everything OKC! You were a great home for me this past year and I’ll never forget it. Wishing the Thunder fans and organization the best of luck.
November 21, 2020 | 6:20 pm EST Update
Torrey Craig becoming unrestricted free agency
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver has pulled the qualifying offer on forward Torrey Craig, which allows him to become an unrestricted free agent, source tells ESPN. The Nuggets have valued Craig, but ran out of roster spots for him.
Michael Singer: Source reiterates to @denverpost: Last spot looks like it’s going to backup big man to help replace Mason Plumlee.