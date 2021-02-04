All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic-Trae Young: They have a great relationship shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter MFollowill Mark Followill: Rick Carlisle on the Luka-Trae Young connection before tonight’s Mavs vs Hawks game (630, FSSW) – “They have a great relationship and they’ve developed and established a bond due to the draft night connection. It’s really cool to see but they go at it hard against each other.” Rick Carlisle, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Rick Carlisle, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email